|Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by celebsnestblawg(m): 8:10pm On Aug 28
Ailing veteran Nollywood actor, Obi Madubogwo, who has been battling diabetes, is reportedly dead!
According to popular OAP, Enoh Ogbevire on Twitter;
Nollywood loses another actor Obi madubuogu (battle of musanga). May his soul rest in perfect peace Amen
https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/nollywood-actor-obi-madubuogu-dead/
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by josephine123: 8:18pm On Aug 28
sad
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by surkenyo404: 8:23pm On Aug 28
RIP
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by chibike69: 10:24pm On Aug 28
RIP
buhari why nah
na u suppose die
why why
18 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:24pm On Aug 28
Painful
RIP
May God keep us all in Good health
5 Likes
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by xtybliss(f): 10:25pm On Aug 28
May his soul rest in peace and may God console the family he left behind... Amen
3 Likes
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by emmanwandud(m): 10:25pm On Aug 28
Return If possible
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by DeBret(m): 10:25pm On Aug 28
Rest in peace
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by pesuwe: 10:26pm On Aug 28
R I P
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by segun911(m): 10:26pm On Aug 28
Eyaa.. Rip
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:26pm On Aug 28
RIP
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by jey4all(m): 10:26pm On Aug 28
Rip to the dead. Life goes on
1 Like
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by SLIMKEY1(m): 10:26pm On Aug 28
RIP
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by ChiefSweetus: 10:26pm On Aug 28
Pray for your family to be very successful such that even if you are a millionaire people will consider you poor compared to the rest of your family.
Because it is only your family that really cares about your well-being and can put their money where their mouth is. Many of us have mere acquaintances and not Friends. And they will rather contribute 50k for your burial than give towards your treatment.
Ultimately we are all on our own.
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by kenedy175(m): 10:26pm On Aug 28
xtybliss:
F for Fufu
2 Likes
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:26pm On Aug 28
May God grant his soul an eternal rest and comfort the bereaved family.
1 Like
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by Surebet247promo: 10:26pm On Aug 28
good
no biafra again
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by microscope1(m): 10:26pm On Aug 28
Sad. He was such a good actor in the era and days of the imparting Nollywood.
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by Zizicardo(f): 10:26pm On Aug 28
So sad
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by kinzubi20: 10:27pm On Aug 28
another big loss for nollywood
#RIP
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by AnyibestDede(m): 10:27pm On Aug 28
What the hell is going on？rest in peace sir
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by wizzyenya(m): 10:27pm On Aug 28
RIP
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by xtybliss(f): 10:27pm On Aug 28
kenedy175:lol
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by sundaynome: 10:27pm On Aug 28
Very sad RIP
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by princekalani: 10:27pm On Aug 28
too bad. good night to you and may God grant your loved ones the fortitude to bear this loss
2 Likes
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by Dudeweedlmao(m): 10:28pm On Aug 28
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by odabtc: 10:28pm On Aug 28
May his soul rest in peace. Amen.
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by olamil34: 10:29pm On Aug 28
why ! so who is he ?
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by iAmGee770: 10:29pm On Aug 28
R.I.P
|Re: Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) by sukkot: 10:29pm On Aug 28
shyttt
