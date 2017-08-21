Pray for your family to be very successful such that even if you are a millionaire people will consider you poor compared to the rest of your family.



Because it is only your family that really cares about your well-being and can put their money where their mouth is. Many of us have mere acquaintances and not Friends. And they will rather contribute 50k for your burial than give towards your treatment.



Ultimately we are all on our own.