Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by Islie: 8:49pm
Etim Ekpimah , Uyo






The police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested a 32- year - old woman, Mrs. Victoria Ndu, for faking her own kidnap.

It was learnt that Ndu, who claimed to have been kidnapped , was rescued in Awommama in Imo State on August 24 by men of the anti -kidnapping squad from Akwa Ibom State police headquarters , Ikot Akpan - Abia .

She was said to have been rearrested the same day after investigations revealed that Ndu actually planned her own kidnap in order to get money from her church members.

Following investigation , the police said she was found to have placed N 3 m as ransom for her (Victoria ) release.

It was gathered that her younger brother, Victor Akan, an artisan resident in Awommama in Imo State , was also arrested for allegedly conspiring with her to commit the crime.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Chukwu Ikechukwu, said in Uyo on Monday that the suspects were rescued and arrested same day following interrogation by men of anti -kidnapping unit where Ndu confessed to masterminding the crime .

He said , “ Victoria ’ s husband had, on August 16, reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters in Nsit Atai that his wife had been kidnapped . He told the police that his wife told him that she was going to the market that day.

“ But Nsit Atai lacked the jurisdiction to handle kidnap matters . The case was subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department .

“ They traced the calls used in contacting the church members and demand for N 3 m ransom to Awommama in Imo State. That was how the men of the anti - kidnapping unit swung into action and tracked down the suspects and rescued them.

“ It was while Ndu was being interrogated at the anti - kidnapping unit that she confessed that she actually masterminded her own kidnap . That was how she and her brother were arrested. The brother was arrested because both of them conspired to fake the crime .

“ What you are seeing here today is to serve as a deterrent to people who may be planning to go into this kind of crime.

Police in Akwa Ibom are doing everything possible to ensure that crime in the state is reduced to the barest minimum .

“ The Commissioner of Police , Mr. Zubairu Muazu , therefore appeals to members of the public to provide useful information that will help us to achieve that and serve them better . ”

The suspects , in an interview , admitted to the crime even as both pleaded to be forgiven and attributed their action to lack of money to conduct burial ceremony of their late parents.

Ndu, who lamented her suffering after 10 years of marriage without a child , said , “ We are orphans from very poor background . I only did what I did to help my family bury our parents.

“ Our father died in 2008, but we did not conduct any burial ceremony for him . In April this year , our mother also died , but since then, she has not been buried because of no money .

“ We wanted to conduct burial for both of them."



http://punchng.com/woman-fakes-own-kidnap-demands-n3m-ransom-from-church-members/


Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by Doctorphil: 8:55pm
This is mentally bamboozling to my understanding as to why a peripheral creation of animalistic evolution will try to kidnap themselves for money in such a sacrilegious mindset. I weep for our incoherent offsprings and what lies ahead for them

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by TINALETC3(f): 8:55pm
angry wat exactly does she do 4 d church dat made her tink it wl release 3m,some pple ar so dumb angry

3 Likes

Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by LoveJesus87(m): 8:55pm
Ah?! Dis must be an issue of mental problem. So because of burial, because of person dat af die u went to arrange ur own kidnap to demand for #3m so dat u can waste it on burial!! shocked
This is chronic madness angry

1 Like

Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by Ovie2011(m): 8:55pm
Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by jashar(f): 8:56pm
Na was oooo.... undecided

It have reach like that?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by mikool007(m): 8:56pm
Her church members right now

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by Franco93: 8:56pm
This woman is too senseless that senseless people marvel at her senselessness.
Which church will pay 3 million on top one member, how much her tithe and offerings worth?

2 Likes

Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by Misskaycee21(f): 8:57pm
Too bad angry
Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by QueenBeeQBQ: 8:57pm
#3,000,000...
Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by Hez143(m): 8:57pm
Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by PrecisionFx: 8:58pm
What a terrible crime.

Still far better than skull minning though.

1 Like

Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by funnynation(m): 8:58pm
9ja I hail ooo. Gradually we will get there...
Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by tugrow(m): 8:58pm
Sharp, this is cool
Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by josephine123: 8:58pm
Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by sleazy5(m): 8:59pm
Doctorphil:
Wow people are mischievous oo
Mischieviousness can lead to your been arrested and prosecuted for a felony..
Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by GloriaNinja(f): 8:59pm
THINGS ARE HARD, I DON'T BLAME HER
Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by soberdrunk(m): 8:59pm
Aunty sef wan follow chop inside tithe... angry
Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by ActionsShure: 8:59pm
See what apc and buhari have caused
Since bubu came back ppl being going nuts
Atm machine constantly running out of network
Faking kidnappings cause she don gif a fuc.
Bich
Look in ma eye
Look in ma eye.
Bich
Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by olamil34: 8:59pm
bad baddo badest
Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by dust144(m): 8:59pm
She need prayers

Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by fyomer: 8:59pm
Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by nothingmega122(m): 8:59pm
After effect of buharis administration
Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by seowriter123: 9:00pm
One question the church paid the money...na her own title she want collected[color=#990000][/color]
Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by mamajaz(f): 9:00pm
Nothing to say, crime is no respecter of tribe.
Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by jeeqaa7(m): 9:00pm
Orumila!
Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by Dongreat(m): 9:01pm
mamajaz:
Nothing to say, crime is no respecter of tribe.
Yes
Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by winkmart: 9:02pm
Crime and just bad
Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by Dongreat(m): 9:03pm
Before they come here to pollute this thread and spread hate, let us remember not to give the tribalist audience.

They can type but no one should please respond. Our silence will drive them mad as no audience will be available for them to continue their hate speech.

Ignore the tribalist
Ignore the hate speech

NO TO TRIBALISM.

Thank you for your cooperation

7 Likes

Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by AuroraB(f): 9:03pm
Were these happening during PDP's rule
Kikikikikikikikikikikikiiiiii Kikikikikikikikikikikikiiiiii


Moonwalks outta here cheesy grin grin grin cheesy angry grin cheesy grin

1 Like

