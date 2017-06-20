₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by Islie: 8:49pm
Etim Ekpimah , Uyo
http://punchng.com/woman-fakes-own-kidnap-demands-n3m-ransom-from-church-members/
lalasticlala
|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by Doctorphil: 8:55pm
This is mentally bamboozling to my understanding as to why a peripheral creation of animalistic evolution will try to kidnap themselves for money in such a sacrilegious mindset. I weep for our incoherent offsprings and what lies ahead for them

|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by TINALETC3(f): 8:55pm
wat exactly does she do 4 d church dat made her tink it wl release 3m,some pple ar so dumb

|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by LoveJesus87(m): 8:55pm
Ah?! Dis must be an issue of mental problem. So because of burial, because of person dat af die u went to arrange ur own kidnap to demand for #3m so dat u can waste it on burial!!
This is chronic madness

|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by Ovie2011(m): 8:55pm
F
|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by jashar(f): 8:56pm
Na was oooo....
It have reach like that?

|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by mikool007(m): 8:56pm
Her church members right now

|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by Franco93: 8:56pm
This woman is too senseless that senseless people marvel at her senselessness.
Which church will pay 3 million on top one member, how much her tithe and offerings worth?

|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by Misskaycee21(f): 8:57pm
Too bad
|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by QueenBeeQBQ: 8:57pm
#3,000,000...
|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by Hez143(m): 8:57pm
B
|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by PrecisionFx: 8:58pm
Islie:
What a terrible crime.
Still far better than skull minning though.

|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by funnynation(m): 8:58pm
9ja I hail ooo. Gradually we will get there...
|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by tugrow(m): 8:58pm
Sharp, this is cool
|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by josephine123: 8:58pm
damn
|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by sleazy5(m): 8:59pm
Doctorphil:Mischieviousness can lead to your been arrested and prosecuted for a felony..
|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by GloriaNinja(f): 8:59pm
THINGS ARE HARD, I DON'T BLAME HER
|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by soberdrunk(m): 8:59pm
Aunty sef wan follow chop inside tithe...
|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by ActionsShure: 8:59pm
See what apc and buhari have caused
Since bubu came back ppl being going nuts
Atm machine constantly running out of network
Faking kidnappings cause she don gif a fuc.
Bich
Look in ma eye
Look in ma eye.
Bich
|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by olamil34: 8:59pm
bad baddo badest
|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by dust144(m): 8:59pm
She need prayers
|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by fyomer: 8:59pm
,,,,,
|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by nothingmega122(m): 8:59pm
After effect of buharis administration
|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by seowriter123: 9:00pm
One question the church paid the money...na her own title she want collected[color=#990000][/color]
|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by mamajaz(f): 9:00pm
Nothing to say, crime is no respecter of tribe.
|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by jeeqaa7(m): 9:00pm
Orumila!
|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by Dongreat(m): 9:01pm
mamajaz:Yes
|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by winkmart: 9:02pm
Crime and just bad
|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by Dongreat(m): 9:03pm
Before they come here to pollute this thread and spread hate, let us remember not to give the tribalist audience.
They can type but no one should please respond. Our silence will drive them mad as no audience will be available for them to continue their hate speech.
Ignore the tribalist
Ignore the hate speech
NO TO TRIBALISM.
Thank you for your cooperation

|Re: Woman Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N3m Ransom From Church Members by AuroraB(f): 9:03pm
Were these happening during PDP's rule
Kikikikikikikikikikikikiiiiii Kikikikikikikikikikikikiiiiii
Moonwalks outta here

