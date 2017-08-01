Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp (6493 Views)

Nigeria Vs Cameroon: AWCON Finals (1 - 0) On 3rd December 2016 / Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo Arrive Super Eagles Camp For Egypt AFCON Clash / Int'l Friendly: Nigeria Vs Cameroon 3.0 (Live) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, is among the 16 players that have reported to the team’s camp in Uyo, ahead of Friday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroon.



Others include Ogenyi Onazi, Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Dele Alampasu, Ola Aina, Mikel Agu and Ahmed Musa.



Odion Ighalo, Tyronne Ebuehi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Elderson Echiejile, Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Iheanacho, William Troost-Ekong, and Wilfred Ndidi have also arrived.



The players still expected are Victor Moses, John Ogu, Anthony Nwakaeme, Leon Balogun, Aaron Samuel, Uche Agbo and Moses Simon.



Arsenal youngster Alex Iwobi will miss both legs of the qualifiers due to injury.



The Eagles will hold an open training on Tuesday, while the sessions for Wednesday and Thursday will be behind closed doors.







SOURCE: Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, is among the 16 players that have reported to the team’s camp in Uyo, ahead of Friday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroon.Others include Ogenyi Onazi, Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Dele Alampasu, Ola Aina, Mikel Agu and Ahmed Musa.Odion Ighalo, Tyronne Ebuehi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Elderson Echiejile, Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Iheanacho, William Troost-Ekong, and Wilfred Ndidi have also arrived.The players still expected are Victor Moses, John Ogu, Anthony Nwakaeme, Leon Balogun, Aaron Samuel, Uche Agbo and Moses Simon.Arsenal youngster Alex Iwobi will miss both legs of the qualifiers due to injury.The Eagles will hold an open training on Tuesday, while the sessions for Wednesday and Thursday will be behind closed doors.SOURCE: http://www.nairanaijanews.com.ng/2017/08/nigeria-vs-cameroon-mikel-obi-iheanacho.html

Nigeria vs Cameroon, How you can Support Super Eagles





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDhztPz_zzA 1 Like

welcome 1 Like

happy to see Mikel again, best of luck to them





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXAIj6FViFg Cameroonians are of no match to Nigerian players. Just like Arsenal playing against Liverpool... Na 4 - 0 things 3 Likes

What are they going to play? 2 Likes

Where is ola aina? DAT moses na only WCQ he dey show face #upsupereagle 1 Like

Ok

Me looking at Rohr, make he just try am lose this game first

Make them just win abeg

This kelechi den don follow am 4rm him village 4 leicster he still dey shop bench make rohr nor start am o na nigeria na u wan use take regain ur match fitness 4 ur club

Super Eagles (and all Nigerian sports team) always makes me wonder if Northerners are participating in sports or they're just been marginalized 1 Like 1 Share

Franco93:

l space booker God is watching u space booker God is watching u

left overs left overs

DeBret:

What are they going to play? Water and Garri Water and Garri

And Iwobi that's not even playing for Arsenal is claiming injury



It's okay

good to see the captain back in the team.. lets go #TeamNigeria#

At last Ola Aina to play for Nigeria. Good one.

DeBret:

What are they going to play?

Monkey post 1 Like

goodluck

There was a time nigerians were calling 4 the head of mikel and i was just laughing mikel is the heart bit of nigeria if he is not playin we re in panick mode hope u see that at the last game against south africa 4 Likes

I dont know why i aint expecting victory from super eagles

adioolayi:



Water and Garri Make eba for your wedding day





Adio is your head correct ?

Make eba for your wedding dayAdio is your head correct ?

China goods, all na fake

Y they no invite tammy abraham buh dat guy black sha he blackness too much even england coach go advise am make him play 4 nija





The game can not be played in uyo.. it has to be played In lagos The game can not be played in uyo.. it has to be played In lagos

I see moses destroying them.







Naija best player presently.

Franco93:

Cameroonians are of no match to Nigerian players. Just like Arsenal playing against Liverpool... Na 4 - 0 things Nazo South Africa too be no Match too Nazo South Africa too be no Match too 1 Like

All the best to the Super Eagles in the qualifier.

Criis:





Monkey post



LLUB

DeBret:

What are they going to play? FOOTBALL...Dont be stupid! FOOTBALL...Dont be stupid!