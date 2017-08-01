₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,259 members, 3,754,464 topics. Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2017 at 01:16 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp (6493 Views)
Nigeria Vs Cameroon: AWCON Finals (1 - 0) On 3rd December 2016 / Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo Arrive Super Eagles Camp For Egypt AFCON Clash / Int'l Friendly: Nigeria Vs Cameroon 3.0 (Live) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by josephine123: 10:16pm On Aug 28
Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, is among the 16 players that have reported to the team’s camp in Uyo, ahead of Friday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroon.
Others include Ogenyi Onazi, Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Dele Alampasu, Ola Aina, Mikel Agu and Ahmed Musa.
Odion Ighalo, Tyronne Ebuehi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Elderson Echiejile, Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Iheanacho, William Troost-Ekong, and Wilfred Ndidi have also arrived.
The players still expected are Victor Moses, John Ogu, Anthony Nwakaeme, Leon Balogun, Aaron Samuel, Uche Agbo and Moses Simon.
Arsenal youngster Alex Iwobi will miss both legs of the qualifiers due to injury.
The Eagles will hold an open training on Tuesday, while the sessions for Wednesday and Thursday will be behind closed doors.
SOURCE: http://www.nairanaijanews.com.ng/2017/08/nigeria-vs-cameroon-mikel-obi-iheanacho.html
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by josephine123: 10:16pm On Aug 28
Nigeria vs Cameroon, How you can Support Super Eagles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDhztPz_zzA
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by Narldon(f): 10:46pm On Aug 28
welcome
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by kinziking(m): 10:47pm On Aug 28
happy to see Mikel again, best of luck to them
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by Franco93: 10:47pm On Aug 28
Cameroonians are of no match to Nigerian players. Just like Arsenal playing against Liverpool... Na 4 - 0 things
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXAIj6FViFg
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by DeBret(m): 10:48pm On Aug 28
What are they going to play?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by isan(m): 10:48pm On Aug 28
Where is ola aina? DAT moses na only WCQ he dey show face #upsupereagle
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by Ias1: 10:48pm On Aug 28
Ok
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by beetown(m): 10:49pm On Aug 28
Me looking at Rohr, make he just try am lose this game first
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by Sleyanya1(m): 10:49pm On Aug 28
Make them just win abeg
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by kenzysmith: 10:50pm On Aug 28
This kelechi den don follow am 4rm him village 4 leicster he still dey shop bench make rohr nor start am o na nigeria na u wan use take regain ur match fitness 4 ur club
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by MasViews: 10:50pm On Aug 28
Super Eagles (and all Nigerian sports team) always makes me wonder if Northerners are participating in sports or they're just been marginalized
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by isan(m): 10:51pm On Aug 28
Franco93:space booker God is watching u
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by kafiz1(m): 10:51pm On Aug 28
left overs
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by adioolayi(m): 10:51pm On Aug 28
DeBret:Water and Garri
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by Criis(m): 10:51pm On Aug 28
And Iwobi that's not even playing for Arsenal is claiming injury
It's okay
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by pezeji(m): 10:52pm On Aug 28
good to see the captain back in the team.. lets go #TeamNigeria#
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by Jarus(m): 10:52pm On Aug 28
At last Ola Aina to play for Nigeria. Good one.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by Criis(m): 10:52pm On Aug 28
DeBret:
Monkey post
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by medolab90(m): 10:53pm On Aug 28
goodluck
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by kenzysmith: 10:53pm On Aug 28
There was a time nigerians were calling 4 the head of mikel and i was just laughing mikel is the heart bit of nigeria if he is not playin we re in panick mode hope u see that at the last game against south africa
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by BornnAgainChild(f): 10:54pm On Aug 28
I dont know why i aint expecting victory from super eagles
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by DeBret(m): 10:55pm On Aug 28
adioolayi:Make eba for your wedding day
Adio is your head correct ?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by ghanaman5050: 10:55pm On Aug 28
China goods, all na fake
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by kenzysmith: 10:56pm On Aug 28
Y they no invite tammy abraham buh dat guy black sha he blackness too much even england coach go advise am make him play 4 nija
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by badera: 10:57pm On Aug 28
The game can not be played in uyo.. it has to be played In lagos
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by Marv650(m): 10:58pm On Aug 28
I see moses destroying them.
Naija best player presently.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by Pidginwhisper: 10:58pm On Aug 28
Franco93:Nazo South Africa too be no Match too
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:59pm On Aug 28
All the best to the Super Eagles in the qualifier.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by DeBret(m): 10:59pm On Aug 28
Criis:
LLUB
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by PMBtill2023(m): 11:01pm On Aug 28
DeBret:FOOTBALL...Dont be stupid!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Mikel Obi, Iheanacho Arrive Super Eagles Camp by DeBret(m): 11:03pm On Aug 28
PMBtill2023:
No I thought its dia prick they are going to play
GOOD NEWS: Live Streaming Of NPFL Games To Global Viewers Starts On Sunday / 2012 CAF African Women's Championship: Equatorial Guinea 2012 / Ese Brume Wins Gold In Women's Long Jump At The African Athletics Championships.
Viewing this topic: bigpastor(m), Adelevels, kingin, Meteoritee, Gbemisolarh(f), cmion7, Donsacchi, Naxtrad(m), iroko212 and 18 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17