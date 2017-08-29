Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / 4 Undeniable Reasons Why Your Comedy Career Isn't Growing (2750 Views)

4 Undeniable Reasons Why Your Comedy Career Isn't Growing

By Johnspeak Uwangue (Motivational Speaker, Talent and Life Coach)



You are funny right? Some people have even told you how funny you are, and you have even tried to turn your comedy talents into a career but despite been told how talented you are you're still finding it hard to grow. Please listen, talent is never enough. And also know that hard work kills but smart work pays.



I started out in maximising my God given talents as a comedian. For those of you who live in Benin city you may have probably heard of the late Samson Ohiomhokae of Samson Ohiomhokae promotion or Don General of independent radio or EhiGlad Entertainment, if you have heard of any of these names, I worked with them. I had also attended so many comedy talent hunt shows (both paid and free) in Benin. But it came to a point in my life when I discovered that comedy was just a talent and not my main talent. I have been privileged to meet with so many established and upcoming comedians and while chatting with them, I have discovered that there are some things they do that some other talented comedians don't and I want to share them with you for free.



They Dare Their Fears

It is one thing to be talented and another thing to go public with what you possess. Some people are scared of taking action because of the fear of rejection, criticism and failure. No matter how talented you are, until you say No to your fears and take steps you may remain at a particular spot. It's confidence that will make you approach a show organizer and tell him or her who you are. You may be the person that they have been waiting for, but how will they know about you if you won't dare your fears. Fear is a yoke.



Many years ago while still into comedy, I heard about a show that was being organized by Don General, listening to the calibre of comedians expected at the event would have made a newbie like me shiver, but I didn't. I was too confident that I called the organizer and told him that I would love to perform at his show. He asked me if I had what it takes to share the stage with the great comedians like I Go Dye, I Go Save, Maleke, etc and with confidence I replied with the affirmative. To shorten the story, I wasn't able to perform that night because the show ended late but he paid me and told me to keep in touch. You need confidence to be able to approach people who can help promote your comedy talent.



- They Don't Sit at Home and Wait

Another thing that grew their comedy talent is that they go out and meet people. Some comedians believe that because they have released like one or two comedy skits, people should start calling them for shows. No! It doesn't work that way. Even the already established comedians still have agents or managers who go out to get them jobs or endorsement deals. You need to go out and show people what you are capable of doing. If needs be, organize your own comedy shows around your community. If you attend a church with branches, approach your Pastor and seek for approval to tour round the churches with your own money. Those comedy skits shouldn't rot in your house, take them out and let people see what you are capable of.



* The picture below is that of Mc Young Elder (one of Nigeria's fastest rising comedian)





- You Want To Harvest When You Haven't Ripened.

Sometime ago while organizing one of my motivational programs, I was approached by a lady who told me about a guy that I have never heard of whom she claimed is a gospel musician. After pitching to me, I decided to give him a try if there was any available space. I told her to give him my number for him to call me, but she refused and insisted that I call him. I became angry. Firstly because I already had A-list gospel musicians expected at the program, and secondly, I was just trying to create a space for him to showcase whatever he claimed he has. Thirdly, apart from she asking me to call him, she told me that I must pay a certain amount before he can perform in my show. So many newbie comedians are very guilty of the third, despite being new they starts charging a fee. It's not a crime to charge a little fee when you are approached, but not when you are an upcoming. As a newbie comedian, every opportunity should be seen as an opportunity to tell the world about you. Already established talent entrepreneurs charge fees to cover for the time they will spend at your event and not for their talents.



- They Don't Follow The Multitude

Check out the already established comedians in your country and you will notice that they are different from the crowd. People with crowd mentality always get lost in the crowd. You have to carve a niche for yourself and turn yourself to a god in that area. You can't be everywhere and expect to be relevant. You could dive into prophetic comedy or economic comedy, or human rights comedy. Just be unique and watch your comedy talent grow exponentially until you start rubbing shoulders with world stars.



Succeed You Must



(c) Johnspeak Uwangue

Motivational Speaker, Talent and Life Coach



For more enquiries, questions, please send an email to:

Johnspeaklife@gmail.com



If you are funny, you are funny. Many people don't make it in comedy because they aren't really funny.



You see, people mistake having a good sense of humour with comedy. Once your friends now tell you, 'guy you are funny o', you sef wan do comedy.



Because it's easy to get into and doesn't need capital.



If you are funny, you are funny. Many people don't make it in comedy because they aren't really funny.

You see, people mistake having a good sense of humour with comedy. Once your friends now tell you, 'guy you are funny o', you sef wan do comedy.

Because it's easy to get into and doesn't need capital.

So many boring Instagram videos nowadays. Also, so many 'so-called' motivational speakers

Good piece

Hmm. Not always applicable.

Nice post. I learnt a thing or two though I am not a comedian. The principles can be applied to other areas of human endeavour. Thanks!

The truth is comedy is hard! It requires more than being funny. You need to be able to hold a crowd and you need tenacity as there are so many guys on instagram nowadays offering their talent for free. Comedy goes beyond just cracking jokes

Comedy ain't for everyone