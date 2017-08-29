Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (7244 Views)

She celebrates her 40th birthday today.







She made this known on her new IG post.











Happy Birthday to her.



Popular Yoruba actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola got married to her hubby, Olayiwola Owolomose back in 2007. She celebrates her 40th birthday today. She made this known on her new IG post. Happy Birthday to her.

Congrats... wish you many more fruitful years ahead. 2 Likes

Happy Birthday to her. 1 Like

Nice one

Happy birthday 2 her

She looks good 1 Like

Ugly woman . bleaching, bad legs.

Thank God her husband handsome.

where did u see her legs in those pics, or did u know her personally?

Happy Birthday 1 Like

Cute woman 1 Like 1 Share

Happy birthday to her. 1 Like

Happy birthday. Have a fantastic celebration.









Unlike most of these rotten actresses that nothing less that an orgy can sactisfy, an epitome of good wife, her type is fast becoming so rare. Worth more than gold or platinum, truely virtueous woman, a pleasant rarity indeed. HBD!!! LLnP! May sorrow never visit or enter your Home in JESUS Christ Name. 2 Likes 1 Share

Opeyemi Aiyeola..that one still dey

Pained soul.... So opeyemi also bleach morfuka? Someone that's naturally fair in complexion.... Pained soul.... So opeyemi also bleach morfuka? Someone that's naturally fair in complexion.... 6 Likes 1 Share

Opeyemi Aiyeola..that one still dey Yea she still dey ooo...She's here in London with her Twins(Boys) Yea she still dey ooo...She's here in London with her Twins(Boys)

Happy Birthday

You are damn cool. I hope you know You are damn cool. I hope you know

You are damn cool. I hope you know

Beautiful woman

You sound very very frustrated....Pele You sound very very frustrated....Pele 1 Like

She's one epitome of beauty and character who prioritized home over career. God bless you, Opeyemi.

She doesn't use earrings or necklace. She gave it up for God, after God gave her a child years after marriage.



HBD 1 Like

Happy birthday to the beautiful actress.

You are damn cool. I hope you know

she is not the person on her dp she is not the person on her dp

happy birthday to her, age with grace

she is not the person on her dp

. How u take know? ! . How u take know? !







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tuF3vZgWQGk Happy birthday girl

Strange to know you aren't d person on ur dp. Why d pretence nah? Strange to know you aren't d person on ur dp. Why d pretence nah?