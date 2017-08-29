₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by praizblog: 7:05am
Popular Yoruba actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola got married to her hubby, Olayiwola Owolomose back in 2007.
She celebrates her 40th birthday today.
She made this known on her new IG post.
Happy Birthday to her.
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by Benjom(m): 7:09am
Congrats... wish you many more fruitful years ahead.
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by juman(m): 7:09am
Happy Birthday to her.
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by MhizzAJ(f): 7:14am
Nice one
Happy birthday 2 her
She looks good
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by taoheedoriloye(m): 7:31am
Ugly woman . bleaching, bad legs.
Thank God her husband handsome.
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by internationalman(m): 7:35am
where did u see her legs in those pics, or did u know her personally?
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by Narldon(f): 10:13am
Happy Birthday
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by winkmart: 10:13am
Cute woman
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by RichDad1(m): 10:16am
Happy birthday to her.
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by Sharon6(f): 10:16am
Happy birthday. Have a fantastic celebration.
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by adetoroamos(m): 10:19am
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by RealEstateTek: 10:20am
Unlike most of these rotten actresses that nothing less that an orgy can sactisfy, an epitome of good wife, her type is fast becoming so rare. Worth more than gold or platinum, truely virtueous woman, a pleasant rarity indeed. HBD!!! LLnP! May sorrow never visit or enter your Home in JESUS Christ Name.
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by BornnAgainChild(f): 10:23am
Opeyemi Aiyeola..that one still dey
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by gurunlocker: 10:24am
taoheedoriloye:
Pained soul.... So opeyemi also bleach morfuka? Someone that's naturally fair in complexion....
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by rocknation62(m): 10:28am
BornnAgainChild:Yea she still dey ooo...She's here in London with her Twins(Boys)
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by nairanaira12: 10:33am
Narldon:
You are damn cool. I hope you know
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by Narldon(f): 10:33am
nairanaira12:
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by mikool007(m): 10:35am
Beautiful woman
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by dayus12(f): 10:39am
taoheedoriloye:
You sound very very frustrated....Pele
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by emmasege: 10:40am
She's one epitome of beauty and character who prioritized home over career. God bless you, Opeyemi.
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by davodyguy: 10:42am
She doesn't use earrings or necklace. She gave it up for God, after God gave her a child years after marriage.
HBD
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by Johnnyessence: 10:44am
Happy birthday to the beautiful actress.
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by manikspears: 10:46am
nairanaira12:
she is not the person on her dp
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by oluwatymylehyn(m): 10:54am
happy birthday to her, age with grace
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by nairanaira12: 10:55am
manikspears:
. How u take know? !
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by papijulah: 10:56am
Happy birthday girl
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tuF3vZgWQGk
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by nairanaira12: 10:56am
Narldon:
Strange to know you aren't d person on ur dp. Why d pretence nah?
|Re: Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today by pweetiedee(f): 11:09am
taoheedoriloye:Opeyemi has alwaysbbeennone of the most beautiful Yoruba actresses.
And she is even more beautiful than before.
Please show us pictures of your girlfriend (s) and sister (s).
Thanks
