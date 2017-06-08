₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Schools Admitted Candidates Who Didn't Sit For UTME —JAMB by slayminder(m): 7:10am
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has said that its 120 cut - off mark will put an end to back - door admission and other unwholesome practices associated with gaining admission into higher institutions of learning.
It added that it had introduced a Central Admissions and Processing System to monitor compliance with the minimum prescribed cut - off mark and other admission guidelines, as well as empower candidates to track the process of admission .
The Head of Public Affairs , JAMB , Mr . Fabian Benjamin , said this in a statement made available to our correspondent on Monday .
According to the statement , high cut -off mark is responsible for the flight of many Nigerians to “ glorified secondary schools called universities ” in neighbouring countries and an increased pressure on the naira to pay school fees in foreign currencies .
The statement added , “ The cut - off marks previously brandished to the public were never strictly followed by most institutions. Some were going behind to admit candidates with far less scores , while others admitted candidates who never sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination .
“ This act , to say the least , is very distasteful and damaging to our national data and identity . Unfortunately , the public has been kept away from this fact for such a long time and now that we are saying it the way it is and working to address it, the public is criticising us and using non - existing parameters that only announced and not followed . ’’
Adding that the JAMB would not relent in “supporting policies that would bring our education system out of the woods’’ , the statement said that it would pursue the quest to ensure realistic benchmarks for national development.
“ It is necessary to explain that the 120 cut - off mark does not in any way suggest that if you score 120 admission is guaranteed. Institutions will admit from the top to the least mark . It’ s also a known fact that for you to study a course , say Hausa , in Nigerian universities , you will need a credit in Mathematics . However in London , all you will need is a credit in Hausa and English . This and many other poorly thought - out policies have pushed frustrated candidates out of Nigeria to the developed and neighbouring African nations for education , which they could not get at home .
“ The issue that all of us should be concerned about is how to address the flight of Nigerians to glorified secondary schools called universities in Ghana , Uganda, even in The Gambia and other countries . How do we ensure that whatever we do has positive multiplier effects on other sectors of the economy , if we deny our candidates the opportunity to school in Nigeria ? , ’’ it added .
source:http://punchng.com/schools-admitted-candidates-who-didnt-sit-for-utme-jamb/
Re: Schools Admitted Candidates Who Didn't Sit For UTME —JAMB by Franco93: 7:18am
JAMB should stop giving flimsy excuses. The sole reason why they reduced the cut-off mark to 120 and reintroduce Post UTME is to make more money from Post UTME forms, since almost all the jamb candidates are qualified. This 120 cut-off mark will also increase the rate students bribe their way into university. It will make students lazy to prepare for JAMB exams
Re: Schools Admitted Candidates Who Didn't Sit For UTME —JAMB by Histrings08(m): 7:18am
Private school does that alot.. Buh Govt school do it thru pre degree
Re: Schools Admitted Candidates Who Didn't Sit For UTME —JAMB by sirfamous1(m): 7:19am
Obviously Nigeria education system is gone.. May God help this country.. Good morning to you all
Re: Schools Admitted Candidates Who Didn't Sit For UTME —JAMB by beetown(m): 7:19am
Re: Schools Admitted Candidates Who Didn't Sit For UTME —JAMB by gGGODDd(m): 7:20am
Re: Schools Admitted Candidates Who Didn't Sit For UTME —JAMB by HenryDion: 7:20am
Re: Schools Admitted Candidates Who Didn't Sit For UTME —JAMB by Perspectives(m): 7:20am
Nonsense! Does that remove the fact that school does not determine success.
Re: Schools Admitted Candidates Who Didn't Sit For UTME —JAMB by sirfamous1(m): 7:21am
Re: Schools Admitted Candidates Who Didn't Sit For UTME —JAMB by Trustme2(m): 7:21am
Re: Schools Admitted Candidates Who Didn't Sit For UTME —JAMB by HzRF(m): 7:21am
Let's wait and see how this ends
We need change in this regard
Re: Schools Admitted Candidates Who Didn't Sit For UTME —JAMB by Benekruku(m): 7:22am
sirfamous1:
You say Nigerian universities?
How about the European, Asian and American universities exploiting our educational system and ready to offer you instant admission once you can pay the fees. They give admission to anything so far you can afford it
The highest they request is an English Test result!
Re: Schools Admitted Candidates Who Didn't Sit For UTME —JAMB by nnacent(m): 7:23am
I think Jamb is making sense. We happen to be so hypocritical in Nigeria.
Re: Schools Admitted Candidates Who Didn't Sit For UTME —JAMB by dreamangel: 7:26am
Jamb is not serious.The constant strikes and poor infrastructures is what chase people out of Nigeria. Some of those 'glorified' universities are found in the list of best universities in the Wold
Re: Schools Admitted Candidates Who Didn't Sit For UTME —JAMB by jericco1(m): 7:27am
It's nothing new nau! But 120? That's unbelievable!
Re: Schools Admitted Candidates Who Didn't Sit For UTME —JAMB by youngreva(m): 7:35am
[b][/b]its good na,at least people wee enter easily
Re: Schools Admitted Candidates Who Didn't Sit For UTME —JAMB by thundafire: 7:36am
Admission through back door is not new
Re: Schools Admitted Candidates Who Didn't Sit For UTME —JAMB by asuustrike2009: 7:42am
Histrings08:For government it's rare because they are made to pay money for Jamb regularization. In fact those running pre degree in most public schools made it mandatory that students write Jamb
Re: Schools Admitted Candidates Who Didn't Sit For UTME —JAMB by chinonz(m): 7:44am
The JAMB is right
But saying that universities should decide what ever cut off mark that suite them, will end up leading to mass failure of student for post UME.
My annoyance is the lecturers embarking on strike as if even if they pay them they will still not impose textbook on student that they must buy or loose marks[b][/b]
