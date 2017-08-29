₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by realjoker(m): 9:23am
The telecom subscribers in the country will pay more for telecom services if the industry regulator accedes to telecom operators’ demand for 100% increase in prices of data and voice calls, Daily Trust has learnt.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/business/telecom-operators-demand-100-increase-in-call-data-tariffs/211949.html
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Jengem: 9:28am
People just use whatsapp calls and other apps
Some use smile voice to call Nigeria from abroad when they travel
Nobody likes the poor shoddy services the telcos provide and are now seeking to be paid more
And their data plans are crap, so you can hardly browse fast especially with the chinko spectranet smile and swift.
Then the telcos too wanna increase. Everybody should chill pill
No increase. Everybody don port from mtn go 9 mobile. Lol. Dangote don kon buy am finish.
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by jessejunior(m): 9:29am
They are all mad
the money wey una dey see neva do una abi
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Segadem(m): 9:35am
try it and see as cheats resumes.
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Ballmer: 9:54am
Why should ncc be the one dictating prices ? Did they build equipment n manpower for the investors ?
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Nbote(m): 9:55am
I laugh in Urhobo.. If dis was a sane society, shebi d telcos would know there's something dey are not doing right and do something about it? Data services crap, Call services crap and yet dey seek to increase rates? Becos customers aren't suing their asses for paying for crap services abi..
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Keneking: 2:30pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by AngelicBeing: 2:31pm
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by MrBONE2(m): 2:48pm
Keneking:He is in Nairaland Guests House sipping Tea
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by obo389(m): 3:21pm
It's just unfortunate that there's no way one can boycott these telcos . Ones life is directly and indirectly dependant on them. Useless people
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Vanillaskin(f): 4:46pm
Thunder �
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Benekruku(m): 4:47pm
Rubbish!
Can't they make it 200% or ask us to be using our blood to buy call credit and data.
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by henryobinna(m): 4:47pm
So this news I read was true then?
Despite the suffering and pains MTN is currently is currently inflicting on myself, they still have effrontery tk demand for this...?
To bad, there's nothing we can do much than to rant on the internet.
Meanwhile, My Signature soeaks volume
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by jashar(f): 4:47pm
mad
are
they....
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by MurderEnglish(m): 4:47pm
mumu, who is fooled who between us an you?
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by gurunlocker: 4:48pm
This country is doomed
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by CAPSLOCKED: 4:48pm
gurunlocker:
ON THE HIGHEST LEVEL, MY GUY.
WE'RE IN DEEPSHIT ALREADY,
I WONDER HOW THINGS WILL BE BY NEXT YEAR, AND 5 YEARS LATER.
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by ajalawole(m): 4:48pm
my gf who want 1hrs of calls everyday, how she go feel now
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Hardeysolution(m): 4:48pm
It's like they are all mad!!!!
They won't function again Abi they are sick ni.. .
Yet they are useless. .....
All of them!!
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by soberdrunk(m): 4:48pm
To be fair, the cost of doing business in Nigeria is not friendly but they should be demanding 'tax waivers' from the government and not 'over charging' subscribers for poor service.......
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Jiang(m): 4:48pm
Telecos observed "most customers spend less unlike b4"
so telecos decided " lets increase price by 100% to gain more profit"
For dis recession you wan increase price, i assure you, ur customers will drop even more
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by talk2hb1: 4:49pm
When Globally the Cost of Data keeps dropping drastically, our network in Nigeria is trying to increase it.
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by GreenMavro: 4:49pm
j
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by thunderbabs(m): 4:49pm
Buhari, you hear wetin u cause?
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Balongrey: 4:49pm
This is nonsense
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by osemoses1234(m): 4:49pm
Dis Nigeria no go beta again I dey go back my village
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Integrityfarms(m): 4:50pm
Ncc, una weldone o
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:50pm
Expect the unexpected.
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Xiun: 4:50pm
They are mad!
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Kamobliss: 4:50pm
obo389:
|Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by rozayx5(m): 4:51pm
Scammers with shhiity services
You should all be banned
