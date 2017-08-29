₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,781 members, 3,756,124 topics. Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2017 at 04:56 PM

Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs - Phones - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs (1469 Views)

Aborted Tariff Hike: Expect Poor Data Services, Telecom Operators Tell Consumers / Why NCC Asked Big Operators To Raise Data Tariffs / Why NCC Directed Big Telcos To Increase Data Tariffs – official (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by realjoker(m): 9:23am
The telecom subscribers in the country will pay more for telecom services if the industry regulator accedes to telecom operators’ demand for 100% increase in prices of data and voice calls, Daily Trust has learnt.
Several sources within the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and from within the industry have told our reporter of the fresh move to review call and data tariffs upward by about 100 per cent.

An NCC official, who spoke to Daily Trust on condition of anonymity because he has not been cleared to speak on the matter, said telecom operators had been making a case for price increment since the first quarter of this year.

He said they complained of rising cost of production and that they could no longer carry on with current call and data prices.

“The costs of expanding capacity and their networks have increased with the devaluation of the Naira against the US Dollars, and most consumers now spend less on telecommunication services, especially voice calls, compared to previous years,” another official at the NCC said.

Experts said due to rapidly declining average revenue per user for voice calls, which since 2004 has decreased from just over $15 per month per subscriber to a new low of $4 due to the current economic crisis, telcos have been finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet.

In the last 10 years, a drastic reduction had been recorded in call and data tariffs.
On-Net and Off-Net per minute tariffs which now stand at N12.01k and N12.64 respectively used to be N24 and N75.30k.

An industry source said if the NCC accedes to the telcos’ demand, subscribers will now pay close to N24 per minute and about N2,000 for one gigabyte of data per month, from N1000 currently being charged by most operators.

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) had complained of decreasing revenue of its members due to increasing operating cost and intrusion of Over The Top services.
ALTON’s Chairman Engr Gbenga Adebayo said increasing usage of Over The Top (OTT) services by customers was adversely impacting on traditional telecoms platforms.

He quoted Ovum, the independent analyst and consultancy, as saying the growing adoption of OTT services by customers instead of traditional telecoms services will occasion global revenue loss of $386 billion over a period of six years (2012 - 2018) for the traditional telecom operators, thus endangering network development.

In Nigeria, Daily Trust investigations showed that voice minutes have been declining due to the impact of OTT.
Engr Adebayo confirmed that the core voice and SMS revenues were decreasing continuously due to impact of OTT players who offer voice, video and messaging services free of charge to their users.

The increasing adoption of OTT applications by telecom subscribers is also negatively impacting on incoming international traffic as well as SMS at huge cost to the telcos but generating revenue to OTT, he added.

On the other hand, the National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) has advised NCC not to review the rates for voice and data services upward.

NATCOM’s President, Chief Deolu Ogunbanjo, said the review of the rates was not necessary, with the present economic situation of the country.
“I don’t think this is the right time to do any upward review. Government and its agencies, and the operators should be sensitive to the plight of the people.

“’They should understand that we are just coming out of recession and subscribers shouldn’t be confronted with this again,’’ Ogunbanjo said.
He said that instead of reviewing the rates upward, the regulatory body and the operators should rather consider a downward review.

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/business/telecom-operators-demand-100-increase-in-call-data-tariffs/211949.html

Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Jengem: 9:28am
People just use whatsapp calls and other apps

Some use smile voice to call Nigeria from abroad when they travel

Nobody likes the poor shoddy services the telcos provide and are now seeking to be paid more

And their data plans are crap, so you can hardly browse fast especially with the chinko spectranet smile and swift.

Then the telcos too wanna increase. Everybody should chill pill

No increase. Everybody don port from mtn go 9 mobile. Lol. Dangote don kon buy am finish.

3 Likes

Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by jessejunior(m): 9:29am
They are all mad
the money wey una dey see neva do una abi

2 Likes

Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Segadem(m): 9:35am
try it and see as cheats resumes.
Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Ballmer: 9:54am
Why should ncc be the one dictating prices ? Did they build equipment n manpower for the investors ?
Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Nbote(m): 9:55am
I laugh in Urhobo.. If dis was a sane society, shebi d telcos would know there's something dey are not doing right and do something about it? Data services crap, Call services crap and yet dey seek to increase rates? Becos customers aren't suing their asses for paying for crap services abi..

1 Like

Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Keneking: 2:30pm
But where is lalasticlala sef angry sad shocked
Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by AngelicBeing: 2:31pm
sad
Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by MrBONE2(m): 2:48pm
Keneking:
But where is lalasticlala sef angry sad shocked
He is in Nairaland Guests House sipping Tea grin

3 Likes

Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by obo389(m): 3:21pm
It's just unfortunate that there's no way one can boycott these telcos . Ones life is directly and indirectly dependant on them. Useless people angry angry
Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Vanillaskin(f): 4:46pm
Thunder �
Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Benekruku(m): 4:47pm
Rubbish!

Can't they make it 200% or ask us to be using our blood to buy call credit and data.
Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by henryobinna(m): 4:47pm
So this news I read was true then?

Despite the suffering and pains MTN is currently is currently inflicting on myself, they still have effrontery tk demand for this...?

To bad, there's nothing we can do much than to rant on the internet.

Meanwhile, My Signature soeaks volume
Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by jashar(f): 4:47pm
mad

are

they....
Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by MurderEnglish(m): 4:47pm
mumu, who is fooled who between us an you?

1 Like

Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by gurunlocker: 4:48pm
This country is doomed

1 Like

Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by CAPSLOCKED: 4:48pm
gurunlocker:
This country is doomed




ON THE HIGHEST LEVEL, MY GUY.

WE'RE IN DEEPSHIT ALREADY,
I WONDER HOW THINGS WILL BE BY NEXT YEAR, AND 5 YEARS LATER.

1 Like

Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by ajalawole(m): 4:48pm
my gf who want 1hrs of calls everyday, how she go feel now cheesy cheesy
Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Hardeysolution(m): 4:48pm
It's like they are all mad!!!!


They won't function again Abi they are sick ni.. .

Yet they are useless. .....


All of them!!
Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by soberdrunk(m): 4:48pm
To be fair, the cost of doing business in Nigeria is not friendly but they should be demanding 'tax waivers' from the government and not 'over charging' subscribers for poor service....... angry
Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Jiang(m): 4:48pm
Telecos observed "most customers spend less unlike b4"

so telecos decided " lets increase price by 100% to gain more profit"

For dis recession you wan increase price, i assure you, ur customers will drop even more
Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by talk2hb1: 4:49pm
When Globally the Cost of Data keeps dropping drastically, our network in Nigeria is trying to increase it.
Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by GreenMavro: 4:49pm
j
Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by thunderbabs(m): 4:49pm
Buhari, you hear wetin u cause? shocked
Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Balongrey: 4:49pm
This is nonsense
Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by osemoses1234(m): 4:49pm
Dis Nigeria no go beta again I dey go back my village
Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Integrityfarms(m): 4:50pm
Ncc, una weldone o
Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:50pm
Expect the unexpected.
Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Xiun: 4:50pm
They are mad!
Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by Kamobliss: 4:50pm
obo389:
It's just unfortunate that there's no way one can boycott these telcos . Ones life is directly and indirectly dependant on them. Useless people angry angry

grin grin
Re: Telecom Operators Demand 100% Increase In Call, Data Tariffs by rozayx5(m): 4:51pm
Scammers with shhiity services




You should all be banned


undecided

(0) (1) (Reply)

Airtel Introduces Unlimited Whatsapp: How To Activate. / Get Mtn Network Free 3gb On Your Sim Now / Mtn New 50gb Code For Free

Viewing this topic: FlySly05(m), Kingbuhari(m), osemoses1234(m), middlebelter(m), Dumas32(m), hatchy, GAZZUZZ(m), Kingluqman89(m), Dondbuzor, udemzy101(m), sniperr007, Slymonster(m), Anonymous1900, Tweetysparkles(f), honey001(m), bamakoe(f), oyb(m), vazsily(m), Cannonleo(m), Nnaminnami(m), Melvess(m), Ambrosex(m), Dalek(m), Sunshyne200(m), abouzaid, richard870(m), mumuguyman(m), Oysdam(m), Memphis357(m), MemeTroll, Menh, GreenMavro, barnas1(m), hoygift, tall2ce(m), jericco1(m), Mckenzy99(m), philfearon(m), JamieNaija(m), Gshun, hisenjos, Behappie(m), Additives(m), baakus(m), pyrex23(m), Abimaje7(m), adinoyiM(m), soberdrunk(m), SoFarm, Maxing(m), emmieohmz, cyrielo(m), tombla(m), lammie21(m), coolcharm(m), BJ0SE(m), umulobi, allenog(m), TrendyKingExzy, 3coins(m), Ufranklin92(m), Bhol28, COMPAQ(m), sixbon2000(m), Oyetboy(m), donproject(m), Lawalemi(m), ismokeweed(m), Adesakin3, luvinhubby(m), Qadi, Hooola(m), eazy07(m), Gracious3105(m), Kennywills7(m), oz4real83(m), sluk(m), Khutie, fokoyor(m), sconda(m), johncasey1(m), Arcsunnexy, ZlatanZlatan, Softhands(m), fola911, Aieboocaar(m), toscorico(m), adslipps, Rapture07, ndiboy01(m), kingsleybrave(m), seniorkachion(m), kunleajao(m), EmeeNaka, iamchybs(m), jacobs2015, najaka(f), ahless(m), plural, nicebaba, michael142(m), Sunnybabe(m), thestevens, codedtee, Badonasty(m), joseboy199(m), Lanre4uonly(m), babattee, stfadaanthony(m), olukaygold(m), manucho, OKWUSIGO(m), ajealadick(m), NGMontana(m), VargasVee(m), drey076(m), korlin(m), jenas0(m), OseIbhadode93, Howardy, Cyynthia(f), haftob(m), silent10(m), kelvinovie25(m), veeveanO(f), sirunekwu, qualityovenbake(m) and 136 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.