More photos below...



http://www.looknaija.com/2017/08/see-criminals-stripped-cars-hours-stole/ Suspected criminals in South Africa stripped these cars unc!ad beyond recognititon hours after they stole them. Both incidents occurred this week.More photos below... 2 Likes 2 Shares

This happens too in Abia state 17 Likes 1 Share

see as dem Unclad the car...

professional thieves 1 Like

This happens too in Abia state

Proof pls or else stop Proof pls or else stop 3 Likes

Proof pls or else stop Oga i witnessed a case where a Benz 190 vanished and found it's way in Aba we only recovered the parts. I don't want to go deep anyway, but the hustle is also real here in Naija. Oga i witnessed a case where a Benz 190 vanished and found it's way in Aba we only recovered the parts. I don't want to go deep anyway, but the hustle is also real here in Naija. 32 Likes

mynd44, lalasticlala normal something at ladipo market in mushin normal something at ladipo market in mushin 6 Likes

Oluwa o, gbese re o, maybe those cars were tracked, and since it can't move again, the thiefs then dis-mantle them to sell them in bit.

Oga i witnessed a case where a Benz 190 vanished and found it's way in Aba we only recovered the parts. I don't want to go deep anyway, but the hustle is also real here in Naija.

So we should take your word for.it ?



Sorry but no one can believe this based on you said you saw So we should take your word for.it ?Sorry but no one can believe this based on you said you saw 5 Likes

So we should take your word for.it ?



Sorry but no one can believe this based on you said you saw I wouldn't know if you were raised by serial liars....but remember this is not your family meeting. I wouldn't know if you were raised by serial liars....but remember this is not your family meeting. 70 Likes 7 Shares

Sharp guys, the parts on their to nigeria. Oga chinedu don buy the container* already full cars parts, the ship left sa this morning 1 Like

So we should take your word for.it ?



Sorry but no one can believe this based on you said you saw

you need flogging... you need flogging... 12 Likes

Mgbuka South African Branch 1 Like 1 Share

So we should take your word for.it ?

Sorry but no one can believe this based on you said you saw What that guy said is true. Don't get ignorantly defensive. What that guy said is true. Don't get ignorantly defensive. 20 Likes

It also happens here in Nigeria.

End time robbers, robbers without a job

Sharp guys

.. how could dey unclad a car for God sake ... .. how could dey unclad a car for God sake ... 3 Likes

It also happens here 1 Like

I see Niger sense here o

Seems like the handiwork of our brothers from Ladipo Market 1 Like

Better to sell in bits and easier to hide their criminality tracks ......

Well it's easier to sell the parts.

no b only 9ja corrupt o...or e fit be dem naijas wey southy do d runz

Coz the last time I checked, NK no give dem any bone to de chew on, de while away deir sorrows Are you sure those robbers are no from S/E NigeriaCoz the last time I checked, NK no give dem any bone to de chew on, de while away deir sorrows 2 Likes 1 Share

Orishirishi Orishirishi

if they are criminal they are chances they have been arrested before..they might have left some finger print on that car..



all they need to do is call in forensic..south Africa have a good database of their citizen they might be able to catch the suspect..

So we should take your word for.it ?



Sorry but no one can believe this based on you said you saw well, i guess something is wrong with 'no one'. well, i guess something is wrong with 'no one'. 1 Like