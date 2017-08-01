₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by pittoilet(f): 1:44pm
Suspected criminals in South Africa stripped these cars unc!ad beyond recognititon hours after they stole them. Both incidents occurred this week.
More photos below...
http://www.looknaija.com/2017/08/see-criminals-stripped-cars-hours-stole/
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by pittoilet(f): 1:45pm
more
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by nellyelitz(m): 1:46pm
This happens too in Abia state
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by kingxsamz(m): 1:49pm
nawa o...
see as dem Unclad the car...
professional thieves
1 Like
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by Lakeside79(m): 1:49pm
nellyelitz:
Proof pls or else stop
3 Likes
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by nellyelitz(m): 1:55pm
Lakeside79:Oga i witnessed a case where a Benz 190 vanished and found it's way in Aba we only recovered the parts. I don't want to go deep anyway, but the hustle is also real here in Naija.
32 Likes
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by Ajewealth123(m): 1:57pm
pittoilet:normal something at ladipo market in mushin
6 Likes
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by Seguntimmy(m): 2:40pm
Oluwa o, gbese re o, maybe those cars were tracked, and since it can't move again, the thiefs then dis-mantle them to sell them in bit.
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by Lakeside79(m): 2:52pm
nellyelitz:
So we should take your word for.it ?
Sorry but no one can believe this based on you said you saw
5 Likes
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by angels09: 3:17pm
Lakeside79:I wouldn't know if you were raised by serial liars....but remember this is not your family meeting.
70 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by baski92(m): 3:18pm
Sharp guys, the parts on their to nigeria. Oga chinedu don buy the container* already full cars parts, the ship left sa this morning
1 Like
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by kingxsamz(m): 3:18pm
Lakeside79:
you need flogging...
12 Likes
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by upko1: 3:18pm
Mgbuka South African Branch
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by Joshmedia1: 3:19pm
.
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by sgtponzihater1: 3:19pm
Lakeside79:What that guy said is true. Don't get ignorantly defensive.
20 Likes
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by RichDad1(m): 3:19pm
It also happens here in Nigeria.
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by IgedeBushBoy(m): 3:19pm
End time robbers, robbers without a job
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by Joshmedia1: 3:20pm
baski92:
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by emmyquan: 3:20pm
.. how could dey unclad a car for God sake ...
3 Likes
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by herkeym001(m): 3:20pm
It also happens here
1 Like
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by Nigeman: 3:21pm
I see Niger sense here o
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by Dreamofsaintify(m): 3:21pm
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by nairavsdollars: 3:22pm
Seems like the handiwork of our brothers from Ladipo Market
1 Like
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by Lexusgs430: 3:22pm
Better to sell in bits and easier to hide their criminality tracks ......
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by MrRhymes101(m): 3:22pm
Well it's easier to sell the parts.
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by Femmysneh(m): 3:22pm
no b only 9ja corrupt o...or e fit be dem naijas wey southy do d runz
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by IgedeBushBoy(m): 3:23pm
Are you sure those robbers are no from S/E Nigeria Coz the last time I checked, NK no give dem any bone to de chew on, de while away deir sorrows
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by temmytopsy1(f): 3:23pm
Orishirishi
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by realestniggah: 3:23pm
if they are criminal they are chances they have been arrested before..they might have left some finger print on that car..
all they need to do is call in forensic..south Africa have a good database of their citizen they might be able to catch the suspect..
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by nellyelitz(m): 3:24pm
Lakeside79:well, i guess something is wrong with 'no one'.
1 Like
|Re: Criminals Stripped Cars In South Africa Hours After They Stole Them by Clean2016: 3:24pm
nellyelitz:
it's a regular thing, Aba I have seen plenty and also the Ikoku boys (cars spare parts sellers) in Portharcourt
just come there and see for yourself. plenty of times they have been arrested by police
1 Like
