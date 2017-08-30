₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Massive Shake Up In NNPC, 55 Staff Affected by naijanewspaper(m): 8:14pm On Aug 29
The ongoing restructuring of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC received fresh impetus on Tuesday with the appointments and deployments of top executives across the value chain of its operations.
Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, according to a statement, told NNPC staff shortly before the announcement was made public that the new appointments would not only help to position the Corporation for the challenges ahead but would help fill the gaps created due to statutory retirements of staff.
A total of 55 top management staff were affected in the exercise, the statement issued by Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, read.
Under the new arrangement, Roland Ewubare, formerly MD of the Integrated Data Services Limited, IDSL moves to the National Petroleum Investment Management Services, NAPIMS as the new Group General Manager while Diepriye Tariah, former GGM and Senior Technical Assistant to the NNPC GMD takes over from Ewubare as MD of IDSL.
Malami Shehu, Executive Director Operations, of the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, KRPC, was appointed Managing Director of the Port Harcourt Refining Company, PHRC while Adewale Ladenegan, former MD of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, WRPC was moved to KRPC to assume duty as MD.
In the same vein, Muhammed Abah, until recently, the Executive Director Operations of WRPC succeeds Ladenegan as MD of Warri Refinery.
With the retirement of Alh. Farouk Ahmed as the MD of the Nigerian Products Marketing Company, (NPMC), Umar Ajiya, former GGM in charge of Corporate Planning and Strategy, (CP&S) now assumes duty as MD of NPMC while Bala Wunti, former, General Manager, Downstream, GMD’s Office takes charge as GGM CP&S.
Other changes include: Usman Yusuf who takes over as GGM/STA to the GMD, Adeyemi Adetunji confirmed as MD NNPC Retail alongside Dr. Bola Afolabi who now functions as GGM in charge of Research and Development Division of the Corporation.
Also on the list is Mrs. Ahmadu-Katagum appointed GGM (Shipping) in the Downstream Autonomous Business Unit while Kallamu Abdullahi takes over as the GGM in charge of the Renewable Energy Division in the Downstream ABU.
Dr. Shaibu Musa was promoted MD of the NNPC Medical Services Limited while Ibrahim Birma is the new GGM in charge of the Corporation’s Audit Division now renamed Governance, Risk and Compliance Division.
http://thenigerian.news/business/massive-shake-nnpc-55-staff-affected/
lalasticlala
|Re: Massive Shake Up In NNPC, 55 Staff Affected by Nostradamu(m): 8:52am
Wow
|Re: Massive Shake Up In NNPC, 55 Staff Affected by Heromaniaa: 8:53am
Long overdue
|Re: Massive Shake Up In NNPC, 55 Staff Affected by somrecords(m): 8:53am
Sack no be news
When dem won employ....
|Re: Massive Shake Up In NNPC, 55 Staff Affected by BABANGBALI: 8:53am
Just only 55?mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Massive Shake Up In NNPC, 55 Staff Affected by tokrizy(m): 8:53am
OH who b dat guy above me
|Re: Massive Shake Up In NNPC, 55 Staff Affected by Fran6ik: 8:54am
space book
|Re: Massive Shake Up In NNPC, 55 Staff Affected by hardywaltz(m): 8:54am
Just reshuffling of thieves from one milking point to another milking point
|Re: Massive Shake Up In NNPC, 55 Staff Affected by walemoney007(m): 8:54am
Why be say nah alhajis con full the list
|Re: Massive Shake Up In NNPC, 55 Staff Affected by Amebo1(m): 8:56am
Northern agenda continues....we have about 9-10 positions for GGM in NNPC, 6 goes to hausa/fulani alone while 4 were shared between westerners and southerners.
This is thesame oil that are being digged from the niger delta where environmental pollution from oil exploration has recked our people, yet the Northerners keep getting all the top positions in the oil industries.
One Nigeria my foot
2 Likes
|Re: Massive Shake Up In NNPC, 55 Staff Affected by ezex(m): 8:56am
OK
|Re: Massive Shake Up In NNPC, 55 Staff Affected by snipesdam(m): 8:56am
walemoney007:
Are u new to Nigeria?
|Re: Massive Shake Up In NNPC, 55 Staff Affected by Jethrolite(m): 8:57am
Lol, see Hausa names everywhere. They are even in charge of Warri refinery. Nigeria!
1 Like
|Re: Massive Shake Up In NNPC, 55 Staff Affected by Shakingdbumbum: 8:58am
The North and Sw occupy these oil companies, still yet won't allow igbos to breathe.
1 Like
|Re: Massive Shake Up In NNPC, 55 Staff Affected by Poorboy: 8:58am
Check the names
|Re: Massive Shake Up In NNPC, 55 Staff Affected by meelerh(f): 8:58am
Congrats congrats ..........
|Re: Massive Shake Up In NNPC, 55 Staff Affected by Celino(f): 8:59am
Front page
|Re: Massive Shake Up In NNPC, 55 Staff Affected by dustydee: 9:01am
only about 2 promotions. The others are redeployments.
|Re: Massive Shake Up In NNPC, 55 Staff Affected by VeeVeeMyLuv(m): 9:03am
Shakingdbumbum:lol nothing for SS,
this justifies the agitations/militancy.
The situation is likened to giving these peeps shi.t to eat, and telling them to be cozy and smile about it.
|Re: Massive Shake Up In NNPC, 55 Staff Affected by Eseries(m): 9:05am
ok
