The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obo-Ekpenyog is the pastor of Royal God’s Commandment Ministry, Calabar.



Parading the suspect, the spokesperson of the command, ASP Irene Ugbo, said that the suspect was arrested alongside six others on Aug. 24 by men of the command.



Irene said that they were arrested when the parents of the deceased raised an alarm that their child had been abducted by some masked men who stormed their house.



She said some operatives were immediately deployed to search the church and its environs, and that they found some incriminating items and arrested the pastor and six others.



What a MESS

Listen people:



ANY CHURCH YOU GO TO AND THEY ARE NOT PREACHING OR EMPHASIZING ON INWARD AND OUTWARD HOLINESS AND THE NEED TO PREPARE FOR HEAVEN, TAKE YOUR BIBLE WITH YOU AND LEAVE THERE...



There are many business and occult houses in the Name of church....

Finish this magazines for he balls

I'm not and will never be a candidate of churches with General Overseers!

Religion is a problem

They don't need to preach those to be real...



Religion is a psychological thing and these folks understands human make up.



How would you preach inward and outward Holiness to a Barren woman who's struggling to save her marriage?



How would you preach inward and outward Holiness to a youth seeking financial freedom?



How would you preach inward and outward Holiness to a lady who is seeking a husband at age 40?

etc



Most people need solutions to their problem, hence they're not interested on how/who solved their problems. They just want it solved.



So religious leaders understand these human factor and they key into it and claim they are called.



Even the few that preaches Holiness springles some miracles in them soon as to attract members.



