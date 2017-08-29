₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by Mrop(m): 6:41am
Famous musician Adekunle Gold dressed Like a Saudi Arabian as he pay a visit to Dubai. His visit to Dubai has also inspired him to drop two new single title one-day and money.
We are anticipating. Just come home and drop this new jam. Lol
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/08/adekunle-gold-dressed-like-arabian.html?m=0
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by iamharkinwaley(m): 6:46am
Bring it on
#Respect Bro.
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by somez(m): 6:47am
Sh!t dey worry me
3 Likes
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by kennygee(f): 6:59am
No be only Dubia, na Idibia.
2 Likes
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by ANIEXTY(m): 7:09am
Money i good
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by BleSSedMee(f): 7:14am
Yeah! You can say that again Ade. Dubai is enchanting like that.
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by opeyemiieblog(m): 11:16am
cc lalasticlala fynestboi
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by africandollar: 12:00pm
kennygee:Lol...saw that too.
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by SkenolProp(m): 12:00pm
Good! #MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by Narldon(f): 12:00pm
MEDIOCRITY...
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by Realkenny: 12:00pm
Ok
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by cr7rooney10(m): 12:00pm
Another scammer spotted
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by DaBill001(m): 12:00pm
somez:
1 Like
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by Realkenny: 12:01pm
cr7rooney10:mumu
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by Mayorsholly(m): 12:01pm
Make em no wari na only Aboki go download em song
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by modelmike7(m): 12:01pm
Ok. We are waiting.
But what is the Dubia he wrote up there for!
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by Oladipo1166(m): 12:01pm
I love him and all his songs
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 12:02pm
Simi nko?
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by quiverfull(m): 12:03pm
Narldon:
The artiste or his songs?
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by omhor(f): 12:03pm
Ezigbote DUBIA kwa
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by crazygod(m): 12:03pm
Whas the real gist about exactly? Is it that he is dressing like an Arab or he is about to drop two singles? Cos I don't see any news here
1 Like
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by omhor(f): 12:03pm
Ezigbote DUBIA!!!
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by cr7rooney10(m): 12:03pm
Realkenny:u don take ur weed
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by zeramally: 12:03pm
Gr8, expecting
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by GMBuhari: 12:04pm
Why not ofi and buba /sooro
Native attires
Always represent where you come from
Even Oyinbos now worship ogun, sango and have their own masquerades
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by Realkenny: 12:06pm
cr7rooney10:mumu
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by Narldon(f): 12:06pm
quiverfull:
Is this news worthy to be on FrontPage?
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by avictor05(m): 12:06pm
mature bro with meaning deep lyrics.
see my signature.
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by mikezuruki(m): 12:10pm
No song is a hit until listened to and scored. The songs may end up not be hits
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by dadebayo1(m): 12:10pm
My guy
|Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by whizzyleejr(m): 12:10pm
My guy is swagalicious...YBNL has lost an expensive jewelry
