Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by Mrop(m): 6:41am
Famous musician Adekunle Gold dressed Like a Saudi Arabian as he pay a visit to Dubai. His visit to Dubai has also inspired him to drop two new single title one-day and money.






We are anticipating. Just come home and drop this new jam. Lol



Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/08/adekunle-gold-dressed-like-arabian.html?m=0
Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by iamharkinwaley(m): 6:46am
Bring it on

#Respect Bro.
Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by somez(m): 6:47am
Sh!t dey worry me

Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by kennygee(f): 6:59am
No be only Dubia, na Idibia.

Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by ANIEXTY(m): 7:09am
Money i good
Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by BleSSedMee(f): 7:14am
Yeah! You can say that again Ade. Dubai is enchanting like that.
Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by opeyemiieblog(m): 11:16am
cc lalasticlala fynestboi
Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by africandollar: 12:00pm
kennygee:
No be only Dubia, na Idibia.
Lol...saw that too.
Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by SkenolProp(m): 12:00pm
Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by Narldon(f): 12:00pm



MEDIOCRITY...


Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by Realkenny: 12:00pm
Ok

Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by cr7rooney10(m): 12:00pm
Another scammer spotted
Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by DaBill001(m): 12:00pm
somez:
Sh!t dey worry me

Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by Realkenny: 12:01pm
cr7rooney10:
Another scammer spotted
mumu
Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by Mayorsholly(m): 12:01pm
Make em no wari na only Aboki go download em song grin
Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by modelmike7(m): 12:01pm
Ok. We are waiting.
But what is the Dubia he wrote up there for!
Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by Oladipo1166(m): 12:01pm
I love him and all his songs
Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 12:02pm
Simi nko?
Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by quiverfull(m): 12:03pm
Narldon:



MEDIOCRITY...



The artiste or his songs?
Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by omhor(f): 12:03pm
Ezigbote DUBIA kwa
Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by crazygod(m): 12:03pm
Whas the real gist about exactly? Is it that he is dressing like an Arab or he is about to drop two singles? Cos I don't see any news here

Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by omhor(f): 12:03pm
Ezigbote DUBIA!!!
Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by cr7rooney10(m): 12:03pm
Realkenny:
mumu
u don take ur weed
Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by zeramally: 12:03pm
Gr8, expecting
Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by GMBuhari: 12:04pm
Why not ofi and buba /sooro

Native attires


Always represent where you come from

Even Oyinbos now worship ogun, sango and have their own masquerades
Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by Realkenny: 12:06pm
cr7rooney10:
u don take ur weed
mumu
Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by Narldon(f): 12:06pm
quiverfull:


The artiste or his songs?






Is this news worthy to be on FrontPage?
Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by avictor05(m): 12:06pm
mature bro with meaning deep lyrics.


Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by mikezuruki(m): 12:10pm
No song is a hit until listened to and scored. The songs may end up not be hits
Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by dadebayo1(m): 12:10pm
My guy grin grin
Re: Adekunle Gold Dressed Like An Arabian, About To Drop Two Hit Songs by whizzyleejr(m): 12:10pm
My guy is swagalicious...YBNL has lost an expensive jewelry

