Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by ThisTrend(f): 7:13am

The appeal of a Nigerian couple Sunday Iserian and Joy Lucky, and their eight year old daughter to stay in Iceland, has been rejected. They will be deported to Nigeria, the country’s Immigration and Asylum appeals board, ruled on Monday.

The family received this news after living in Iceland after a year and a half. Both Iserian and Joy had left Nigeria more than eight years ago, via the Libya route, to Italy, where they met and had the child.

They later migrated to Iceland, in search of a better life. Iserian appealed for political asylum due to threats he claimed he received from the Nigerian government. He says that he was a victim of political persecution and was afraid for his life.

He worked as a driver for the leader of the PDP, who was murdered when Sunday was driving. “They shot him to death and then burned the car. I escaped to a nearby farm and then hid with my uncle,” he said.

Following this incident the Nigerian government put out a warrant for Sunday’s arrest as he was suspected of killing the man. Sunday shows the journalist a story from the Sunday Observer where he’s wanted by police following the murder.

After spending a few days at his uncle’s house, members of the Boko Haram attacked the home and killed his uncle and his uncle’s son. Sunday fled to a nearby church where he received money to get him away from Nigeria to Libya and onwards to Italy.

Joy Lucky claimed she was a victim of sexual slavery while pregnant with their daughter Mary. Joy describes being approached by a vicar at her local church back in Nigeria who promised to get her a job as a nanny in Europe. ..Once she accepted the offer, she was taken to a building where her hair, and her pubic hair, was cut off and her body washed according to black magic rituals to scare her into compliance.

Their stories appeared to have been taken as rooster and bull stories and thus rejected by the Immigration Appeals. The news of the rejection oftheir application met with some furore in Iceland and an online petition was set up for them to be able to stay in the country.

Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/08/iceland-set-to-deport-nigerian-couple.html

Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by Jostico: 7:33am
fabricated fabrication

8 Likes

Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by ThisTrend(f): 2:45pm
Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by Keneking: 3:53pm
But where is lalasticlala sef sad angry
Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by polarman: 4:43pm
Too many loop holes in the guys story. If I were the judge, i will ..........

3 Likes

Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by NwaAmaikpe: 6:39pm
shocked

Oba agha to kpe!!!


They should just snap plenty fine photos and post on their Facebook pages for memory sake.

Because once they set foot back in Benin, they will never smell oyibo man's land again.

The man is lucky he has experience as a driver.
He shouldn't have problems getting a job with Agofure Motors, Afemai Line or Bob Izua Motors.

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by Franco93: 6:40pm
This man no arrange his semantics well before telling his fabricated stories. He should quickly come back home and face APC change.

4 Likes

Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by Yusfunoble(m): 6:40pm
Their story get K leg, Iceland is the most peaceful country in the world.
Make dem no pour sand sand for their garri undecided

3 Likes

Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by modelmike7(m): 6:40pm
Hired assassin killed your PDP Oga and burnt the car.. YOU ESCAPED and ran to your uncle's place...
Boko Haram come your uncle house, and they bombed the house and killed your uncle and his son.. YOU ESCAPED.

But unfortunately you can't escape this Oga Lai!!

6 Likes

Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by Lexusgs430: 6:40pm
Welcome back home in advance .........
Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by roqrules04(m): 6:40pm
Nigerians are in Iceland too?

1 Like

Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by Sniper12: 6:40pm
Case of ayele
Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by iamJ(m): 6:40pm
wetin self, una too ugly shocked

Which kind ojuju play be this

1 Like

Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by hardywaltz(m): 6:41pm
8 years ago and Boko Haram burnt down his Uncles house.
Abeg as at 2009 Boko Haram don get that wings.

2 Likes

Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by adisabarber(m): 6:41pm
Nothing wey Naija people no fit talk to get asylum so dem matter dey hard to believe
Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by Elslim: 6:41pm
Iceland Ke... d cold wey de Naija still de give person fever, Iceland Na to die be dat now.
Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by Badonasty(m): 6:41pm
Just tell me una no wan go back naija
Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by xaggar(m): 6:42pm
The Century's Lie!
Lie.com
Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by Baloselly(m): 6:42pm
Jostico:
fabricated fabrication

The guy story no just follow rara

1 Like

Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by Oluwaseyi456(m): 6:42pm
Well come back
Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by Unimaginable123: 6:42pm
These guys think say oyibo na mumu to believe their rooster and bull stories
Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by ALAYORMII: 6:42pm
Iceland



If there's a way to hellfire, I know some Nigerians will try go there

1 Like

Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by gurunlocker: 6:42pm
Not sure this guy isn't related to lai Mohammed
Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by MrOwonikoko: 6:43pm
This dude is funny, he tot by changing his name to Iserian he wont be deported from Iceland.

1 Like

Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by loadedvibes: 6:43pm
Nigerians sabi lie sha.. oyinbo don hear stories tire.. these days once they hear say na Nigeria man.. na once the judge dey slam gavel.. no no no

1 Like

Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by free2ryhme: 6:43pm
we all know the truth

but who am i to cast aspersions

Jesus said, "he that is without sin cast th first stone."
Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by iamleumas: 6:43pm
Ok

Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by Heromaniaa: 6:43pm
Unfair
Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by Oluwaseyi00(m): 6:44pm
#booked
Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by legalweb(m): 6:45pm
May God Help Us

Re: Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter by Shedluck: 6:45pm
ok.

