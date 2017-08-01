Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Iceland Set To Deport Nigerian Couple, Daughter (7217 Views)

The appeal of a Nigerian couple Sunday Iserian and Joy Lucky, and their eight year old daughter to stay in Iceland, has been rejected. They will be deported to Nigeria, the country’s Immigration and Asylum appeals board, ruled on Monday.



The family received this news after living in Iceland after a year and a half. Both Iserian and Joy had left Nigeria more than eight years ago, via the Libya route, to Italy, where they met and had the child.



They later migrated to Iceland, in search of a better life. Iserian appealed for political asylum due to threats he claimed he received from the Nigerian government. He says that he was a victim of political persecution and was afraid for his life.



He worked as a driver for the leader of the PDP, who was murdered when Sunday was driving. “They shot him to death and then burned the car. I escaped to a nearby farm and then hid with my uncle,” he said.



Following this incident the Nigerian government put out a warrant for Sunday’s arrest as he was suspected of killing the man. Sunday shows the journalist a story from the Sunday Observer where he’s wanted by police following the murder.



After spending a few days at his uncle’s house, members of the Boko Haram attacked the home and killed his uncle and his uncle’s son. Sunday fled to a nearby church where he received money to get him away from Nigeria to Libya and onwards to Italy.



Joy Lucky claimed she was a victim of sexual slavery while pregnant with their daughter Mary. Joy describes being approached by a vicar at her local church back in Nigeria who promised to get her a job as a nanny in Europe. ..Once she accepted the offer, she was taken to a building where her hair, and her pubic hair, was cut off and her body washed according to black magic rituals to scare her into compliance.



Their stories appeared to have been taken as rooster and bull stories and thus rejected by the Immigration Appeals. The news of the rejection oftheir application met with some furore in Iceland and an online petition was set up for them to be able to stay in the country.



Too many loop holes in the guys story. If I were the judge, i will .......... 3 Likes





They should just snap plenty fine photos and post on their Facebook pages for memory sake.



Because once they set foot back in Benin, they will never smell oyibo man's land again.



The man is lucky he has experience as a driver.

Oba agha to kpe!!!They should just snap plenty fine photos and post on their Facebook pages for memory sake.Because once they set foot back in Benin, they will never smell oyibo man's land again.The man is lucky he has experience as a driver.He shouldn't have problems getting a job with Agofure Motors, Afemai Line or Bob Izua Motors.

This man no arrange his semantics well before telling his fabricated stories. He should quickly come back home and face APC change. 4 Likes



Make dem no pour sand sand for their garri Their story get K leg, Iceland is the most peaceful country in the world.

Hired assassin killed your PDP Oga and burnt the car.. YOU ESCAPED and ran to your uncle's place...

Boko Haram come your uncle house, and they bombed the house and killed your uncle and his son.. YOU ESCAPED.



But unfortunately you can't escape this Oga Lai!! 6 Likes

Welcome back home in advance .........

Nigerians are in Iceland too? 1 Like

8 years ago and Boko Haram burnt down his Uncles house.

Abeg as at 2009 Boko Haram don get that wings. 2 Likes

Nothing wey Naija people no fit talk to get asylum so dem matter dey hard to believe

Just tell me una no wan go back naija

The guy story no just follow rara The guy story no just follow rara 1 Like

These guys think say oyibo na mumu to believe their rooster and bull stories

If there's a way to hellfire, I know some Nigerians will try go there 1 Like

Not sure this guy isn't related to lai Mohammed

This dude is funny, he tot by changing his name to Iserian he wont be deported from Iceland. 1 Like

Nigerians sabi lie sha.. oyinbo don hear stories tire.. these days once they hear say na Nigeria man.. na once the judge dey slam gavel.. no no no 1 Like

we all know the truth



but who am i to cast aspersions



Jesus said, "he that is without sin cast th first stone."

May God Help Us