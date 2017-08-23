₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,869,266 members, 3,757,864 topics. Date: Wednesday, 30 August 2017 at 12:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote (4009 Views)
Dangote Trailer Kills Five On Auchi-Benin Road (PHOTOS) / Scenes From The Dangote Truck Accident In Asaba (graphic Photos) / Reasons Why Dangote Wont Buy Nigeria Club. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by nairametrics: 9:22am
For all intent and purposes, it looked like the perfect scenario- a multi-billionaire native industrialist coming in to invest several millions of dollars in order to produce a commodity that the country was spending billions of Naira importing at a time when the forex crunch was at its hardest. This fairy tale stayed at just that- a fairy tale- for the state-of-the-art, billion-Naira Dangote tomato paste constructed in Kano Nigeria. For many, and probably most important for the Federal Government, that plant was supposed to save the country 400,000 tons of tomato paste imports annually and millions, if not billions of dollars. Unfortunately, the plant lies idle with several attempts to resuscitate it failing.
READ MORE: https://nairametrics.com/why-dangotes-failed-paste-factory-should-give-buhari-more-headaches-than-dangote/
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by IHATEPUZZY(m): 9:28am
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by Narldon(f): 12:31pm
Ever since Dangote declared interest in buying ARSENAL...
Things have been going downhill...
4 Likes
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by sukkot: 12:31pm
hmm
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by PearlStreet(m): 12:31pm
Dangote only thrives in monopolies where he controls production, distribution and exchange.
The tactics used in Cement and Sugar can't work in this instance. He tried it with Noodles and it backfired.
8 Likes
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by SOLMICHAEL(m): 12:32pm
Everything is wrong with this government. Nothing else contributed to this moribund economy than the incompetency of our so called leaders.
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by modelmike7(m): 12:32pm
Watching closely...
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by northvietnam(m): 12:32pm
B
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 12:33pm
I keep telling people Agriculture cannot do jack to resuscitate any economy rada.. Technological advancement is key
You spend a full year growing a big hectre of land, but on selling everything you cant even last for 2 months with the proceeds.
A company so end 1 yr manufacturing and selling phones, shoes, modern wears, cars, etc and smiles to the bank while paying salaries to employ others.
If we keep importing all the heavy duty vehicles we use in planting, and we hv no resources to fix them, we find out that the cost we expend on capital takes lots of yrs to cover.. But if we were to produve this heavy duty vehicles... Then the stres that the importation of same, puts on the naira will be reduced, and it will be far more affordable to farmers thereby y reducing their overhead cost and at the same time increasing their profits
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by ken19(m): 12:34pm
ok
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by rocknation62(m): 12:34pm
The pishure come be like say DANGOTE dey sell TOMATO with suit..
CUSTOMER:How u dey sell ur tomato?
DANGOTE: This one na fresh one o,take am 3 for 100naira
CUSTOMER: E cost o, e no gree 5 for 100naira?
DANGOTE: oya take am 5 for 100naira
CUSTOMER: E no gree 10 for 100naira
DANGOTE
5 Likes
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by Soggy4all: 12:34pm
Hmmn.....y am I not surprised
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by WenysAD(f): 12:34pm
C
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by mccoy47(m): 12:34pm
whose cement business alone posted revenues worth N615 billion in 2016.
Leave me lemme die
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by Elslim: 12:34pm
if Dangote owns PASTE factiry, then who owns COPY factory??
7 Likes
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by ezex(m): 12:35pm
Indirectly we depend on dango the for everything in this country
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by pilarnig(m): 12:36pm
True
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by maklelemakukula(m): 12:36pm
op why you put tomato for dangote front
1 Like
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by navyseal2220: 12:37pm
Some people foolishly think this man is a shrewd business man, he isn't. Who knows Dangote before 1999? Nobody. Monopoly from Obasanjo's government is what propelled him. Someone should tell him to meet that Igbo man that has the largest paste factory in Nigeria to teach him business. He doesn't have access to dollar like Dangote, but knows what he is doing.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by OceanmorganTrix: 12:37pm
Elslim:
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by fratermathy(m): 12:37pm
Nigerians should pray that this country doesn't split up. Because if it does and Dangote faces only the North, the economy of the splinter nations may be in shambles.
We should be more enterprising and have industries that rival Dangote's in order to avoid over dependence on him.
2 Likes
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by bobnazzygon: 12:37pm
Everything in Nigeria is not working as it suppose to be because of inadequate planning.
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by WebSurfer(m): 12:37pm
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by maklelemakukula(m): 12:38pm
Elslim:
slay queens
1 Like
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by haywhy1026(m): 12:38pm
If Dangote with the resources he has and the market Nigeria possess can still fail in a micro sector of Agriculture then why is it easy for the minister of Agriculture to always open his mouth and advise the youth to go back to farm without any augumenting policy to encourage the sustainability of the real system.
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by talk2emma: 12:38pm
Go and tell him na
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by Realdeals(m): 12:38pm
The problem is Nigerian's.
Is it Nigeria as an entity that grows tomatoes or individual Nigerians.
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by adisabarber(m): 12:39pm
The only solution to our agricultural problem is guaranteed market. If you have 5 million tonnes of tomatoes, bring them to the government and we will buy at a price updated weekly. If you have 20 tonnes of cocoa, bring. If you have 500 broilers, bring. This will encourage people to farm and not be scared of what to do with their harvest. There was a time a lot of people went into fish farming but most lest because they end up begging market women to buy. If I know a processing plant where I can get a fair deal, I will farm and at the right time I will take my harvest there and collect my money. Even if the profit is small, I will manage it.
3 Likes
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by WebSurfer(m): 12:39pm
fratermathy:You really think if not for monopoly only dangote has the guts to do this?
1 Like
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by SkenolProp(m): 12:39pm
hmm
|Re: Why Dangote’s Failed Paste Factory Should Give Buhari More Headache Than Dangote by gbadexy(m): 12:41pm
The solution to the problem is restructuring and resource control.
I've been hearing the need to diversify to agriculture since my secondary school days over 2 decades ago but it's just a lip service and mantra successive governments tout but no one really seems to do anything drastic about it.
maybe each state would encourage and ensure the success of such investments in their domain so as to get revenue from it.
1 Like
Make Poverty Histroy Now!!! (reloaded). / Cashless Lagos! !!what Are The Alternatives? / Contains Below Is The Program That Guarantee U A Steady Alertpay Earnings
Viewing this topic: positivelord, plethoral, otdollar(m), haykay33, Haywiire(m), Archmage(m), Bluffly, bankole200(m), HenryThegreat1(m), yemmie(m), chuksdewigs(m), koribobo, coachy777(m), quadrey(m), jcflex(m), Umartins1(m), chukzyfcbb, vickindy, PLATO1U(m), kakadinho0880, Emjay1310(m), bodeface, Adeoba10(m), Xfemt(m), mizskyhigh, 7footre(m), bim25, OsaDi, cosfrac, Khodry(m), yungest(m), ndigbo, jidemoh, Nctrice(m), adebaba5, onatisi(m), GraceEzeh(f), kkboy(m), klarke(m), dagboss(m), Viccur(m), sholzy216, arshavineering(m), phemmyB, wasak(m), Stanley0(m), Gabcy, garfufu, Joel3(m), WebSurfer(m), Josskute(m), pitastephen, snipesdam(m), stardragon(m), ttmacoy, Chidexter(m), PiQi, mat2lock(m), oyetpel(m), adebayo201, maklelemakukula(m), rexnuelll, mazizitonene(m), elmisti(m), Mightyraw(m), SpecialAdviser(m), Zahracious, Naskiid(m), janefarms2015, Abuzay2r, Lionhearted, FocusedDiva(f), puffpuff, kinyor10, NonnieMarthins(f), Obicoin, Andre10(m), odi1278(m), Eobiabo(m), fantasticone1, morisnewrain(m), diehard(m), newsheriffintown, kennias(m), boyafx(m), seniorkachion(m), BobbyGeneral, GenOrumov, Mobidot(m), VlP3r47, veron007, lastround, Deem, PatriotTemidayo, esimple4u, 2tpick, clefstone(m), zizukaka1, question(m), Danmas, bjbukzy(m), bobolizim(m), cgirly, abfalkolly(m), hadedeji(m), olabisilth(m), Gerrard59(m), j0rdannkyle, Barristertemmie(f), toolovely(m), Elank(m), Yossarian, 9jatriot(m), mantlestone, boborneyor(m), oyb(m), Emanex18, Acidosis(m), femojie(m), IAMTHEHERO, bamikole002(m), ZanyABC(m), uzokebes(m), okoval2, Sultannayef, kaykaymcb(m), dayo840(m), Jorussia(m), iKnowevents(m), dewfun, dustmalik, Richardquest23, leavegoodbehind(m), omotTimmy(m), rocknation62(m), hyuga(m), teflonjake(m), boluwaay(m), Nerica(m), posiedon(m), Keneking, Lustig(m), vickwhizzy(m), Aliex, eniba(m), Marlbron, favouredon(f), trillville(m), Letslive and 158 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22