|Toke Makinwa Is One Of The 100 Most Influential Africans 2017 (Photo) by YomzzyDBlogger: 9:55am
The Happy Vlogger Took to her Instagram page to announce the good news.
She wrote :
"Yesssssssssssssssssss!!!! And it just keeps getting better . . I am an African Brand, God's little star {3 this just made me so overwhelmed with gratitude. You said you'll make me a praise on the earth, a reflection of your light, you said you will clothe me with strength, you will establish me and you promised not to leave me nor forsake me. . it's all about you Jesus, at the start of this year while I was seeking your direction you told me to think beyond Nigeria, think Africa! . . I'm a city set on a hill, thank you Africa, think International and you've kept your word. I am one of the 100 most influential Africans, #MlYAl 00 #styleinfluencer2017 #TMissababygirlforlife #TMtotheworld"
|Re: Toke Makinwa Is One Of The 100 Most Influential Africans 2017 (Photo) by DaBillionnaire: 9:56am
so i should fry my laptop, abi.
pple u cannot even use as role model
|Re: Toke Makinwa Is One Of The 100 Most Influential Africans 2017 (Photo) by IffaCatchYouEhn: 10:01am
Who and who is she influencing
Even Vic o influence me pass her.
He has shown me that you shouldn't listen to haters and do what you like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Is One Of The 100 Most Influential Africans 2017 (Photo) by YomzzyDBlogger: 12:49pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa Is One Of The 100 Most Influential Africans 2017 (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:56pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa Is One Of The 100 Most Influential Africans 2017 (Photo) by Khutie: 12:56pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa Is One Of The 100 Most Influential Africans 2017 (Photo) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 12:56pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa Is One Of The 100 Most Influential Africans 2017 (Photo) by Narldon(f): 12:56pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa Is One Of The 100 Most Influential Africans 2017 (Photo) by badera: 12:57pm
