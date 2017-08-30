₦airaland Forum

Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by ovokoooo: 10:20am
Most beautiful girl in Abuja and Nollywood actress, slayed in breathtaking pictures as she turns a year older today.

Happy birthday Queen Yetunde Barnabas.

http://ovoko.com.ng/beautiful-pictures-beautiful-girl-abuja-celebrated-birthday-photos/

See when she won here

http://www.nairaland.com/3445104/yetunde-barnabas-wins-most-beautiful#up

Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by ovokoooo: 10:22am
More

1 Like

Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by ovokoooo: 10:22am
.

Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by geraldmezi(m): 10:27am
Dat z d smartest thin u've ever said in ur life, com on, giv me a kiss

1 Like

Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by kinibigdeal(m): 10:28am
Not my taste..... i wonder who named her that poo

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by free2ryhme: 12:07pm
Most beautiful chemical girl grin

11 Likes

Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by richidinho(m): 12:07pm
grin
We the abuja residents reject her as our queen, we demand to see her "no makeup pix" immediately

Thanks

Yours sincerely

Okopikokpomo

30 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by justi4jesu(f): 12:07pm
Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by sukkot: 12:07pm
abuja stock must be very low

13 Likes

Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by whoubmrdust: 12:07pm
She try
Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by cr7rooney10(m): 12:07pm
Is dis d most beatiful girl, abuja don mess

3 Likes

Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by free2ryhme: 12:08pm
Everything from head to toe na artificial

10 Likes

Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by IffaCatchYouEhn: 12:08pm
Most beautiful girl in Where?


undecided With all the foundation and decking on her face she no stee fine reach pogba undecided tongue

4 Likes

Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by avictor05(m): 12:08pm
Taa I will accept that title most beautiful only if she can let me pour water on her face. if not for make up ehn some girls face will be like don't let me talk. Nice body though.



see my signature.
Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by centoke30(m): 12:08pm
Na on Alhaji food be this ooo
Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by centoke30(m): 12:08pm
Na on Alhaji food be this ooo cheesy

1 Like

Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by modelmike7(m): 12:08pm
Out of all babes in Abuja? Interesting

1 Like

Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by dadebayo1(m): 12:08pm
grin
Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by Narldon(f): 12:08pm




Does Anybody here sell Paint?


I want to know what she painted her face with..


Emulsion or Oil paint?



6 Likes

Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by Young03(m): 12:08pm
which Bollywood actress

well na to finger her be my target
Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by Zane2point4(m): 12:09pm
Good pics

Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by marquay: 12:09pm
which Abuja, ayam not understanding oh
Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by KingOvoramwen1(m): 12:09pm
....Tiny Breast
Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by psalmson001: 12:09pm
Most beautiful what.............*sips agbalumo juice*
Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by Readonee35L(m): 12:09pm
Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja, Adonblivit maybe the most beautiful girl in her family or neighborhood.
Awon weyrey
With the girl mouth Wey be like Apere(Basket).

She try small sha

Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by kullozone(m): 12:09pm
But Why does she look like a cobra na
Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by mccoy47(m): 12:09pm
Huh? undecided

1 Like

Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by lycan2: 12:10pm
where is she because ayam not understanding
Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by ShayGirl(f): 12:10pm
D make-up is too much na...she might be more prettier than that naturally..who knows?

1 Like

Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by Slayer2: 12:10pm
she can't be more beautiful with these heavy make ups
Re: Yetunde Barnabas: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Stuns In Birthday Pictures by enigmaticlion: 12:10pm
Dem go don fck her tire.
