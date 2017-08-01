Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Media Personality, Funmi Iyanda Stuns In New Photo (3488 Views)

Funmi Iyanda: Yoruba Men Don't Mind If Their Wives Cheat / I Used My Office Rent For MMM-Media Personality Noble Igwe cries out / Funmi Iyanda Raises Her Skirts To Prove That She Is Not Bleaching (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Nigerian talk show host, and blogger, Olufunmilola Iyanda, better known as Funmi Iyanda, looks stunning in this new photo.



Source: Nigerian talk show host, and blogger, Olufunmilola Iyanda, better known as Funmi Iyanda, looks stunning in this new photo.Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/media-personality-funmi-iyanda-stuns-in.html







Funmi Iyanda my queen.





I've had a thing for her since she was with Segun Odegbami.

I even màsturbated thrice while watching her in New Dawn. I still have a thing for her now she's become a cougar stuck with a dîldo.



I dedicate my FTC to everyone browsing with Glo and 9mobile.

FTC will keep eluding you like trophies have been eluding Arsenal. Funmi Iyanda my queen.I've had a thing for her since she was with Segun Odegbami.I even màsturbated thrice while watching her in New Dawn. I still have a thing for her now she's become a cougar stuck with a dîldo.I dedicate my FTC to everyone browsing with Glo and 9mobile.FTC will keep eluding you like trophies have been eluding Arsenal. 3 Likes 1 Share

Not bad for a '46' year old

Wtf

Jesus Wept 2 Likes

...



she looks so lean sick and dried up



the only thing there is her boobs



what women do to pursue beauty still baffles me

Clean. As old as this woman is she's still very clean.

Ok





Stockfish See your lifeStockfish 1 Like

Packaging!!!! 3 Likes

No diffs btw she and Agbani..

Wow

YomzzyDBlogger:





Nigerian talk show host, and blogger, Olufunmilola Iyanda, better known as Funmi Iyanda, looks stunning in this new photo.



Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/media-personality-funmi-iyanda-stuns-in.html





what is stunning about a half Unclad hag what is stunning about a half Unclad hag 3 Likes

Op please put graphic picture next time 2 Likes

Are these boobs 46 years old or is it the adulterated version some young silicon in it?

The poster below me has something to say

Boobs job



FTC

And you call that STUNNING? 1 Like

I LOVED HER SHOW ON NTA BACK THEN...THAT HER FEMALE HOLLOW VOICE...SEXY DIE......

BLOOOOOoooD of water, is she sick?? 1 Like

still looking really good at her age. Nice one

wtf.. checking my dictionary for the new meaning of stun

Awful

She seems anorexic! 1 Like

Just imagining myself pulling that dress down with my middle finger

Too much make up, she should share a pic of herself fresh from bed

money no show for her body self

She's not looking bad



She's team "no husband no wahala"

money speaketh�

Jeez!

I'm so outta here!