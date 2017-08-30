₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by TunnyOgunnowo(m): 3:07pm
Small Doctor whose nudes leaked online has now said he is taking legal action to find out the culprits behind the leaked video.
In an interview with HipTV Small Doctor said 'I am taking legal actions to reveal the culprits behind the leaked video, my management will send out a press release about it in due time', he said
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by SuperSuave(m): 3:11pm
foolish boy
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by kingxsamz(m): 3:12pm
nawa o
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by kingxsamz(m): 3:12pm
this guy ehn
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by nohuneg: 3:14pm
lolz
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by Nbote(m): 3:51pm
Jus imagine.. Legal action for wanking off on snapchat?? U no get shame??
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by iamJ(m): 6:51pm
legal action against who? snapchat or iphone? Be like say sense dey pain this one
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by Badboiz(m): 6:51pm
Ok
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by dessz(m): 6:51pm
We don't have the energy to reply this one.
What style do u use mine is 0
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by modelmike7(m): 6:51pm
This small Boy sef
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by TheMainMan: 6:51pm
this guy just mumu
i haven't even seen the video sef.... why would i derive pleasure watching ma fellow man masturbate
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by Born2conquer: 6:51pm
Legal action Kwa?
Nobi e dick? Abi no be e wanking?
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by eleojo23: 6:51pm
Sue who exactly...
This is what happens when you live your life on social media.
He has learnt the hard way.
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by rotexteymie(f): 6:52pm
lemme goan delete all the bad snaps I've saved oo.... Incase
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by Baloselly(m): 6:52pm
Who is he suing exactly
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by Shedluck: 6:52pm
Abeggi go to bed.
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by Itimkpataka2: 6:52pm
Which management!!?? Na the person wey leak Am Video u when u dey masturbate. If I slap u eeh.
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by legalweb(m): 6:52pm
This guy is very funny
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by Nostradamu(m): 6:52pm
Story! 'Won ti gba penalty loo throw-in'. Ggbengberigberigbe...gbegbegbe...
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by GRAMMARJAMES: 6:52pm
Lubbish. I need Money
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by Zerotraffic(m): 6:53pm
Legal action ko, illegal action ni..
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by bellooyin(f): 6:54pm
Yeye boy
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by omas1(m): 6:54pm
See Mumu oo he was careless , he should forget about the whole issue and move on like nothing happened
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by MrOwonikoko: 6:54pm
So this wankstar wanna deny d video after d world had seen it already?
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by Whoeppme(m): 6:54pm
It's what you get when konji takes over the whole of your brain and thinking faculty!
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by baike(m): 6:54pm
shop up and go and ask for forgiveness
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by muller101(m): 6:54pm
U want to sue ur dick and ur hand to Court? Small. Nurse u are free
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by hAlexandro(m): 6:54pm
you are officially stupid and doomed small doctor �
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by potent5(m): 6:55pm
Legal action Against who? Abeg no make me laugh. Take this, you will feel better.
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by AmaechiLinus(m): 6:55pm
Stop occupying Nairaland with rubbish news. Excuse me?!!
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by free2ryhme: 6:56pm
TunnyOgunnowo:
story story ooo, story !!!
|Re: I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video by JamOSneh: 6:57pm
