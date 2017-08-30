Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / I Am Taking Legal Actions - Small Doctor Says About Nude Snapchat Video (3188 Views)

In an interview with HipTV Small Doctor said 'I am taking legal actions to reveal the culprits behind the leaked video, my management will send out a press release about it in due time', he said



Small Doctor whose nudes leaked online has now said he is taking legal action to find out the culprits behind the leaked video. In an interview with HipTV Small Doctor said 'I am taking legal actions to reveal the culprits behind the leaked video, my management will send out a press release about it in due time', he said

foolish boy 2 Likes 1 Share

nawa o

this guy ehn

lolz

Jus imagine.. Legal action for wanking off on snapchat?? U no get shame??

legal action against who? snapchat or iphone? Be like say sense dey pain this one

6 Likes 1 Share

Ok



What style do u use mine is 0 We don't have the energy to reply this one.What style do u use mine is 0

This small Boy sef











i haven't even seen the video sef.... why would i derive pleasure watching ma fellow man masturbate this guy just mumui haven't even seen the video sef.... whywould i derive pleasure watching ma fellow man masturbate

Legal action Kwa?



Nobi e dick? Abi no be e wanking?

Sue who exactly...



This is what happens when you live your life on social media.

He has learnt the hard way.

lemme goan delete all the bad snaps I've saved oo.... Incase lemme goan delete all the bad snaps I've saved oo.... Incase 1 Like

Who is he suing exactly

Abeggi go to bed.

Which management!!?? Na the person wey leak Am Video u when u dey masturbate. If I slap u eeh.

This guy is very funny

Story! 'Won ti gba penalty loo throw-in'. Ggbengberigberigbe...gbegbegbe...

Lubbish. I need Money

Legal action ko, illegal action ni..

Yeye boy

he was careless , he should forget about the whole issue and move on like nothing happened See Mumu oohe was careless , he should forget about the whole issue and move on like nothing happened

So this wankstar wanna deny d video after d world had seen it already?

It's what you get when konji takes over the whole of your brain and thinking faculty!

shop up and go and ask for forgiveness

U want to sue ur dick and ur hand to Court? Small. Nurse u are free

you are officially stupid and doomed small doctor � you are officially stupid and doomed small doctor �

Legal action Against who? Abeg no make me laugh. Take this, you will feel better.

Stop occupying Nairaland with rubbish news. Excuse me?!!

TunnyOgunnowo:

story story ooo, story !!! story story ooo, story !!!