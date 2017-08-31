





The University of Port Harcourt hereby invites candidates who chose the University as First and/or Second choice in the 2017 Unified Matriculation Examination (UTME) and obtained a minimum score of 180, to apply for Screening Exercise for admission into the University.







The University shall not admit candidates into Geology in the 2017/2018 session. Candidates who chose Geology as their programme of study are hereby informed that they could be admitted into other/related areas of study, subject to acceptable performance. They are to contact JAMB for change of course or change of Institution for admission into Geology. The Schedule of the Screening Exercise is as indicated below:







DAY/DATE OF EXERCISE COLLEGE/FACULTIES/DISCIPLINES



Thursday, 14thSeptember, 2017 - Pharmacy/Agriculture/Education

Friday, 15thSeptember, 2017 - Humanities

Saturday, 16thSeptember, 2017 - Management Sciences

Monday, 18thSeptember, 2017 - Engineering

Tuesday, 19thSeptember, 2017 - Science/SSLT

Wednesday, 20thSeptember, 2017 - Social Sciences/Law

Thursday, 21stSeptember, 2017 - Physiology/Anatomy/Dentistry/Nursing

Friday, 22ndSeptember, 2017 - Medicine and Surgery

Saturday, 23rdSeptember, 2017 - Medicine and Surgery

Monday, 25th Septmeber, 2017 - Second Choice Candidates





Candidates should login to





ONLINE REGISTRATION



Wednesday, 30th August, 2017 – Monday, 11thSeptember, 2017





IMPORTANT DATES AND SCREENING REGISTRATION PROCEDURE







Eligible First Choice candidates to input UTME Registration Number and confirm pre-loaded UTME details. Second Choice candidates to complete Online Application Form.

Print slip for payment

Proceed to any of the following Banks (with e-Transact platform) and make payment of N2,000.00 (Excluding Bank and Access Charges, Processing Fee and Result checking) FIDELITY BANK PLC, UBA PLC, FIRST BANK PLC, ACCESS BANK PLC, ECOBANK PLC, FCMB AND UNIPORT-CHOBA MICROFINANCE BANK.

Obtain an e-Transact receipt showing an access code from the Bank Teller confirming the payment.

Proceed back online and Login with your UTME Registration Number and the Access Code on the payment slip, from Wednesday, 6thSeptember, 2017.

Complete the Form online as requested.

Upload your passport photograph with red background not more than 1 x 1 inch.

Click on the “submit button” and print Photo Card for the Screening Exercise clearance

Note the date and time of Screening on the Photo Card.





CANDIDATES WHO FAIL TO REGISTER WITHIN THE REGISTRATION PERIOD WILL NOT BE ELIGIBLE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SCREENING EXERCISE.





MATERIALS NEEDED FOR POST-UTME SCREENING EXERCISE







Candidates are required to come with the following:



A clear copy of the photo Card printed online and pen.

A photocopy of O’Level Examination Certificate(s) (WASCE, GCE, NECO, NABTEB) and Birth Certificate or Affidavit of Age Declaration.



For more info visit



Cc lalasticlala 2017/2018 POST-UTME SCREENINGThe University of Port Harcourt hereby invites candidates who chose the University as First and/or Second choice in the 2017 Unified Matriculation Examination (UTME) and obtained a minimum score of 180, to apply for Screening Exercise for admission into the University.The University shall not admit candidates into Geology in the 2017/2018 session. Candidates who chose Geology as their programme of study are hereby informed that they could be admitted into other/related areas of study, subject to acceptable performance. They are to contact JAMB for change of course or change of Institution for admission into Geology. The Schedule of the Screening Exercise is as indicated below:DAY/DATE OF EXERCISE COLLEGE/FACULTIES/DISCIPLINESThursday, 14thSeptember, 2017 - Pharmacy/Agriculture/EducationFriday, 15thSeptember, 2017 - HumanitiesSaturday, 16thSeptember, 2017 - Management SciencesMonday, 18thSeptember, 2017 - EngineeringTuesday, 19thSeptember, 2017 - Science/SSLTWednesday, 20thSeptember, 2017 - Social Sciences/LawThursday, 21stSeptember, 2017 - Physiology/Anatomy/Dentistry/NursingFriday, 22ndSeptember, 2017 - Medicine and SurgerySaturday, 23rdSeptember, 2017 - Medicine and SurgeryMonday, 25th Septmeber, 2017 - Second Choice CandidatesCandidates should login to www.uniport.edu.ng for the Registration Procedure for 2017/2018 Admission Screening Exercise.ONLINE REGISTRATIONWednesday, 30th August, 2017 – Monday, 11thSeptember, 2017IMPORTANT DATES AND SCREENING REGISTRATION PROCEDUREEligible First Choice candidates to input UTME Registration Number and confirm pre-loaded UTME details. Second Choice candidates to complete Online Application Form.Print slip for paymentProceed to any of the following Banks (with e-Transact platform) and make payment of N2,000.00 (Excluding Bank and Access Charges, Processing Fee and Result checking) FIDELITY BANK PLC, UBA PLC, FIRST BANK PLC, ACCESS BANK PLC, ECOBANK PLC, FCMB AND UNIPORT-CHOBA MICROFINANCE BANK.Obtain an e-Transact receipt showing an access code from the Bank Teller confirming the payment.Proceed back online and Login with your UTME Registration Number and the Access Code on the payment slip, from Wednesday, 6thSeptember, 2017.Complete the Form online as requested.Upload your passport photograph with red background not more than 1 x 1 inch.Click on the “submit button” and print Photo Card for the Screening Exercise clearanceNote the date and time of Screening on the Photo Card.CANDIDATES WHO FAIL TO REGISTER WITHIN THE REGISTRATION PERIOD WILL NOT BE ELIGIBLE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SCREENING EXERCISE.MATERIALS NEEDED FOR POST-UTME SCREENING EXERCISECandidates are required to come with the following:A clear copy of the photo Card printed online and pen.A photocopy of O’Level Examination Certificate(s) (WASCE, GCE, NECO, NABTEB) and Birth Certificate or Affidavit of Age Declaration.For more info visit www.uniport.edu.ng Cc lalasticlala