|Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by Sanemind(m): 7:42pm
2017/2018 POST-UTME SCREENING
The University of Port Harcourt hereby invites candidates who chose the University as First and/or Second choice in the 2017 Unified Matriculation Examination (UTME) and obtained a minimum score of 180, to apply for Screening Exercise for admission into the University.
The University shall not admit candidates into Geology in the 2017/2018 session. Candidates who chose Geology as their programme of study are hereby informed that they could be admitted into other/related areas of study, subject to acceptable performance. They are to contact JAMB for change of course or change of Institution for admission into Geology. The Schedule of the Screening Exercise is as indicated below:
DAY/DATE OF EXERCISE COLLEGE/FACULTIES/DISCIPLINES
Thursday, 14thSeptember, 2017 - Pharmacy/Agriculture/Education
Friday, 15thSeptember, 2017 - Humanities
Saturday, 16thSeptember, 2017 - Management Sciences
Monday, 18thSeptember, 2017 - Engineering
Tuesday, 19thSeptember, 2017 - Science/SSLT
Wednesday, 20thSeptember, 2017 - Social Sciences/Law
Thursday, 21stSeptember, 2017 - Physiology/Anatomy/Dentistry/Nursing
Friday, 22ndSeptember, 2017 - Medicine and Surgery
Saturday, 23rdSeptember, 2017 - Medicine and Surgery
Monday, 25th Septmeber, 2017 - Second Choice Candidates
Candidates should login to www.uniport.edu.ng for the Registration Procedure for 2017/2018 Admission Screening Exercise.
ONLINE REGISTRATION
Wednesday, 30th August, 2017 – Monday, 11thSeptember, 2017
IMPORTANT DATES AND SCREENING REGISTRATION PROCEDURE
Eligible First Choice candidates to input UTME Registration Number and confirm pre-loaded UTME details. Second Choice candidates to complete Online Application Form.
Print slip for payment
Proceed to any of the following Banks (with e-Transact platform) and make payment of N2,000.00 (Excluding Bank and Access Charges, Processing Fee and Result checking) FIDELITY BANK PLC, UBA PLC, FIRST BANK PLC, ACCESS BANK PLC, ECOBANK PLC, FCMB AND UNIPORT-CHOBA MICROFINANCE BANK.
Obtain an e-Transact receipt showing an access code from the Bank Teller confirming the payment.
Proceed back online and Login with your UTME Registration Number and the Access Code on the payment slip, from Wednesday, 6thSeptember, 2017.
Complete the Form online as requested.
Upload your passport photograph with red background not more than 1 x 1 inch.
Click on the “submit button” and print Photo Card for the Screening Exercise clearance
Note the date and time of Screening on the Photo Card.
CANDIDATES WHO FAIL TO REGISTER WITHIN THE REGISTRATION PERIOD WILL NOT BE ELIGIBLE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SCREENING EXERCISE.
MATERIALS NEEDED FOR POST-UTME SCREENING EXERCISE
Candidates are required to come with the following:
A clear copy of the photo Card printed online and pen.
A photocopy of O’Level Examination Certificate(s) (WASCE, GCE, NECO, NABTEB) and Birth Certificate or Affidavit of Age Declaration.
For more info visit www.uniport.edu.ng
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by modelmike7(m): 10:06pm
All the best to the freshers.
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by Dutchey(m): 10:06pm
u dey strike, u dey admit. will u lecture them in front of school gate
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by uzoclinton(m): 10:06pm
ok.... here's to wishing all jambito's 'goodluck'.
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by kafiz1(m): 10:07pm
good,atleast we've known dat mark nt vhiz 120 jamb issued
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by Vanmatrix(m): 10:07pm
9ja is confused
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by Doctorphil: 10:07pm
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by hesinbergx(m): 10:07pm
So They ignored JAMB 120 CUT OFF POINT...LOL
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by kafiz1(m): 10:08pm
Dutchey:air booker
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by Chuvin22(m): 10:08pm
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by kafiz1(m): 10:09pm
hesinbergx:y not,most of d sch ignored it,atleast frm 160 down,ebsu's cut off mark is 160
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by Alhkerimu(m): 10:10pm
WHY NOT "120" AS STIPULATED BY JAMB......
"MOSES" FOR YOUR MIND BECAUSE YOU SCORE 130 YOU THOUGHT I WAS SUPPORTING YOU OLODO. YOUR MATE SCORE 200 AN ABOVE IN THE SAME EXAM
SAY NO TO 120 IN OUR EDUCATIONAL SECTORIST.......
#TEAM (120) GO AND READ HARDER AGAINST NEXT YEAR NO HOPE FOR U GUYS THIS YEAR.
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by Dutchey(m): 10:10pm
kafiz1:lolz
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by KnowMore: 10:15pm
Check Uniport Post Utme general requirements from here now: http://www.jagabanking.com/uniport-post-utme-screening-is-out-www-uniport-edu-ng/
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by Collinz2(m): 10:20pm
174 as jamb score should i buy the form?
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by Sanemind(m): 10:24pm
Collinz2:nna mehn did u even read the write up there,Nigeria's eh, if them dupe u now u will say someone is wicked while na u do ursef
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by Daemonsanti(m): 10:27pm
Over to Uniport aspirants thread
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by Utibiano: 10:35pm
180 Ahh jamb no get level so UNI they do Weting concin Dem
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by Utchaykuku: 10:48pm
Pls are we going to ryt any exam?
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by Unibless: 10:52pm
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by zico530(m): 11:00pm
Ok I will inform my brother
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by Sleyanya1(m): 11:30pm
Awwww Ma Unique UNIPORT.
Success to all who'll be admitted,
Welcome to the University where everything happens In abundance, you just make sure to choose a path that suits your goal & person.
So sad... There'll be no Younger Granites for this session.
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by bville(m): 11:45pm
Collinz2:No sir....you are not eligible
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by okuego: 11:46pm
ok
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by bville(m): 11:48pm
Re: Uniport Post Utme 2017/2018 by Sleyanya1(m): 11:30pm
