”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by newsynews: 1:55pm
hahahahahhaahahaha….LWKMD

If you are a short man, kindly take it easy on her. Follow her advice and stay off agbada cos Yoruba Demons aren’t short.

https://www.wotzup.ng/agbada-short-men-twitter-user/

cc lalasticlala

2 Likes

Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by Ahmed0336(m): 1:58pm
Agbada is for all do ur worst undecided
It looks good on tall fellas tho grin

3 Likes

Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by iamJ(m): 1:59pm
look at who is talking cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy DWARF

With ur 2k jeans, 500n top and 800n palm slippers

Twitter go they give all this dirty voice

22 Likes

Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by daewoorazer(m): 2:03pm
...the same way high-waisted jeans are for bootilicious And Figure-8 queens. It looks better on them compared to the slippers nyansh up there....

11 Likes

Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by Partnerbiz3: 2:04pm
Rants
Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by LifestyleTonite: 2:09pm
Partnerbiz3:
Rants
daewoorazer:
...the same way high-waisted jeans are for bootilicious And Figure-8 queens. It looks better on them compared to the slippers nyansh up there....
iamJ:
look at who is talking cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy DWARF
Ahmed0336:
Agbada is for all do ur worst undecided
It looks good on tall fellas tho grin
^^^^

Association Of Short Men

grin grin grin

31 Likes

Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by sunshineG(m): 2:09pm
I must confess it looks better on tall guys but it can also look good on short guys if properly sewn
Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by iamJ(m): 2:12pm
LifestyleTonite:
^^^^

Association Of Short Men

grin grin grin
be like say ur shoe dey miss abi?

5 Likes

Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by daewoorazer(m): 2:14pm
LifestyleTonite:
^^^^

Association Of Short Men

grin grin grin

You sound like a weak nigga, or mummy pikin

On behalf of
Partnerbiz3
iamJ and
Ahmed0336

... Here in d zanga, we watch each other's back irrespective of the direction of the insult.

2 Likes

Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by SOLMICHAEL(m): 2:26pm
LifestyleTonite:
^^^^
Association Of Short Men
grin grin grin

8 Likes

Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by LifestyleTonite: 2:27pm
daewoorazer:


You sound like a weak nigga, or mummy pikin

On behalf of
Partnerbiz3
iamJ and
Ahmed0336

... Here in d zanga, we watch each other's back irrespective of the direction of the insult.
grin

12 Likes

Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by loneatar: 2:40pm
daewoorazer:


You sound like a weak nigga, or mummy pikin

On behalf of
Partnerbiz3
iamJ and
Ahmed0336

... Here in d zanga, we watch each other's back irrespective of the direction of the insult.
you must be short guy typing?

3 Likes

Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by KingBish(f): 2:46pm
Yimu
Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by magoo10: 2:47pm
lols to be short is not a crime but actually short people dey worry.
Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by talkeverytime: 2:47pm
lol
Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by rozayx5(m): 2:47pm
with her improper fraction shape



she better hit the gym and worry less about men


see as she straight like streetlight, if no be wig , wud have thought its a man standing


nonsense
Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by soberdrunk(m): 2:47pm
See babe way keep face like day before yesterday beans, with her darling Yaki no 4 hair and yaba jeans get mind dey body shame guys angry angry
Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by Ofili077(m): 2:48pm
See as she be like part of the body undecided
Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by Sirpaul(m): 2:48pm
check this out

1 Like

Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by PStacks(m): 2:49pm
Sounds true some how grin
Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by Papaaldrich: 2:49pm
Well done
Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by slyd90(m): 2:49pm
u say what??

Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by daewoorazer(m): 2:49pm
loneatar:
you must be short guy typing?



Are u loneatar lone.dwarf hiding behind that moniker

Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by scaramucci: 2:50pm
I jest dey watchuna.
Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by sonnie10: 2:50pm
So you would rather so Osita in suits?
Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by Gwaihir: 2:50pm
Funny thread grin
Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by teflonjake(m): 2:51pm
iamJ:
look at who is talking cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy DWARF

With ur 2k jeans, 500n top and 800n palm slippers

Twitter go they give all this dirty voice



grin grin grin grin grin
Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by Mac2016(m): 2:52pm
Confused being...as if Agbada are not in sizes like other dresses!

1 Like

Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by marooh(m): 2:53pm
After drinking Night train and she posted on her handle....and person like bubu go and post it on whotup.com...
Naija why na!
Re: ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User by uzobaby(f): 2:54pm
Looooollll...the short men on naira land are vibrating on the innocent girl...from their posts above you shall know them tongue tongue tongue tongue tongue if you're short post your pic with agbada to authenticate the veracity of that statement..or remain....your picture can be used against you in the agbada court of law grin grin grin grin grin

4 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

