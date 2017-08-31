₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by Franco93: 8:45pm
Hi everyone in this forum. Please, I need advice pertaining the health condition of my uncle.
Hear my story in a nutshell.
I have an uncle who's fond of going to the Berber's shop with his private clipper but one day, he went without his own clipper. From that day onwards, he started experiencing scratches at the back of his head. He thought it was minor issue, it then developed into small boils. He started going to different chemist and pharmacist, but it increased the more.
At a point, I personally advised him to rob Authentic herbal cream, and Kubam, yet both didn't work.
After about a month the boils grew larger and larger, and began to ache his head. He has been to more than 10 hospitals, and they keep charging outrageously in thousands, yet no solution. This sickness has lasted for more than 8 months but we haven't gotten any solution.
If there's anyone here who have a better remedy, please refer me using the comment box.
We have tried all our best.
Thanks
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by LifeIsGuhd(f): 8:48pm
Doctors in the house... kindly assist.
I wish him quickest recovery
1 Like
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by pbethel: 9:05pm
Take him to a genuine church for prayers. There is nothing God cannot do.
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by daewoorazer(m): 9:09pm
Go see a gynae or dermatologist asap...
Don't listen to religious rants abeg.. Church ko... Mosque ni
While he is being medically attended to, then make sure u are praying...
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by xule20(m): 9:36pm
He need to see a dermatologist ASAP... He will be fine
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by Nostradamu(m): 10:12pm
Nawa o!
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by Sunofgod(m): 10:13pm
Dettol........pricey but necessary,
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by thornapple(f): 10:13pm
Nairaland is no hospital.
1 Like
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by free2ryhme: 10:14pm
your uncle don catch bumps
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by free2ryhme: 10:14pm
Franco93:
your uncle don catch bumps oooo
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by abbaapple: 10:15pm
Cancer all d way! Wish him well.
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by sonofluc1fer: 10:16pm
pbethel:Really?
1 Like
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by BABANGBALI: 10:16pm
See as your uncle head make me abandon my food,mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by Onyenna(m): 10:16pm
Choooioioiiiiiiiiiiii!!
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by free2ryhme: 10:16pm
Franco93:
Go to a
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by Crownofwealth(m): 10:16pm
go to scoan. prophet T.B.Joshua let him pray for ur uncle.
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by Ceccylia(f): 10:16pm
Sulphur ointments will heal the wounds.
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by free2ryhme: 10:16pm
abbaapple:
sharaaap!!!!!!!
na so dem dey catch cancer
bad belle
1 Like
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by Anubiri(m): 10:16pm
Pillar of Solution Power Ministry is the last bus stop.. De seer
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by kkboy(m): 10:16pm
I suffered similar case and was treated in Capino pharmacy within airforce market juction Rumumasi in port Harcourt. You can give it a trial
1 Like
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by nathan5050(m): 10:17pm
pbethel:you see your life People like you should be jailed for aiding mortality via religion!
1 Like
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by ifegadinma: 10:17pm
Looks like Keloids
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by samyomz(m): 10:17pm
abbaapple:how i wish i coins do this to you right now
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by DonaldJTrump: 10:17pm
he would have visited a doctor first before pharmacist.
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by Pascalville(m): 10:17pm
Rub Alobam on his head.... Devil can play hide and seek ehn...just a day he forgot to carry his clipper and yet thousands of Nigerian men including me..... barb without our own clipper.....
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by surrogatesng: 10:17pm
seek medical attention
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by free2ryhme: 10:18pm
Franco93:
BACK NECK BUMPS/KELOIDS
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by beardlessdude: 10:19pm
pbethel:shut your trap. Idiot
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by ailenmen: 10:19pm
He should not be scratching it with his hands again,
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by lollmaolol: 10:20pm
Like pineapple
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by AngelicBeing: 10:20pm
Sharing of clippers, blade's and shaving instruments is not good, go and see a competent physician
|Re: My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) by yebokos(m): 10:21pm
Sorry to hear this and may God direct your steps to perfect healing.... I guess it BUMPs or Keliod. Please tell him to stop piling the surface of it,because doing that may leads to the spreading of it. May God heal him
