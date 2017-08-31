Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / My Uncle Has Large Boils On His Head, Please Save His Health Condition (pics) (1949 Views)

How Late Paul Arisa's Uncle Maltreated Him Even In Death (Photos) / Weak Erection: What My Uncle Told Me / Young Boy Slowly Transforming Into A Stone Due To A Skin Condition (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hi everyone in this forum. Please, I need advice pertaining the health condition of my uncle.

Hear my story in a nutshell.



I have an uncle who's fond of going to the Berber's shop with his private clipper but one day, he went without his own clipper. From that day onwards, he started experiencing scratches at the back of his head. He thought it was minor issue, it then developed into small boils. He started going to different chemist and pharmacist, but it increased the more.



At a point, I personally advised him to rob Authentic herbal cream, and Kubam, yet both didn't work.



After about a month the boils grew larger and larger, and began to ache his head. He has been to more than 10 hospitals, and they keep charging outrageously in thousands, yet no solution. This sickness has lasted for more than 8 months but we haven't gotten any solution.



If there's anyone here who have a better remedy, please refer me using the comment box.

We have tried all our best.

Thanks

Doctors in the house... kindly assist.



I wish him quickest recovery Doctors in the house... kindly assist.I wish him quickest recovery 1 Like

Take him to a genuine church for prayers. There is nothing God cannot do.







Go see a gynae or dermatologist asap...



Don't listen to religious rants abeg.. Church ko... Mosque ni



While he is being medically attended to, then make sure u are praying...



8 Likes 2 Shares

He need to see a dermatologist ASAP... He will be fine

Nawa o!

Dettol........pricey but necessary,

Nairaland is no hospital. 1 Like

your uncle don catch bumps

Franco93:

Hi everyone in this forum. Please, I need advice pertaining the health condition of my uncle.

Hear my story in a nutshell.



I have an uncle who's fond of going to the Berber's shop with his private clipper but one day, he went without his own clipper. From that day onwards, he started experiencing scratches at the back of his head. He thought it was minor issue, it then developed into small boils. He started going to different chemist and pharmacist, but it increased the more.



At a point, I personally advised him to rob Authentic herbal cream, and Kubam, yet both didn't work.



After about a month the boils grew larger and larger, and began to ache his head. He has been to more than 10 hospitals, and they keep charging outrageously in thousands, yet no solution. This sickness has lasted for more than 8 months but we haven't gotten any solution.



If there's anyone here who have a better remedy, please refer me using the comment box.

We have tried all our best.

Thanks





your uncle don catch bumps oooo your uncle don catch bumps oooo

Cancer all d way! Wish him well.

pbethel:

Take him to a genuine church for prayers. There is nothing God cannot do. Really? Really? 1 Like

See as your uncle head make me abandon my food,mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeew

Choooioioiiiiiiiiiiii!!

Franco93:

Hi everyone in this forum. Please, I need advice pertaining the health condition of my uncle.

Hear my story in a nutshell.



I have an uncle who's fond of going to the Berber's shop with his private clipper but one day, he went without his own clipper. From that day onwards, he started experiencing scratches at the back of his head. He thought it was minor issue, it then developed into small boils. He started going to different chemist and pharmacist, but it increased the more.



At a point, I personally advised him to rob Authentic herbal cream, and Kubam, yet both didn't work.



After about a month the boils grew larger and larger, and began to ache his head. He has been to more than 10 hospitals, and they keep charging outrageously in thousands, yet no solution. This sickness has lasted for more than 8 months but we haven't gotten any solution.



If there's anyone here who have a better remedy, please refer me using the comment box.

We have tried all our best.

Thanks





Go to a Go to a

go to scoan. prophet T.B.Joshua let him pray for ur uncle.

Sulphur ointments will heal the wounds.

abbaapple:

Cancer all d way! Wish him well.

sharaaap!!!!!!!



na so dem dey catch cancer



bad belle sharaaap!!!!!!!na so dem dey catch cancerbad belle 1 Like

Pillar of Solution Power Ministry is the last bus stop.. De seer

I suffered similar case and was treated in Capino pharmacy within airforce market juction Rumumasi in port Harcourt. You can give it a trial 1 Like

pbethel:

Take him to a genuine church for prayers. There is nothing God cannot do. you see your life People like you should be jailed for aiding mortality via religion! you see your lifePeople like you should be jailed for aiding mortality via religion! 1 Like

Looks like Keloids

abbaapple:

Cancer all d way! Wish him well. how i wish i coins do this to you right now how i wish i coins do this to you right now

he would have visited a doctor first before pharmacist.

Devil can play hide and seek ehn...just a day he forgot to carry his clipper and yet thousands of Nigerian men including me..... barb without our own clipper..... Rub Alobam on his head....Devil can play hide and seek ehn...just a day he forgot to carry his clipper and yet thousands of Nigerian men including me..... barb without our own clipper.....

seek medical attention

Franco93:

Hi everyone in this forum. Please, I need advice pertaining the health condition of my uncle.

Hear my story in a nutshell.



I have an uncle who's fond of going to the Berber's shop with his private clipper but one day, he went without his own clipper. From that day onwards, he started experiencing scratches at the back of his head. He thought it was minor issue, it then developed into small boils. He started going to different chemist and pharmacist, but it increased the more.



At a point, I personally advised him to rob Authentic herbal cream, and Kubam, yet both didn't work.



After about a month the boils grew larger and larger, and began to ache his head. He has been to more than 10 hospitals, and they keep charging outrageously in thousands, yet no solution. This sickness has lasted for more than 8 months but we haven't gotten any solution.



If there's anyone here who have a better remedy, please refer me using the comment box.

We have tried all our best.

Thanks







BACK NECK BUMPS/KELOIDS BACK NECK BUMPS/KELOIDS

pbethel:

Take him to a genuine church for prayers. There is nothing God cannot do. shut your trap. Idiot shut your trap. Idiot

He should not be scratching it with his hands again,

Like pineapple

Sharing of clippers, blade's and shaving instruments is not good, go and see a competent physician