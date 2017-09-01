₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has warned Nigerians against using substandard phones.
It said such was responsible for some of the cancer ailments being suffered by the citizens.
The regulatory body also identified unapproved phones as a major cause of network interruptions, which it said were also having negative implications on health of users.
Addressing phone sellers on Thursday at Fayose Market in Ado Ekiti during a stakeholders’ sensitization workshop, an official of the NCC, Engr. Kunle Olorundare lamented that fake phones had taken over the country’s markets.
At the workshop organized by Ibadan zonal office of the NCC, Olorundare said the preponderance of substandard phones was causing colossal damage to network services and health of users.
Olorundare warned that sellers of unapproved ICT products were flouting the NCC act and could face prosecution or seizure of their market items if they did not desist from selling such.
He advised the phone sellers to ensure the phones they buy from manufacturers and dealers were approved by the NCC.
Another official of the NCC, who represented the Head of Zonal Operations in Abuja, Mr. Ekisola Oladosu, frowned on the proliferation of substandard phones and other ICT products in the country.
Oladosu promised that NCC would do all within its powers to check the situation, noting that the task of sanitising the Nigerian phone market hangs on all stakeholders.
The President, Fayose Market Traders’ Association, Mr. Kehinde Badmus, praised the NCC for the enlightenment seminar, assuring that the Association would cooperate with the commission to achieve its goals.
http://fabinfos.com/substandard-phone-causes-cancer-ncc-warns/
|Re: Substandard Phone Causes Cancer – NCC Warns by smartty68(m): 7:39am
Agencies responsible for checking the quality of products have been compromised including NCC. Almost 99% of consumables in the Nigerian markets are fake.
Nigeria is a dumbing ground for all sort of trash.
Wait! Wait! Wait!
*Used cars don't cause cancer?
*Okirika(used cloths) don't cause cancer?
*Okirika shoes don't cause cancer?
*The fake sachet consumables don't cause cancer?
*Fake soups and liquid bath soaps don't cause cancer?
*Plastic drinks don't cause cancer?
The list is much etc.
In general, we're endowed with terrible leaders.
|Re: Substandard Phone Causes Cancer – NCC Warns by centoke30(m): 7:43am
The guy above me is from Russia.. anyways, the post doesn't concern me, I'm using a blackberry OS device.. Let's fish out the culprits, everyone should tell us d name of their phones
|Re: Substandard Phone Causes Cancer – NCC Warns by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:44am
Is it their cancer ?
|Re: Substandard Phone Causes Cancer – NCC Warns by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:44am
NCC, get serious!
Identify and ban them phones!
|Re: Substandard Phone Causes Cancer – NCC Warns by Rorachy(f): 7:44am
We must all have died from cancer from tecno and infinix, not leaving itel out.
|Re: Substandard Phone Causes Cancer – NCC Warns by Franco93: 7:44am
When did NCC becomes NAFDAC?
Even substandard phones, Nigeria no fit produce
|Re: Substandard Phone Causes Cancer – NCC Warns by cheehummer(f): 7:44am
|Re: Substandard Phone Causes Cancer – NCC Warns by symbianDON(m): 7:45am
nice one. as far I'm concerned, SON is the worst organization in Nigeria. everything is substandard and they don't care. I doubt there's another country on earth that is flooded with as much substandard goods as Nigeria. there's a fake of everything. It's a shame!!!
|Re: Substandard Phone Causes Cancer – NCC Warns by Sniper12: 7:45am
Are these old fools capable of making this research
|Re: Substandard Phone Causes Cancer – NCC Warns by MhizzAJ(f): 7:46am
Really
|Re: Substandard Phone Causes Cancer – NCC Warns by IdeaCashKid(f): 7:46am
Comical officers as usual. Nigeria we hail thee!
|Re: Substandard Phone Causes Cancer – NCC Warns by Adejohnsonn: 7:46am
Hhehe.. Odikwa risky.
|Re: Substandard Phone Causes Cancer – NCC Warns by veekid(m): 7:47am
Awon olodo; is it their cancer? Is it their phone?
|Re: Substandard Phone Causes Cancer – NCC Warns by GMBuhari: 7:47am
NCC wey no sabi anything
|Re: Substandard Phone Causes Cancer – NCC Warns by proudlyYoruba(m): 7:47am
The phones should be identified
|Re: Substandard Phone Causes Cancer – NCC Warns by femiranking28(m): 7:47am
Everything cancer
|Re: Substandard Phone Causes Cancer – NCC Warns by marxist88: 7:48am
And they cannot reverses the current devices that harm nigerians ; nonsenses ! Dont start what u cannot finnish
|Re: Substandard Phone Causes Cancer – NCC Warns by IdeaCashKid(f): 7:49am
Sniper12:
What's the need of making a research when he could just pull figures from one fake news sight or his smelly bald assx?
|Re: Substandard Phone Causes Cancer – NCC Warns by SalamRushdie: 7:49am
There is no way that phones can cause cancer , phones can only aggravate them .
|Re: Substandard Phone Causes Cancer – NCC Warns by Samexdx(m): 7:49am
Give us the list of substandard phones we have in Nigeria
|Re: Substandard Phone Causes Cancer – NCC Warns by aminusanti(m): 7:50am
Then..
|Re: Substandard Phone Causes Cancer – NCC Warns by donprinyo: 7:50am
Desperate cry for relevance. Mtcheeeeeew
