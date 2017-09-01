Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Pets / Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos (11210 Views)

Do Dogs Have To Get Stuck While Mating For Them To Be Pregnant / US Woman Gets Pet Snake Stuck In Large Ear Piercing (Disturbing PICS) / U Will Jump Up Wen U See This Male Caucasian Puppy For Sale (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; A dog was left in lament yesterday after it got stuck while attempting to jump over a gate. The dog had attempted to jump over the deck but its leg got caught on a grill cover and it couldn't free itself. After spending minutes screaming while its partner looked on, the dog was rescued and freed to its delight. See photos below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/dog-gets-stuck-attempting-jump-gate-see-photos.html

This one nah all this Ajebutter dogs way them dey feed pedigree, i trust all those local ekuke, they 4 don rescue themselves 12 Likes 1 Share

Wetin u cun want make we do now?.... Lala nor too like dog, so nor dey call am.. 1 Like

And one jobless man would send this to the frontpage





Makevi wait here and see how this thread go make am

ok

News don finish 1 Like

Not so smart dog. Is dah one a dog? 5 Likes

If na ekuke na to dig hole

lolz...... the dog see em bitch e won go block am.... 2 Likes

Something isn't right here Op said jump over yet one leg of the dog is in between the fence/gate while the other is hanging in the air cos if he actually jumped over there's no way one leg will get stucked inbetween and other just hanging like that...

soberdrunk:

This one nah all this Ajebutter dogs way them dey feed pedigree, i trust all those local ekuke, they 4 don rescue themselves Why ekuke no go free en sef? U knw hw many sawa nylon and fried fish paper wey e don chop Why ekuke no go free en sef? U knw hw many sawa nylon and fried fish paper wey e don chop

Just imagine if Uduak, Kufre, Imeh, Bassey and Ekaette was around the corner. 8 Likes

JasonScolari:

Just imagine if Uduak, Kufre, Imeh, Bassey and Ekaette was around the corner. they will rescue the dog. they will rescue the dog. 6 Likes





When I heard got stuck...



I thought it was Magun that got it stuck. When I heard got stuck...I thought it was Magun that got it stuck. 3 Likes

Reminds me of APC, always getting stucked.. 2 Likes

The dog must be an Arsenal Fan....always stuck, and will not win the premiere league or champions league

he wants to go meet the mate Such unfortunate doghe wants to go meet the mate

I hope he's not injured. Chai! 1 Like 1 Share

Lolz

haba please safe the poor creature and stop snapping unnecessary pictures







This is not good at all. 1 Like 1 Share

Please come and get stuck in my adugbo.





404/don ready. Na only bone go remain

Can't believe this poo made front page

This dog sef go wit sallar tins today, make dem commot hin head na

The OP that pushed this poo to the front page deserved to be tied to a stake and his balls crushed.

So whats the lesson to learn. is it to styart educating dogs how to jump? 1 Like

Animal brutality

decatalyst:

Not so smart dog. Is dah one a dog? lo! na u com be sharp dog, o ya go snap selfie on top transfer and upload on instagram, na dat tym i go know say the eyinbo breed wey u be smart pass our bingo lo!na u com be sharp dog, o ya go snap selfie on top transfer and upload on instagram, na dat tym i go know say the eyinbo breed wey u be smart pass our bingo

Rtopzy:

lolz...... the dog see em bitch e won go block am.... You go like bad thing well well You go like bad thing well well





Hoe gullible people can be..



No 1) That got was tied with a rope to the apex of the pillar



No 2) The picture couldnt have been taken while the dog had not tried to jump.. Look at the picture of the dog before he jumped.. Did the op knew it was going to jump?



I am actually more brainy than most people that says I have no brain Hoe gullible people can be..No 1) That got was tied with a rope to the apex of the pillarNo 2) The picture couldnt have been taken while the dog had not tried to jump.. Look at the picture of the dog before he jumped.. Did the op knew it was going to jump?I am actually more brainy than most people that says I have no brain