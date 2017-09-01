₦airaland Forum

Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:07am
A dog was left in lament yesterday after it got stuck while attempting to jump over a gate. The dog had attempted to jump over the deck but its leg got caught on a grill cover and it couldn't free itself. After spending minutes screaming while its partner looked on, the dog was rescued and freed to its delight. See photos below;

Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by soberdrunk(m): 8:09am
This one nah all this Ajebutter dogs way them dey feed pedigree, i trust all those local ekuke, they 4 don rescue themselves angry

Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by Jeffrey12(m): 8:11am
Wetin u cun want make we do now?.... Lala nor too like dog, so nor dey call am..

Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:12am
And one jobless man would send this to the frontpage


Makevi wait here and see how this thread go make am
Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by Young03(m): 8:17am
ok
Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by Evablizin(f): 8:21am
News don finish

Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by decatalyst(m): 8:23am
Not so smart dog. Is dah one a dog?

Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by paiz(m): 8:31am
If na ekuke na to dig hole
Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by Rtopzy(f): 8:31am
lolz...... the dog see em bitch e won go block am.... grin

Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 8:46am
grin grin
Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by Larryfest(m): 9:03am
Something isn't right here Op said jump over yet one leg of the dog is in between the fence/gate while the other is hanging in the air cos if he actually jumped over there's no way one leg will get stucked inbetween and other just hanging like that...
Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by MasterKim: 10:00am
soberdrunk:
This one nah all this Ajebutter dogs way them dey feed pedigree, i trust all those local ekuke, they 4 don rescue themselves angry
Why ekuke no go free en sef? U knw hw many sawa nylon and fried fish paper wey e don chop
Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by JasonScolari: 10:09am
Just imagine if Uduak, Kufre, Imeh, Bassey and Ekaette was around the corner. cool

Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by muller101(m): 11:07am
JasonScolari:
Just imagine if Uduak, Kufre, Imeh, Bassey and Ekaette was around the corner. cool
they will rescue the dog.

Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 1:18pm
shocked

When I heard got stuck...

I thought it was Magun that got it stuck.

Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by supersystemsng: 1:18pm
Reminds me of APC, always getting stucked..

Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by GreenMavro: 1:20pm
The dog must be an Arsenal Fan....always stuck, and will not win the premiere league or champions league
Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by canalily(m): 1:20pm
Such unfortunate dogundecided he wants to go meet the mate
Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by Ameeria: 1:20pm
I hope he's not injured. Chai!

Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by nduboss: 1:20pm
Lolz grin
Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by fk001: 1:21pm
haba please safe the poor creature and stop snapping unnecessary pictures



This is not good at all.

Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by cummando(m): 1:21pm
Please come and get stuck in my adugbo.


404/don ready. Na only bone go remain
Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by Sirambassador(m): 1:21pm
Can't believe this poo made front page
Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by tballeyy(m): 1:21pm
This dog sef go wit sallar tins today, make dem commot hin head na
Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by Johnny19: 1:23pm
The OP that pushed this poo to the front page deserved to be tied to a stake and his balls crushed.
Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by 4ward(m): 1:24pm
So whats the lesson to learn. is it to styart educating dogs how to jump?

Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by xenakanbi337: 1:25pm
Animal brutality
Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by Boyooosa: 1:25pm
decatalyst:
Not so smart dog. Is dah one a dog?
lo! grin na u com be sharp dog, o ya go snap selfie on top transfer and upload on instagram, na dat tym i go know say the eyinbo breed wey u be smart pass our bingo cheesy
Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by crunchyg(m): 1:27pm
Rtopzy:
lolz...... the dog see em bitch e won go block am.... grin
You go like bad thing well well
Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by edeXede: 1:30pm
embarassed

Hoe gullible people can be..

No 1) That got was tied with a rope to the apex of the pillar

No 2) The picture couldnt have been taken while the dog had not tried to jump.. Look at the picture of the dog before he jumped.. Did the op knew it was going to jump?

I am actually more brainy than most people that says I have no brain
Re: Dog Gets Stuck While Attempting To Jump Over A Gate. See Photos by Cladez(m): 1:32pm
.

