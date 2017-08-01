₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
8 Amazing Locations To Hike In Nigeria And Their Heights
As much as we like crossing off epic hikes in faraway lands, we need to acknowledge that there is plenty to discover in our own backyard. Interestingly, hiking is becoming more sought-after in Nigeria and there are so many beautiful landscapes to be explored.
Several trails have been discovered which are perfect for hiking for every skill level from the moderately easy, to the steepest. This list is not meant to be all-inclusive but I hope to give you a great taste of what is out there.
1. Olumo Rock
Located in the city under the rocks is the famous Olumo rock. This hike may have your blood pumping in fear but you’d be amazed by the view from the top. Be sure to stop & explore the Art Gallery in the complex.
Location: Abeokuta, Ogun State.
Elevation: 449ft.
2. Olumirin Waterfall
Explore the 7 levels of the beautiful waterfall through the steep mountain with your proper climbing gears and be ready to get wet. Don’t expect this one to be easy.
Location: Erin Ijesha, Osun State.
Elevation: 7 Cascades.
3. Shere Hills
With one of the highest peaks in Plateau, this adventurous hike will reward you with a stunning view. Discover the mountain school & Liberty Dam if you’re all out for that.
Location: Plateau, Jos.
Elevation: 1,006ft.
4. Arinta Waterfall
Follow the trail to the waterfall and challenge yourself to climb up all 7 levels, if you get past the 4th level, you’re a genius. Good thing there’s a lot of water to cool off as you climb.
Location: Ekiti State.
Elevation: 7 Cascades.
5. Idanre Hills
This trail is not for the faint hearted, but the view after climbing the 660 steps to the top is worth the pain. There are numerous side attractions as it is located within a resort.
Location: Idanre Town, Ondo State.
Elevation: 3,000ft.
6. Mount Patti.
Nestled in the city of Lokoja is this hike which takes you to a summit with an incredible view of the city and the Rivers Naija & Benue. The hike is a wonderful experience as you get to see Lord Lugard’s rest house on your way to the top.
Location: Lokoja, Kogi.
Elevation: 1,500ft.
7. Oke-Ado Mountain.
With so much historical attractions, this tough hike allows you to get a glimpse into the past as you climb. The mountain houses the famous Iyake Lake, which is one of the two suspended lakes in the world.
Location: Ado Awaye, Oyo State.
8. Canopy walk, Lekki Conservation Center.
The longest canopy walk in Africa is a moderately easy hike & is family friendly. Don’t forget to make friends with the monkeys and look out for other wildlife while in the premises.
Location: Lekki, Lagos.
Elevation: 22.5ft.
source; http://tushmagazine.com.ng/8-nigerias-best-hikes/
cc
lalasticala, mynd44, dominique
Naija got it... Nice one
0p it was hard to said you wanted to hike in Nigeria especially for us who are lived in Lagos.
Nice one
Most of these places aren't hike-able
Rather hike all my pay on Cartons of Goldberg, school of catfishes and watch Iggy Azalea musical videos!
How can I go and mistakenly die!
Marginalization
....
Oh Wow
I wanna do this year
Go to these places and have fun, forget bout the world, the problems and just relax and sweat it out.
Anyone interested you know what to do
Nice! We really need to encourage local tourism in Nigeria. Wentbto olumo Rock last week with my family and had a good time.
But before local tourism and vacations can take off we need good interstate roads, security, good marketing, well built resorts etc. Funny enough we have some decent resorts, but their marketing is so poor.
For example I thought of going to obudu but I couldn't even find a functional website for them. Is that a serious resort?
I have a thing for weird adventures
That idanre Hill is hike-able but you've got to be strong oh... Twas fun and tiring all the same
Exploring olumo rock next
This country is so foolish me a citizen don't know most of them talkless of foreigners and we have a minister of tourism and a minister for information, I wonder what their job is if not promoting things like this. These places well managed will bring development to the said locations and areas. I just pray sense fall on our leaders sha
Hike ko hack ni... When we never chop
I learnt the monkeys in Idanra Hills have migrated?
Maybe to other Highlands like Mambila, Obudu, Ikogusi but we need to bring them back and reintegrate them.
rufans:
awoo47:
Lekki C.C and olumo is where I should visit next..
rufans:
Whenever things as good as this happens to come from the Southwest,, i noticed peeps from the barren region always ignore the thread..
