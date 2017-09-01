₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by Heloct(f): 8:28am
Quite a number of times, I'm sure most of y'all has taken pictures that are displeasing to the eyes. Most of this pictures get little likes after they've graced the internet and you feel sober about yourself. Well, here are few reasons why you don't always get your best shots. Improving on these reasons could bring a better result.
1. Low camera quality: Pictures taken with low camera quality doesn't come out fine. So, you can decide to get a better phone for yourself or otherwise, go for the digital camera. Most girls who knows this already would borrow a better phone for few minutes to take beautiful shots. Then, you get jealous onto why they get more likes than you do. If it requires borrowing a phone with high mp, then, maybe you should go for it anyway. No one would know that as long as you have your beautiful picture.
2. Lack of good posing skills: You don't expect to stand like the number one figure and get something unique. You don't just stand there staring at the camera. There are varieties of funny poses you could initiate. Most nice shots were taken unconsciously. Don't look too serious at the camera, except it is an official picture.
3. Face expression: This has resemblance to the above point. Blank face expressions ain't unique. You can cultivate a very strong or sober face that would leave people guessing what you are trying to tell them. Face expressions well expressed could get high rating at an auction. You must be happy before staring at the camera. Forget being shy and just do your thing.
4. Weather/Timing: The weather has a lot to do in our pictures. Taking pictures after a stressful day work or under a very harsh sun won't do you well. The best weather for pictures is a very cool weather. Pictures taken in the morning/evening are always the best. Take that picture while you are still feeling refreshed and not when you are worn out.
5. Photographer's creativity: Maybe you don't know, but if your photographer isn't creative, then, you will end up not liking yourself in a picture. A good photographer knows how to mingle nature with a picture. Editing comes later but capturing a very lively picture that speaks even of the environment is what we call creativity. Nature is beautiful. It makes your picture looks more appealing.
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by Heloct(f): 5:11pm
lalasticlala, olawalebabs, Fynestboi, Richiez
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by Famaksunday(m): 8:17pm
Wetin concern me
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by KingEbukasBlog(m): 8:17pm
What about being just ugly?
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by kokomaster3d: 8:18pm
If you are Ugly, if you like turn the camera upside down, the picture go still dey ugly
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by Jackeeh(m): 8:18pm
Even the best camera on earth can't turn ugly into fine!
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by sonnie10: 8:18pm
Op, you shouldn't have said anything about the camera. It is obvious you are not techcy.
Here are the flaws in that number 1 section,
1 All cameras on phones are digital
2 the mp has nothing to do with the image quality. It is the pixels
3 not all digital cameras would give quality pictures
4 you didn't even advice to adjust the camera settings based on condition
5 you never mentioned motion effect which is the number one enemy of image quality.
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by Midgut(m): 8:18pm
Why on earth will I stress myself because I want people to see me handsome? No. I can't waste my time posing in front of camera because of mere 'likes'.
I would rather work on my brain--- increasing my knowledge by studying books, learning skills, helping my sister, or playing indoor or outdoor games with my friends than taking and uploading boring pictures every second With a view to garnering 'likes'.
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by cr7rooney10(m): 8:18pm
Under d shade
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by jejemanito: 8:18pm
Don't expect me to say anything when Nwamaikpe is below
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by NwaAmaikpe: 8:18pm
The truth be told,
No matter the camera you use, the pose you choose, the landscape you select or the special effects you apply.....
If you are ugly, your pictures will never come out fine!!!
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by Lazyreporta(m): 8:18pm
Nicey
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by Toscoas2(m): 8:18pm
k
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by devigblegble: 8:19pm
I was supposed to be 1st to comment but look at me now , I suspect the mod smh
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by ekensi01(m): 8:19pm
Useless stuff hitting fp.
Yorubas are so bad and that they kill slowly. Ask me why.
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by cr7rooney10(m): 8:19pm
All na packaging
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by MARKone(m): 8:19pm
.
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by emmyquan: 8:20pm
..
ekensi01:..
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by fullstreets: 8:20pm
Epic shot of my neighbour Sikiru n his rooster.
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by victor44843(m): 8:20pm
space for sale
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by maxiuc(m): 8:21pm
Na by luck oooo
Shame to some guys who filter their pics
We don't snap to impress anybody we are just unique
I thank God for making me a man
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by CAPSLOCKED: 8:21pm
Heloct:
YOU'RE UGLY.
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by martinmiller(m): 8:21pm
just observing!!!
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by Franco93: 8:22pm
This one na news?
Person wey fine don fine, person wey wor-wor don wor-wor
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by Juniorbuba(m): 8:24pm
Me i don't knw all Tha one ooooo
if u are not a fine gal I will not like ur pinshure gbam!!
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by ngwababe: 8:25pm
Yeah...its true!
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by najaka(f): 8:29pm
akuko uwa
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by LordDecency(m): 8:36pm
Me, taking people pics: everything quality colors and beautiful backgrounds.
Them, taking me pics: everything looks blur, without editing
looks like a plain wood
Face shining like the Sun. (All White
Some people just weekhead
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by MhizzAJ(f): 8:38pm
Some people aren't photogenic
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by 1bunne4lif(m): 8:40pm
Story! Na who pishure epp?
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by Opakan2: 8:41pm
Some people don't just look good in mirrors and photos.. If you like snap them with 32 Megapixel camera, they won't look any better.
Whereas snap a queen like Amarabae with even 5 Megapixels, you go too kiss the picture
|Re: Why Your Pictures Don't Come Out Fine. by fitprince: 8:45pm
CAPSLOCKED:you sound like a frustrated idiot
