Quite a number of times, I'm sure most of y'all has taken pictures that are displeasing to the eyes. Most of this pictures get little likes after they've graced the internet and you feel sober about yourself. Well, here are few reasons why you don't always get your best shots. Improving on these reasons could bring a better result.



1. Low camera quality: Pictures taken with low camera quality doesn't come out fine. So, you can decide to get a better phone for yourself or otherwise, go for the digital camera. Most girls who knows this already would borrow a better phone for few minutes to take beautiful shots. Then, you get jealous onto why they get more likes than you do. If it requires borrowing a phone with high mp, then, maybe you should go for it anyway. No one would know that as long as you have your beautiful picture.



2. Lack of good posing skills: You don't expect to stand like the number one figure and get something unique. You don't just stand there staring at the camera. There are varieties of funny poses you could initiate. Most nice shots were taken unconsciously. Don't look too serious at the camera, except it is an official picture.



3. Face expression: This has resemblance to the above point. Blank face expressions ain't unique. You can cultivate a very strong or sober face that would leave people guessing what you are trying to tell them. Face expressions well expressed could get high rating at an auction. You must be happy before staring at the camera. Forget being shy and just do your thing.



4. Weather/Timing: The weather has a lot to do in our pictures. Taking pictures after a stressful day work or under a very harsh sun won't do you well. The best weather for pictures is a very cool weather. Pictures taken in the morning/evening are always the best. Take that picture while you are still feeling refreshed and not when you are worn out.



5. Photographer's creativity: Maybe you don't know, but if your photographer isn't creative, then, you will end up not liking yourself in a picture. A good photographer knows how to mingle nature with a picture. Editing comes later but capturing a very lively picture that speaks even of the environment is what we call creativity. Nature is beautiful. It makes your picture looks more appealing.