|Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by Trendinghelm: 12:21pm
Wow! See full photo below...
http://trendzbase.blogspot.com.ng/2017/09/checkout-this-huge-elephant-shaped.html
3 Likes
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by bigeagleeye(m): 12:22pm
Indian Temple of Lord Rama.
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by jacyhelen(f): 3:08pm
2nd to fct
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by Ursulaa(f): 3:10pm
chaii, wonderful
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by fowosh: 3:33pm
na the banana wey some no dey use play so, na him una dey joke with.... make cane fall on u guys
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by gift01: 4:15pm
Banana � don dey hungry � me
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by lokoben: 4:37pm
Ursulaa:
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by stigmond(m): 4:37pm
Nice one!!!
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by Kimcutie(m): 4:37pm
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by Oluwaseyi00(m): 4:37pm
K
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by harrycoko: 4:37pm
we da find banana una da use am joke
1 Like
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by Franco93: 4:38pm
1 Like
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by ultimate77(m): 4:38pm
Wetin go spoil in 3days
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by emeijeh(m): 4:38pm
But what I see is a woman.
Why did they give her boobs?
bigeagleeye:
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by lukman: 4:39pm
make i go there make ripe banana fall on me
3 Likes
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by readwone(m): 4:39pm
dis 1 deep..o
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by Juniorbuba(m): 4:39pm
These people need cane.....
1 Like
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by MhizzAJ(f): 4:39pm
Awesome
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by kings09(m): 4:39pm
bigeagleeye:Too much movies for u
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by adekanmbi1986(m): 4:39pm
Hmm
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by chidichuddo: 4:40pm
banana fall on u
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by dagreat4(f): 4:40pm
Which kind banana be dis kwa
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by Whoeppme(m): 4:40pm
Banana fall on who ever did this to Banana
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by martineverest(m): 4:41pm
Indians and elephant sha
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by Chascop: 4:45pm
If you get mind, go chop person god then banana will falll on you
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by Kaybaba5(m): 4:47pm
Oya let's chop banana
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by supersystemsng: 4:50pm
WOW
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by SHOPPERS(m): 4:52pm
Looking good.
But wait, I hope Nairaland land is not going the way of Naijaloaded?? All these childish, unprofitable posts wey just dey make front-page these days... Ahhh.
Where better posts dey inside business, technology, webmasters sections wey no go ever show face. I tire oo
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by modaink333: 4:53pm
U mean davidos banana?
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by sonnie10: 4:53pm
dagreat4:
Not the kind that falls on you heh?
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by temmypotter(m): 4:58pm
big elephant keh?! ;DThis OP is ignorant Sha.. that's lord Ganesha..an Indian deity..
|Re: Huge Elephant Shaped Bunches Of Banana by apesinola001(m): 5:01pm
Creative
