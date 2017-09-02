₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by Goodlyhrt(m): 1:13pm On Sep 01
People are just wicked! The extent people can go just to make money in this world will make one loose faith in humanity. Choi! some of these so called 'human hair' are gotten from dead corpse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GXNM7kU2oh4&itct=CA4QpDAYCiITCPP8vPz4g9YCFZyaVQodTeUPL1Icd29tYW4gbWFnZ290cyBicmF6aWxpYW4gaGFpcg%3D%3D&gl=NG&hl=en-GB&client=mv-google
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by IamKashyBaby(f): 1:18pm On Sep 01
Shiii!!!
She is still alive but she is already rotten...daaamn..that is so disgusting..
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by charijee(f): 1:20pm On Sep 01
Maggots!
This is gross mehn!
Just wondering what must have caused it
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by DONFRANSKID(m): 1:28pm On Sep 01
Ladies beware of what you fix
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by Goodlyhrt(m): 1:36pm On Sep 01
charijee:Botfly! Check up miases
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by Goodlyhrt(m): 1:38pm On Sep 01
lalasticlala pls help get this to frontpage people need to learn
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by hos4x(m): 1:41pm On Sep 01
You carry another country put for your head and you're not expecting any problem..
She for buy original
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by NairalandCS(m): 1:44pm On Sep 01
Brazilian worms.
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by Tamarapetty(f): 2:26pm On Sep 01
:X
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by Evaberry(f): 2:28pm On Sep 01
Human hair doesn't cause that jor
I'm sure her hygiene wasnt good
how many times does she take her weave to the saloon to get it washed?
Does she even wash her hair and apply a good conditioner.
There could be other factors.
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by Oluwasaeon(m): 2:31pm On Sep 01
NairalandCS:Lol
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by Tolzeal(m): 3:45pm On Sep 01
Lies Everywhere ... This wasn't as a result of brazilian hair
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by lebron7(m): 3:59pm On Sep 01
That's so disgusting!!
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by mamachizzy(f): 5:44pm On Sep 01
obviously it ain't the weave .
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by loneatar: 6:20pm On Sep 01
What may be the cause of this ladies should be careful Not everything that is glitter is gold some are duplicated All these attachment and weavon are sometimes made of harmful and poisonous substance that inflict the fresh even spiritually BE WARNED!
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by egopersonified(f): 6:35pm On Sep 01
that is her hair
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by Sniper12: 7:26pm On Sep 01
Lies. Flies laid eggs on her hair. Since una no dey wash am. Hence d result
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by sod09(m): 8:27pm On Sep 01
Are you bleeping kidding me
Yucks
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by ShayGirl(f): 8:33pm On Sep 01
NairalandCS:
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by HenryDion: 9:43pm On Sep 01
This video isn't real.. Fake!
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by Collins4u1(m): 9:53pm On Sep 01
NairalandCS:puhahahaha
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by Rayd502(m): 11:18pm On Sep 01
I don't understand,it appears she is an Indian.So Indian women with their long hair will still fix Brazilian weavon?
It doesn't add up....
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by originalKsp(m): 12:30am
saw the video a few days ago. Can't imagine the pain she will b going through
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by fr3do(m): 12:49am
ayanmmaaaa!
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by Solyjnr111(m): 1:07am
Evaberry:
By Their Fruits, We Shall Know Them...
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by jworos(m): 3:24am
Misleading topic. .
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by judgedredd22(m): 3:43am
Goodlyhrt:
wrong!!
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by judgedredd22(m): 3:43am
Rayd502:
correct!!!
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by OfficialDad: 3:48am
Brazilian maggots , straight from overseas.
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by shegzan(m): 4:26am
wen they tell them that moderation is d key, dem no go hear... that video tho# so disgusting...
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by viver1: 4:59am
Where in the video did they say it's brazilian or fixed hair?
|Re: Maggots Coming Out From A Woman's Head (Viewers Discretion Advised) by Narldon(f): 9:48am
NTA News Reported that her Villagers have claimed Responsibility for the Attack
