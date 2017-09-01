₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by ChangeIsCostant: 3:27pm
A man identified as Mr. Efosa was allegedly gunned down by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Edo state. According to Ifeanyi Baron Large, the man with two wives and twelve children was killed after confronting the herdsmen after invading his farm with their cattle and causing damages..
Read the full report Ifeanyi shared on Facebook;
Fulani herdsmen invaded Oben Community Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State and killed Mr. Efosa while he tried to confront the herdsmen over the damages caused by their herds of cattle.Until the gruesome murder of Mr. Efosa, was a farmer, survived by two wives and twelve Children.
This unholy and inhuman attack by the Fulani Herdsmen has become a reoccurring incident in the region. Few months ago, they also committed more severe pains. Their herds of cattle will destroy the farmer's crops and when the farmers confronts them, they will compare them to death with their AK47 and other dangerous weapons.
The painful thing about this situation is that these arm bearing Fulani herdsmen are not being attacked or apprehended by any of our Nigerian Security officers, they are even empowered and paid.
My people of South South wake up and defend yourselves
We need to form security outfits and arm them well so they can chase these barbaric Fulani herdsmen terrorist because the northern led government will never stop them from killing our people, they are using them to invade our land
Wake up !!!!!
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/man-shot-dead-by-suspected-fulani-herdsmen-in-edo.html
1 Share
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by ChangeIsCostant: 3:29pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by tripplephi: 3:29pm
The evil in this nation must end, Oh God pls do not forsake us
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by Homeboiy(m): 3:29pm
which Fulani herdsmen
This is an arm robbery attack
1 Like
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by OjukwuWarBird: 3:30pm
They are more interested in caging Kanu than neutralizing herdsmen
God is watching and He is with Kanu
43 Likes
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by PEPPERified: 3:30pm
Buhari, congrats your boys are succeeding.
18 Likes
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by velai(m): 3:31pm
Their madness and malaise usually get to higher levels whenever Buhari is in the country. Rest in peace to the dead.
6 Likes
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by SalamRushdie: 3:31pm
Homeboiy:
Are Fulanis not also armed robbers?
50 Likes
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by Yeligray(m): 3:31pm
Now the police and the government will not arrest these masked terrorists called fulani herdsmen. The police and the government only know how to arrest people who defend themselves from these terrorists.
5 Likes
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by Homeboiy(m): 3:32pm
[quote author=SalamRushdie post=60034399]
Are Fulanis not also armed robbers?[/quot
He said herdsmen
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by MhizzAJ(f): 3:39pm
Too bad
1 Like
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by ZKOSOSO(m): 3:40pm
Wehdon Buhari.......
RIP to the dead...!! May God Help the Loved Ones U left behind...!!
When shall this end...??
2 Likes
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by raker300: 3:42pm
Where the "we the niger deltans" dey nah?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by AmadiAba: 3:42pm
speechless
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by AWOisaCOWARD: 3:45pm
Homeboiy:
When they invade another man's farm with their guns and cattle, the end result is rubbing the farmer of his farm produce and killing him.
So you are right to describe them as armed robbers.
25 Likes
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by Kenzico(m): 3:57pm
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by Obijulius: 4:04pm
Osibanjo is a confirmed dullard.
When people say that fool is intelligent i only laugh, because he is intelligent to only backward thinking Yorubas.
WHen will that idiot realize that as a southerner and non-muslim in this government he ought to fight for their rights.
And yet his delusional kinsmen think that he is the best thing to happen since the Bible.
Like if you think Osibanjo is a coward. Click share if u lack common sense.
FOr those that will rush to comment and defend Osibanjo...please join your mates in the pics below:
16 Likes
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by muller101(m): 4:22pm
They are back on duty.
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by DocHMD: 4:26pm
There are more Abookis in Edo than in the rest of SS put together. I remember the Edo guy that argued with me the other day about Fulani presidency being the best thing after sliced bread with Kanu being the problem. One zoogeria to his skull!
8 Likes
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by DabuIIIT: 4:40pm
OjukwuWarBird:Amen
3 Likes
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by DabuIIIT: 4:56pm
raker300:am here,hommie..those "we the niger deltans" are imposting afonja coneheads.. Real N.Deltans are behind Ipob. Ask urself,if,as a Niger Deltan,i dont support N.Kanu,do is it the hausa/fulani naijiriya that i now support?
2 Likes
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by NwaAmaikpe: 6:07pm
Who will help his two wives butcher their Sallah ram?
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by julioralph(m): 6:07pm
I've said it before.. They've escalated their activities since their so called Lion came back from London
1 Like
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by hucienda: 6:08pm
What is Buhari doing about this recurring herdsmen issue for fck sake?
2 Likes
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by Joshuasaintiago: 6:09pm
ALL THIS POLITICIAN SHOWCASING MONEY EVERYWHERE WHAT HAVE THEY DONE TO NIGERIANS EVERYDAY U HERE ARTHUR EZE, HUSHPUPPY, ALL THOSE MEN WHEN THEY COME TO OCCASION THEY SPRAY MILLION WHAT WAY HAVE THEY BENEFIT THE POOR MASSES
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by taurusmena1(m): 6:10pm
It is always wise to use common sense when faced with some situations. Imagine carrying a knife to a gun fight. What a waste.what a govt and what a people. I weep for my country
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by Houseofglam7: 6:10pm
When will this rubbish end
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by bigpicture001: 6:10pm
Homeboiy:...stop being such an idiot..du u mean u know the situation more than the op?...or you assume nigeria revolves around ur sitting room with fones in your hand?
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by Ngene44: 6:11pm
I
They said the problem is kanu not herdsmen.
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by Sirhenry07: 6:13pm
Horrible news..
please where are the professors of Ballistics in this house?
come and and do a forensic analysis here...
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by kinibigdeal(m): 6:14pm
Oshiomole is okay with that since they are herdsmen and not Jonathan
1 Like
|Re: Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic by winkmart: 6:14pm
This is just bad
