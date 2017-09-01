Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man With 2 Wives And 12 Children Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsmen In Edo.Graphic Pic (8476 Views)

Read the full report Ifeanyi shared on Facebook;



Fulani herdsmen invaded Oben Community Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State and killed Mr. Efosa while he tried to confront the herdsmen over the damages caused by their herds of cattle.Until the gruesome murder of Mr. Efosa, was a farmer, survived by two wives and twelve Children.



This unholy and inhuman attack by the Fulani Herdsmen has become a reoccurring incident in the region. Few months ago, they also committed more severe pains. Their herds of cattle will destroy the farmer's crops and when the farmers confronts them, they will compare them to death with their AK47 and other dangerous weapons.



The painful thing about this situation is that these arm bearing Fulani herdsmen are not being attacked or apprehended by any of our Nigerian Security officers, they are even empowered and paid.



My people of South South wake up and defend yourselves



We need to form security outfits and arm them well so they can chase these barbaric Fulani herdsmen terrorist because the northern led government will never stop them from killing our people, they are using them to invade our land



Wake up !!!!!



The evil in this nation must end, Oh God pls do not forsake us

which Fulani herdsmen



This is an arm robbery attack 1 Like

They are more interested in caging Kanu than neutralizing herdsmen





God is watching and He is with Kanu 43 Likes

Buhari, congrats your boys are succeeding. 18 Likes

Their madness and malaise usually get to higher levels whenever Buhari is in the country. Rest in peace to the dead. 6 Likes

Are Fulanis not also armed robbers? Are Fulanis not also armed robbers? 50 Likes

Now the police and the government will not arrest these masked terrorists called fulani herdsmen. The police and the government only know how to arrest people who defend themselves from these terrorists. 5 Likes

Too bad 1 Like

Wehdon Buhari.......



RIP to the dead...!! May God Help the Loved Ones U left behind...!!



When shall this end...?? 2 Likes

Where the "we the niger deltans" dey nah? 1 Like 1 Share

When they invade another man's farm with their guns and cattle, the end result is rubbing the farmer of his farm produce and killing him.



When they invade another man's farm with their guns and cattle, the end result is rubbing the farmer of his farm produce and killing him.

So you are right to describe them as armed robbers.

Osibanjo is a confirmed dullard.



When people say that fool is intelligent i only laugh, because he is intelligent to only backward thinking Yorubas.



WHen will that idiot realize that as a southerner and non-muslim in this government he ought to fight for their rights.



And yet his delusional kinsmen think that he is the best thing to happen since the Bible.



Like if you think Osibanjo is a coward. Click share if u lack common sense.



FOr those that will rush to comment and defend Osibanjo...please join your mates in the pics below:

There are more Abookis in Edo than in the rest of SS put together. I remember the Edo guy that argued with me the other day about Fulani presidency being the best thing after sliced bread with Kanu being the problem. One zoogeria to his skull! 8 Likes

Amen Amen

am here,hommie..those "we the niger deltans" are imposting afonja coneheads.. Real N.Deltans are behind Ipob. Ask urself,if,as a Niger Deltan,i dont support N.Kanu,do is it the hausa/fulani naijiriya that i now support?





Who will help his two wives butcher their Sallah ram? Who will help his two wives butcher their Sallah ram?

I've said it before.. They've escalated their activities since their so called Lion came back from London

What is Buhari doing about this recurring herdsmen issue for fck sake?

ALL THIS POLITICIAN SHOWCASING MONEY EVERYWHERE WHAT HAVE THEY DONE TO NIGERIANS EVERYDAY U HERE ARTHUR EZE, HUSHPUPPY, ALL THOSE MEN WHEN THEY COME TO OCCASION THEY SPRAY MILLION WHAT WAY HAVE THEY BENEFIT THE POOR MASSES

It is always wise to use common sense when faced with some situations. Imagine carrying a knife to a gun fight. What a waste.what a govt and what a people. I weep for my country

When will this rubbish end

...stop being such an idiot..du u mean u know the situation more than the op?...or you assume nigeria revolves around ur sitting room with fones in your hand? ...stop being such an idiot..du u mean u know the situation more than the op?...or you assume nigeria revolves around ur sitting room with fones in your hand?

They said the problem is kanu not herdsmen.

Horrible news..

please where are the professors of Ballistics in this house?

come and and do a forensic analysis here...

Oshiomole is okay with that since they are herdsmen and not Jonathan