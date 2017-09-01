₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by vonn(f): 4:59pm
Ahead of her nationwide tour tagged R.A.G.E, Debie-Rise of the Nigerian Idol and BBN 2017 fame has finally released the official video of her much anticipated track newest project, a song titled HERE TO STAY.
she took to Instagram to announce it and I quote:
Ladies and Gentlemen, I present you my newest project:
"Here To Stay audio and visuals".. More than anything else, I truly hope this song inspires you.
To watch the full video, visit the link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3mYo0UTrZZw
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by temptnow: 8:10pm
Nice one, meanwhile my guy still dey studio dey make noise.
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by Whoeppme(m): 8:10pm
Great song..... Nice choosen words.
No be the one wey efe go sing as if we talk say e no get person
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:10pm
..
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by Ramos16(m): 8:10pm
Video/Picture: Great
Audio/Voice: Excellent
Presentation: Excellent
Lyrics: Terrible and Cliche
I think she is a great musician, she shouldn't be too proud to let somebody write her songs for her, 40 secs into the music I knew the lyrics was not going to change much, and I was right, but I still think she is a good musician and can do better with better lyrics.
I actually don't have anything against her makeup, just that some of the clothes she wore did not fit the song.
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by Donbigi2(m): 8:11pm
Absolute crap
I literally can hear her breath..
I cringed throughout the whole Goddamn song..
Try acting........ Porn
Maybe your career is there
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:11pm
Melvin has finished using this one's cvnt to play Ludo.
After playing cunny cunny love with Bassey because the sissy was too scared to shag her.
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by emmyquan: 8:11pm
...... N EFE IS SOMEWHERE TAKING OSHOGBO WEED TO GET INSPIRATION
I ListeneD TO SOMEBODY BY EFE
ME: I almost cried buh :
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by cerowo(f): 8:11pm
Good for her
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by sod09(m): 8:12pm
Go girl
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by lollmaolol: 8:12pm
Debbie rise
Ft
CDQ
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by emmyquan: 8:12pm
KendrickAyomide:
Ramos16:
NwaAmaikpe:
space booking is prohibited
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by moonberry: 8:13pm
My Debie!
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by xpressng(m): 8:13pm
good
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by Papaaldrich: 8:14pm
Nice.
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by olafriend88(m): 8:14pm
huhmmm
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by Sadusky(m): 8:15pm
Nice Song
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by Bitcoin1000(f): 8:15pm
I know talent when I see one
This is one!!!
Check my profile
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by Ramos16(m): 8:16pm
emmyquan:
lol, sorry bro
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by splenzard(m): 8:18pm
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by amazon14: 8:19pm
Excellent. Keep it up girl
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by emmyquan: 8:19pm
Ramos16:
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by temptnow: 8:19pm
Bitcoin1000:wetin dey your profile?
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by addikt(m): 8:19pm
Yeah, this is song..... you've got talent , opposite of talent is EFE
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by NaijaOrNothing: 8:26pm
Ramos16:You think like me. I wonder when Nigerian artists will start writing good lyrics. I mean why does our pop or soup singers always have redictable words? BUT SHE TRIED
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by kstyle2(m): 8:31pm
Lovely video, great message. Loved the first verse like mad. Johnny drille did an excellent job in producing this
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by butterflylion: 8:35pm
Great song! Great video! Clean work! Loving it.
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by chronique(m): 8:37pm
Picture quality great but video average. How come her vocals do not sync with the picture all through the song? That's a terrible blunder and it makes it look like she's miming the song. This is supposed to be a video to a song, not a practice session/rehearsal.
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by cutetopsey(f): 8:39pm
Absolutely fabulous!
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:41pm
Nice one debbie
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by younggotti12: 8:44pm
Nt bad
|Re: Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) by julietm123: 8:45pm
Melvin ke?
NwaAmaikpe:
