Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Debie Rise - Here To Stay (Video) (4837 Views)

Download Mp3: Debie Rise – Here To Stay / Debie Rise – Here To Stay / New Music : Debie Rise X Bassey - Joy & Pain Mp3 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



she took to Instagram to announce it and I quote:



Ladies and Gentlemen, I present you my newest project:

"Here To Stay audio and visuals".. More than anything else, I truly hope this song inspires you.



To watch the full video, visit the link:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3mYo0UTrZZw Ahead of her nationwide tour tagged R.A.G.E, Debie-Rise of the Nigerian Idol and BBN 2017 fame has finally released the official video of her much anticipated track newest project, a song titled HERE TO STAY.she took to Instagram to announce it and I quote:Ladies and Gentlemen, I present you my newest project:"Here To Stay audio and visuals".. More than anything else, I truly hope this song inspires you.To watch the full video, visit the link: 6 Likes 2 Shares

Nice one, meanwhile my guy still dey studio dey make noise. 9 Likes





No be the one wey efe go sing as if we talk say e no get person Great song..... Nice choosen words.No be the one wey efe go sing as if we talk say e no get person 1 Like

..

Video/Picture: Great

Audio/Voice: Excellent

Presentation: Excellent

Lyrics: Terrible and Cliche





I think she is a great musician, she shouldn't be too proud to let somebody write her songs for her, 40 secs into the music I knew the lyrics was not going to change much, and I was right, but I still think she is a good musician and can do better with better lyrics.



I actually don't have anything against her makeup, just that some of the clothes she wore did not fit the song. 9 Likes

Absolute crap



I literally can hear her breath..

I cringed throughout the whole Goddamn song..

Try acting........ Porn

Maybe your career is there 2 Likes







Melvin has finished using this one's cvnt to play Ludo.



After playing cunny cunny love with Bassey because the sissy was too scared to shag her. Melvin has finished using this one's cvnt to play Ludo.After playing cunny cunny love with Bassey because the sissy was too scared to shag her.

...... N EFE IS SOMEWHERE TAKING OSHOGBO WEED TO GET INSPIRATION



I ListeneD TO SOMEBODY BY EFE





ME: I almost cried buh : 7 Likes

Good for her

Go girl

Debbie rise



Ft



CDQ

KendrickAyomide:

.. Ramos16:

. NwaAmaikpe:





space booking is prohibited space booking is prohibited 1 Like

My Debie!

good

Nice.

huhmmm

Nice Song

I know talent when I see one





This is one!!!











Check my profile 1 Like

emmyquan:







space booking is prohibited

lol, sorry bro lol, sorry bro

Excellent. Keep it up girl

Ramos16:



lol, sorry bro

Bitcoin1000:

I know talent when I see one





This is one!!!











Check my profile wetin dey your profile? wetin dey your profile? 1 Like

Yeah, this is song..... you've got talent , opposite of talent is EFE

Ramos16:

Video/Picture: Great

Audio/Voice: Excellent

Presentation: Excellent

Lyrics: Terrible and Cliche





I think she is a great musician, she shouldn't be too proud to let somebody write her songs for her, 40 secs into the music I knew the lyrics was not going to change much, and I was right, but I still think she is a good musician and can do better with better lyrics.



I actually don't have anything against her makeup, just that some of the clothes she wore did not fit the song. You think like me. I wonder when Nigerian artists will start writing good lyrics. I mean why does our pop or soup singers always have redictable words ? BUT SHE TRIED You think like me. I wonder when Nigerian artists will start writing good lyrics. I mean why does our pop or soup singers always have redictable wordsBUT SHE TRIED

Lovely video, great message. Loved the first verse like mad. Johnny drille did an excellent job in producing this

Great song! Great video! Clean work! Loving it.

Picture quality great but video average. How come her vocals do not sync with the picture all through the song? That's a terrible blunder and it makes it look like she's miming the song. This is supposed to be a video to a song, not a practice session/rehearsal.

Absolutely fabulous!

Nice one debbie

Nt bad