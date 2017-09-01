₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by JamieBlog(m): 6:30pm
Nigerian Fashion Entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji gave birth to her son , Brian few weeks ago.
Her Parents arrived for omugwo duties for her son and she was so elated.
She shared the picture online with the caption: "Yayyyyyyyyyyyyy my folks re hereeeeees yayyyyy I can't contain my happiness, now I can take pictures more often yayyy and work too! God is good"
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by Evablizin(f): 6:36pm
Cute baby
La mama La Hot
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by NwaAmaikpe: 6:56pm
Endtime shameless deperate parents...
Laura Ikeji married an already married man with kids who had celebrated failed relationships with some local actresses in the past.
If her parents were moral, they won't want to have anything to do with this baby.
By the way, Linda looks so much like her mother.
Will it be safe to say she got that smell from her too?
You never can tell, some things are genetic; some genes are too strong.
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by officialteemi(m): 7:00pm
that pick-up tho....must be ford ....beast look
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by Chinachriss(m): 7:22pm
NwaAmaikpe:If you have nothing sensible to say, just shut it.
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by NairalandCS(m): 7:28pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Bros.
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by Woly: 8:05pm
To be celebrity no easy oooo, anybody fit shook mouth for person matter... See yeye thing way the person above me talk... Hmmmmmm!!!
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by Tamarapetty(f): 8:20pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by onyekachee(f): 8:29pm
who is that hungry goat yarning dust up there^^^^^^
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by Surulady: 8:35pm
Even if all her village people are there na nanny go still change diapers for that baby
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by LesbianBoy(m): 8:41pm
When will tamarapetty change her profile picture....
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by LesbianBoy(m): 8:43pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by Tamarapetty(f): 8:54pm
LesbianBoy:when game of thrones season 8 comes out. that's 2019
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:04pm
.
NwaAmaikpe:. there are Mushrooms in your brain
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by cr7rooney10(m): 9:04pm
Where is linda ikeji
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by Sniper12: 9:06pm
NwaAmaikpe:so much hate. Have u eaten today
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by sonnie10: 9:06pm
officialteemi:
That is F150 2015
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by GavelSlam: 9:07pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Don't be silly.
What am I even saying?
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by Truckpusher(m): 9:08pm
NwaAmaikpe:No matter how bad it is , no parents will reject a child simply based on the circumstances behind his or her birth .
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by ceeroh(m): 9:08pm
What's all dis nah!
Must we know everything going on in your life?
Social media has really turned us to something else, seeking useless validation and attention.
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by sauceEEP(m): 9:08pm
That must be a FORD F150 RAPTOR.... wicked!!!
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by noble71(m): 9:09pm
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by kalananta(m): 9:11pm
Must we know everything
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by GreenMavro: 9:11pm
Even BIAFRANS were shouting Goal during Nigeria match!!
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by noble71(m): 9:11pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by Atiku2019: 9:14pm
That Whip behind her
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by Boyooosa: 9:19pm
NwaAmaikpe don suffer
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by AuroraB(f): 9:20pm
She be looking like 'Lil Kim tho
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 9:21pm
Boyooosa:
Modified
Though I love him for no reason but he crossed the line yet again with his statement. Whatever issue Linda has with Wizkid should not be likened to her parents, it's sooooo disrespectful.
He asked for it . Wait till morning and see how they will gather to swear for him
N'lers wey don mean am before
@NwaAmaikpe you seem like an intelligent person going by your write-ups. You are eloquent too but a lot of times, your write-ups depict otherwise. Yes you have a right to your views but common! Ever heard of euphemism, personification,oxymoron PLS USE THEM
You are too blunt in a disrespectful manner. We are all humans and we make mistakes. Linda is no exception cos SHE'S HUMAN
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by Boyooosa: 9:30pm
ADENIKETINA2015:Had I known na hin dey end shallow thinker
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by Chuchunana: 9:31pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Shut up, fool
|Re: Omugwo Duty: Laura Ikeji's Parents Pictured With Her Newly Born Son by Toks2008(m): 9:32pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Na wah o..what smell and why the strong hatred?
