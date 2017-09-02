₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by IamAirforce1: 10:37pm On Sep 01
Five star music boss, E-MONEY took to his Instagram page to share this new photo of himself dressed in Saudi traditional wear in his five star mansion as he celebrates Sallah with Muslims.
See photos below ..
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/BYgyZ7vFI2F/
Eyan E-money
2 Likes
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by IamAirforce1: 10:38pm On Sep 01
More photos
1 Share
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by IamAirforce1: 10:38pm On Sep 01
May the blessings of God almighty not pass us by in Jesus name, Amen.
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by ekensi01(m): 10:42pm On Sep 01
IamAirForce1 only E-money story you get?
6 Likes
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by IamAirforce1: 10:44pm On Sep 01
..
1 Like
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by mofeoluwadassah: 10:46pm On Sep 01
ekensi01:leave him alone o....na 50k dey work so
41 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by IamAirforce1: 10:47pm On Sep 01
.
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by Billyonaire: 10:48pm On Sep 01
I do not know what possesses some men to love snapping photos than women.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by ekensi01(m): 10:49pm On Sep 01
mofeoluwadassah:Which 50k?
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by dennisworld1(m): 10:52pm On Sep 01
Airforce1 d asslicker. Running from his music career
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by mofeoluwadassah: 10:52pm On Sep 01
ekensi01:he understands
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by IamAirforce1: 10:59pm On Sep 01
mofeoluwadassah:
My personality isn't for everyone, so is my response.
I won't be replying your comments after dis henceforth.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by splenzard(m): 11:03pm On Sep 01
Warren Buffet Bill gate Amancio Ortega Alakija Dangote
these are men with cash.. the rich don't flaunt, only overgrown babies do
10 Likes
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by abelprice(m): 11:19pm On Sep 01
Nor worry e money go soon carry job give u mk u push.. u even look like who fit push job.. ..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by pussyeater: 3:50am
IamAirforce1:Copy and Paste from Hushpuppi
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by MVLOX(m): 4:26am
Hmmm who say money no good cha .... Na thunda way dey shout ole ole ole ole dey come for road go do justice league to am
1 Like
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by mofeoluwadassah: 4:42am
IamAirforce1:mumu somebody
20 Likes
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by 9japrof(m): 6:04am
IamAirforce1:
Nigga be forming hushpuppi, nigga been living in fantasy world.
Make una leave air force na, as music no go, the football club that's been paying him over 100k per week have liquidated, ma nigga don join blogging so that he can now build a 6 bedroom duplex for his mama instead of the bungalow he built for her.
Nigga we dey solidly behind you, fire down...
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by IamAirforce1: 6:08am
God gave us wisdom
It's our wisdom
We can't lack wisdom.
It is too late to fail, Amen.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by Partnerbiz3: 6:16am
pls how did this guy become so rich ?
3 Likes
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by B4UIWAZ(f): 7:40am
I wish my bobo fine like this guy
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by IamAirforce1: 7:51am
Lalasticlala thinks otherwise
1 Like
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by Hajblis: 8:28am
Ok
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by BroZuma: 8:28am
One person handles Churchill, another one E-Money.
Ókaré Oooo!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by Homeboiy(m): 8:29am
e money no go give u money again
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by Doctorphil: 8:29am
Poor man.. If u want to be really rich check my signature
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by Abfinest007(m): 8:29am
u are not rich to me bcus richmen like abrahamovic,mark zuckerberg ,bill gate how many times have u seen them show their wealth on social media
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by ferhyntorlah(f): 8:29am
Billyonaire:
I wonder too.
Slay kings and queens.
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by marxist88: 8:29am
I think e money is luking for a second wife ne
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by MrRichy(m): 8:30am
50k at work
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by Franco93: 8:30am
marxist88:Sorry to disappoint you, he's not.
|Re: E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos by Sfateema(f): 8:30am
These people too like to show off
2 Likes
