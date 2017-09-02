Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos (15481 Views)

Paul Okoye Shows Off His Sitting Room As He Celebrates Chelsea's Victory / E-money Shares Lovely Family Photo With Wife And Kids To Celebrate Fathers Day / Kcee's Brother, E-money Shares Lovely Sunday Photos With Wife (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







See photos below ..



I command every good thing God has for us this MONTH to manifest on time in Jesus name. #happynewmonth BARKA DE SALLAH to all my Muslim Brothers #it is too late to fail ,we are too loaded to be empty..���



Source :



Eyan E-money Five star music boss, E-MONEY took to his Instagram page to share this new photo of himself dressed in Saudi traditional wear in his five star mansion as he celebrates Sallah with Muslims.See photos below ..Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/BYgyZ7vFI2F/ 2 Likes

More photos 1 Share

May the blessings of God almighty not pass us by in Jesus name, Amen. 28 Likes 1 Share

IamAirForce1 only E-money story you get? 6 Likes

.. 1 Like

ekensi01:

IamAirForce1 only E-money story you get? leave him alone o....na 50k dey work so leave him alone o....na 50k dey work so 41 Likes 4 Shares

.

I do not know what possesses some men to love snapping photos than women. 29 Likes 1 Share

mofeoluwadassah:

leave him alone o....na 50k dey work so Which 50k? Which 50k?

Airforce1 d asslicker. Running from his music career 5 Likes 1 Share

ekensi01:

Which 50k? he understands he understands 12 Likes 1 Share

mofeoluwadassah:

he understand

My personality isn't for everyone, so is my response.





I won't be replying your comments after dis henceforth. 6 Likes 1 Share

Warren Buffet Bill gate Amancio Ortega Alakija Dangote

these are men with cash.. the rich don't flaunt, only overgrown babies do 10 Likes

.. Nor worry e money go soon carry job give u mk u push.. u even look like who fit push job.... 3 Likes 1 Share

IamAirforce1:





My personality isn't for everyone, so is my response.





I won't be replying your comments after dis henceforth. Copy and Paste from Hushpuppi Copy and Paste from Hushpuppi 31 Likes 3 Shares

Hmmm who say money no good cha .... Na thunda way dey shout ole ole ole ole dey come for road go do justice league to am 1 Like

IamAirforce1:



My personality isn't for everyone, so is my response.



I won't be replying your comments after dis henceforth. mumu somebody mumu somebody 20 Likes

IamAirforce1:





My personality isn't for everyone, so is my response.





I won't be replying your comments after dis henceforth.

Nigga be forming hushpuppi, nigga been living in fantasy world.



Make una leave air force na, as music no go, the football club that's been paying him over 100k per week have liquidated, ma nigga don join blogging so that he can now build a 6 bedroom duplex for his mama instead of the bungalow he built for her.



Nigga we dey solidly behind you, fire down... Nigga be forming hushpuppi, nigga been living in fantasy world.Make una leave air force na, as music no go, the football club that's been paying him over 100k per week have liquidated, ma nigga don join blogging so that he can now build a 6 bedroom duplex for his mama instead of the bungalow he built for her.Nigga we dey solidly behind you, fire down... 8 Likes 2 Shares

God gave us wisdom

It's our wisdom

We can't lack wisdom.



It is too late to fail, Amen. 3 Likes 1 Share

pls how did this guy become so rich ? 3 Likes

I wish my bobo fine like this guy

Lalasticlala thinks otherwise 1 Like

Ok





One person handles Churchill, another one E-Money.

Ókaré Oooo! 1 Like 1 Share

e money no go give u money again

Poor man.. If u want to be really rich check my signature

u are not rich to me bcus richmen like abrahamovic,mark zuckerberg ,bill gate how many times have u seen them show their wealth on social media

Billyonaire:

I do not know what possesses some men to love snapping photos than women.

I wonder too.



Slay kings and queens. I wonder too.Slay kings and queens.

I think e money is luking for a second wife ne

50k at work

marxist88:

I think e money is luking for a second wife ne Sorry to disappoint you, he's not. Sorry to disappoint you, he's not.