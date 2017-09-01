₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by phoenix90(m): 1:35am
Twitter Agog After Super Eagles humiliates African Champions Cameroon 4-0 in World Cup Qualifier (PHOTOS)
Two goals from Chinese based players Odion Ighalo and Mikel Obi with other goals from Chelsea's Moses Victor and Leicester City new signing Kelechi Iheanacho was enough to
hand the Super Eagles of Nigeria a comfortable 4-0 win over the Indomitable lions of Cameroon in their Group B Russia 2018 World Cup Qualifier match played in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom.
The win sees Nigeria cement their place at the top of the table with maximum 9 points from three games. Nigeria will travel to Cameroon for the return leg on September 4.
Meanwhile Akwa Ibom Governor promised Eagles $10,000 a goal vs Cameroon, and has redeemed $30,000 pledge for Algeria goals.
The match was trending on social media as funny memes took over Twitter
https://get9jasports.blogspot.com.ng/2017/09/twitter-agog-as-super-eagles-humiliates.html
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by phoenix90(m): 1:44am
More funny Memes
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by 48noble(m): 2:14am
made in China no dey last just got me thinking
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by Tolexander: 4:40am
Everyone was just shouting China had the first half, forgetting both first half goalscorers, Mikel and Ighalo, were shipped outta England, just a year ago.
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by MVLOX(m): 4:41am
Weda made in China ooo or made in Naija ooo the truth be say we really showed our small neighbors say dem be smallie.... Na to go confirm the jab remain
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by PhilAmadeus: 6:29am
Nigeria peeps I hail thee.....my people no dey dull...."China thing no dey last" ;DNigeria peeps I hail thee.....my people no dey dull...."China thing no dey last"
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by Learnstuffs(m): 6:47am
Super Eagles are the team to beat. We will go to Cameroon and seal our world cup slot asap
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by ochobaba(m): 7:43am
Everything is made in china including super eagles too
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by cathodekazim: 8:00am
we should be thanking God that Issah Hayatou aint no longer in power.
during his reign, Cameroun controversially hoisted Nigeria of two w/cup tickets. we will still beat them in Limbe.
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by gcof(m): 8:21am
cathodekazim:you got the point
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by Generalkaycee(m): 8:33am
Hahahahahahahahaha
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by Freiden(m): 8:33am
EFCC....After Udom wires $40 000 to the super eagles
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by fk001: 8:34am
We are giants of Africa
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by kalananta(m): 8:34am
fk001:
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by sunnysunny69(m): 8:35am
nice one
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by cantok: 8:35am
cathodekazim:Na soooo
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by rattlesnake(m): 8:35am
Hehehe primate Ayodele fayose prophesy came to pass
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by VivaLaFrans(m): 8:35am
Change is constant ... Another manager will come up with a different squad....
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by zulex880: 8:35am
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by tsamson(m): 8:36am
kk
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by Lexusgs430: 8:36am
Was either Eagles are now a more technical birds of prey or the Lions are now mere pups...
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by azeecoboy(m): 8:37am
yesterday match kept me wondering whether i was watching
Nigera vs Cameroon or
Liverpool vs arsenal
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by austin2all: 8:37am
Let biafrans go and watch the super eagles become empty for eternity.
Biafrans everywhere trying to make Nigerians proud despite their hate towards us.
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by Sniper12: 8:38am
cathodekazim:nigerians and conspiracy sha. Didnt the falcons beat dem in thier own backyard during the nations cup. Or was it hayatou dat told the nigeria player who scored dat penalty in 2000 to confuse the ref ehn
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by Henitan24(f): 8:38am
the second meme cracked my ribs...Chinese things no dey last
anyways check my signature
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by SuperSuave(m): 8:38am
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by badoh(m): 8:38am
please upload memes showing Akwa-Ibom governor showing his shock on the amount of goals recorded. I'm very sure the man never envisaged the goals would be up to 4. Now he will have to cough out around N14M
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by Hayerh: 8:39am
Ok
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by mansakhalifa(m): 8:40am
That 1st meme says it all. We were spankin' Cameroonian butt with reckless abandon. #Epic. Glad last night wasn't a dream. UP SEs!
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by 8stargeneral: 8:40am
Dem try but i no dey watch zoo dia match again
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by elfmann: 8:40am
ochobaba:Everything's made there, it depends on ur taste and bargaining power. But Nigerians don't want to hear that part.. We want cheap things that last.. How? Make it ur self!
|Re: Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 by Sanctecosma(m): 8:40am
The goals were made in England, finished in China
