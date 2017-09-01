Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Funny Twitter Memes As Supper Eagles Humiliate Cameroon 4-0 (14658 Views)

Twitter Agog After Super Eagles humiliates African Champions Cameroon 4-0 in World Cup Qualifier (PHOTOS)



Two goals from Chinese based players Odion Ighalo and Mikel Obi with other goals from Chelsea's Moses Victor and Leicester City new signing Kelechi Iheanacho was enough to

hand the Super Eagles of Nigeria a comfortable 4-0 win over the Indomitable lions of Cameroon in their Group B Russia 2018 World Cup Qualifier match played in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom.



The win sees Nigeria cement their place at the top of the table with maximum 9 points from three games. Nigeria will travel to Cameroon for the return leg on September 4.

Meanwhile Akwa Ibom Governor promised Eagles $10,000 a goal vs Cameroon, and has redeemed $30,000 pledge for Algeria goals.



The match was trending on social media as funny memes took over Twitter





More funny Memes

made in China no dey last just got me thinking 9 Likes

Everyone was just shouting China had the first half, forgetting both first half goalscorers, Mikel and Ighalo, were shipped outta England, just a year ago. 16 Likes

Weda made in China ooo or made in Naija ooo the truth be say we really showed our small neighbors say dem be smallie.... Na to go confirm the jab remain 2 Likes

Nigeria peeps I hail thee.....my people no dey dull...."China thing no dey last" ;DNigeria peeps I hail thee.....my people no dey dull...."China thing no dey last"

Super Eagles are the team to beat. We will go to Cameroon and seal our world cup slot asap

Everything is made in china including super eagles too

we should be thanking God that Issah Hayatou aint no longer in power.



during his reign, Cameroun controversially hoisted Nigeria of two w/cup tickets. we will still beat them in Limbe. 15 Likes

cathodekazim:

we should be thanking God that Issah Hayatou aint no longer in power.



during his reign, Cameroun controversially hoisted Nigeria of two w/cup tickets. we will still beat them in Limbe. you got the point you got the point 15 Likes

Hahahahahahahahaha 2 Likes

EFCC....After Udom wires $40 000 to the super eagles 38 Likes 1 Share

We are giants of Africa 1 Like

fk001:

We are giants of Africa

1 Like

nice one

cathodekazim:

we should be thanking God that Issah Hayatou aint no longer in power.



during his reign, Cameroun controversially hoisted Nigeria of two w/cup tickets. we will still beat them in Limbe. Na soooo Na soooo

Hehehe primate Ayodele fayose prophesy came to pass 3 Likes

Change is constant ... Another manager will come up with a different squad....

kk 1 Like

Was either Eagles are now a more technical birds of prey or the Lions are now mere pups...



Nigera vs Cameroon or



Liverpool vs arsenal yesterday match kept me wondering whether i was watchingNigera vs Cameroon orLiverpool vs arsenal 41 Likes 2 Shares

Let biafrans go and watch the super eagles become empty for eternity.

Biafrans everywhere trying to make Nigerians proud despite their hate towards us. 8 Likes 2 Shares

cathodekazim:

we should be thanking God that Issah Hayatou aint no longer in power.



during his reign, Cameroun controversially hoisted Nigeria of two w/cup tickets. we will still beat them in Limbe. nigerians and conspiracy sha. Didnt the falcons beat dem in thier own backyard during the nations cup. Or was it hayatou dat told the nigeria player who scored dat penalty in 2000 to confuse the ref ehn nigerians and conspiracy sha. Didnt the falcons beat dem in thier own backyard during the nations cup. Or was it hayatou dat told the nigeria player who scored dat penalty in 2000 to confuse the ref ehn

the second meme cracked my ribs...Chinese things no dey last









anyways check my signature the second meme cracked my ribs...Chinese things no dey lastanyways check my signature

please upload memes showing Akwa-Ibom governor showing his shock on the amount of goals recorded. I'm very sure the man never envisaged the goals would be up to 4. Now he will have to cough out around N14M 5 Likes

Ok

That 1st meme says it all. We were spankin' Cameroonian butt with reckless abandon. #Epic. Glad last night wasn't a dream. UP SEs!

Dem try but i no dey watch zoo dia match again

ochobaba:

Everything is made in china including super eagles too Everything's made there, it depends on ur taste and bargaining power. But Nigerians don't want to hear that part.. We want cheap things that last.. How? Make it ur self! Everything's made there, it depends on ur taste and bargaining power. But Nigerians don't want to hear that part.. We want cheap things that last.. How? Make it ur self! 1 Like