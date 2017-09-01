Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) (9229 Views)

Super Eagles of Nigeria Defender William Troost-Ekong celebrates birthday after win over Cameroon, share photo on Twitter (PHOTOS)



Nicknamed the "King Kong" by his teammates , Super Eagles of Nigeria Defender William Troost-Ekong took to his Facebook and Twitter account to share a photos of him with his partner defender Leo Balogun tagging it #OyinboWall 4-0 win against Cameroon. Couldn't be more proud to be part of this team. Best birthday present! Thanks to all the fans to mark his 24th birthday.



He was also celebrated by the management of the Super Eagles and NFF.



happy birthday to you man 5 Likes

Happy birthday bro!



Nigerians won't doubt this Ekong age, cos he was born in Netherland. If it was to be a Nigerian born having this physique and claiming 24, they will call him a cheat. Whereas not all Nigerian born engages in age falsification. 26 Likes 1 Share

Happy birthday King Kong, you did a great job with Balogun yesterday 9 Likes

Happy Birthday. My September dudes! 1 Like

Stupid Nigerian team made me lose money yesterday. I go dey promise two crates per goal see where e don land me now. I don spend all my savings. BTW I love Goldberg







Kidding. Happy birthday Kong. Reminds me of donkey kong 7 Likes 1 Share







Happy Birthday







Akwa-Ibom girls...







Please allow him to rest for the next Match abeg





6 Likes





2 Likes

Kudos to our #Oyinbowall and best wishes bro. 1 Like

road block







happy birthday 1 Like

They look like brother's and the chemistry between them yesterday was made in heaven. 2 Likes

Our Ogbonge Oyinbo Defender 1 Like

Congratulations edikaikon 2 Likes

Celebrating their $40,000 too 1 Like

HBD man!

Omugo Omugo

Happy birthday troost-ekong 1 Like

Happy birthday edikaikon

24? I smell lies

Mjshexy:

Happy birthday King Kong, you did a great job with Balogun yesterday looking good.. looking good.. 1 Like

And I be sabi play football that year oooo, I remember how those big bros always wanted me to join their team each time we want to play street football. But my mama no gree make i develop in football, always telling me that education is better and now see where I am after going to school. 6 Likes 1 Share

Happy birthday senior man

Shebi dem Don collect EGUNJE,na to jolly.

Na which one of dem be the Troost Epon?



Funjosh come show me

Ahmed Musa 24years..

Nice



Congratz

nairavsdollars:

24? I smell lies it's true, we were burned the same year it's true, we were burned the same year

HBD in order. You guys made us buckwild with excitement yesterday. We 're still nursing hangovers.