|William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by phoenix90(m): 2:12am
Super Eagles of Nigeria Defender William Troost-Ekong celebrates birthday after win over Cameroon, share photo on Twitter (PHOTOS)
Nicknamed the "King Kong" by his teammates , Super Eagles of Nigeria Defender William Troost-Ekong took to his Facebook and Twitter account to share a photos of him with his partner defender Leo Balogun tagging it
#OyinboWall 4-0 win against Cameroon. Couldn't be more proud to be part of this team. Best birthday present! Thanks to all the fansto mark his 24th birthday.
He was also celebrated by the management of the Super Eagles and NFF.
https://get9jasports.blogspot.com.ng/2017/09/double-celebration-super-eagles-william.html
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by greatmarshall(m): 3:09am
happy birthday to you man
5 Likes
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by Tolexander: 4:29am
Happy birthday bro!
Nigerians won't doubt this Ekong age, cos he was born in Netherland. If it was to be a Nigerian born having this physique and claiming 24, they will call him a cheat. Whereas not all Nigerian born engages in age falsification.
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by Mjshexy(f): 6:11am
Happy birthday King Kong, you did a great job with Balogun yesterday
9 Likes
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by Agimor(m): 6:23am
Happy Birthday. My September dudes!
1 Like
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by cummando(m): 6:27am
Stupid Nigerian team made me lose money yesterday. I go dey promise two crates per goal see where e don land me now. I don spend all my savings. BTW I love Goldberg
Kidding. Happy birthday Kong. Reminds me of donkey kong
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by Narldon(f): 11:01am
Happy Birthday
Akwa-Ibom girls...
Please allow him to rest for the next Match abeg
6 Likes
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by FitnessDoctor: 11:01am
His Football age is quite surprising...
In other news
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by xenakongbi337: 11:02am
cummando:
2 Likes
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by pmc01(m): 11:02am
Kudos to our #Oyinbowall and best wishes bro.
1 Like
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by dobekey(m): 11:02am
road block
happy birthday
1 Like
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by okooloyun1(m): 11:03am
They look like brother's and the chemistry between them yesterday was made in heaven.
2 Likes
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 11:03am
Our Ogbonge Oyinbo Defender
1 Like
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by tballeyy(m): 11:03am
Congratulations edikaikon
2 Likes
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by centoke30(m): 11:03am
Celebrating their $40,000 too
1 Like
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by temmypotter(m): 11:04am
HBD man!
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by Ariel20(m): 11:04am
cummando:
Omugo
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by Neminc: 11:04am
Happy birthday troost-ekong
1 Like
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by tballeyy(m): 11:04am
Happy birthday edikaikon
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by nairavsdollars: 11:04am
24? I smell lies
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by temmypotter(m): 11:04am
Mjshexy:looking good..
1 Like
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by Evergreen4(m): 11:05am
And I be sabi play football that year oooo, I remember how those big bros always wanted me to join their team each time we want to play street football. But my mama no gree make i develop in football, always telling me that education is better and now see where I am after going to school.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by bastien: 11:05am
Happy birthday senior man
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by Papaaldrich: 11:05am
Shebi dem Don collect EGUNJE,na to jolly.
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by enemyofprogress: 11:07am
Na which one of dem be the Troost Epon?
Funjosh come show me
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by TANKDESTROYER(m): 11:08am
Ahmed Musa 24years..
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by Franchise21(m): 11:08am
Nice
Congratz
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by enemyofprogress: 11:08am
nairavsdollars:it's true, we were burned the same year
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by mansakhalifa(m): 11:10am
HBD in order. You guys made us buckwild with excitement yesterday. We 're still nursing hangovers.
|Re: William Troost-Ekong Celebrates 24th Birthday After Win Over Cameroon (PHOTOS) by eclecticbaron: 11:17am
Big ups to Ekong. You were solid my guy. Tiri gbosa for you... happy buffday brotherly
