₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,691 members, 3,763,501 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 September 2017 at 04:54 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host (2518 Views)
Between Frank Edoho And Twitter User Who Called Him A Wife Beater / Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes / Frank Edoho's Wife Sandra Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Hawaii (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by Aldebaran(m): 2:34am
Nonye Ben-Nwankwo and Ademola Olonilua
During the week, it was announced that popular family game show, Who Wants To Be A Million would be back on air with a new sponsor, Airopay.
http://punchng.com/frank-edoho-dropped-as-wwtbam-host/
Cc
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by TheMainMan: 3:23am
for real?
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by orjikuramo(m): 4:11am
Jesus! Maka y now?
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by KingOvo(m): 4:11am
Frank will surely be sorely missed but honestly, a lot has changed since WWTBAM's inception, the questions are way easier than they used to be Hopefully they can get it to the height that it used to be, btw just #5m in quite small, tbh celebrities who don't know jack get endorsements in hundreds of millions
2 Likes
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by gunther6(m): 4:11am
They can't afford him lol...
4 Likes
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by MediumStout(m): 4:12am
who cares
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by Tolexander: 4:13am
“The only difference about the show is that the star prize money has reduced from N10m to N5m. Also, it is very likely that we are not going to use Frank Edoho as our anchor. We are not dropping him because we had any issue with him. I think he feels it is time to go and find other endeavours.I think Airopay is not that financially buoyant to meet up with Frank Edoho's wage demand. Probably the reason for dropping him.
It will be somehow odd seeing a new face anchoring the gameshow. But with time, we "may" adjust, depending on how entertaining the new anchor will be.
4 Likes
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by dmostcheerful(f): 4:15am
That show was ment for that man.
I don't think anyone can do it better than him.
We will miss him
3 Likes
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by Vectorchuks: 4:15am
It's time he bowed out.
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by carpmam: 4:15am
Its nice f them dropping him, he will now concentrate on mayweathering his new wife, dats his new job.
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by stefanweeks: 4:16am
That fan he argued with this week must be smiling now.
Wish Frank the best
5 Likes
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by samyyoung(m): 4:17am
Long over due
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by ezenna191(m): 4:17am
Frank is leaving the stage when the ovation is loudest. Congratulations to Aroplay and Ultima Productions
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by lokotamak: 4:17am
OK..
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by brunofarad(m): 4:17am
Maybe they couldn't afford to pay him
And he didn't want to compromise
2 Likes
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by Saheed9: 4:19am
it will be weird to see someone else on that seat
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by Ayubz(m): 4:19am
They will surely miss him.
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by cloud9usher: 4:22am
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by NaijaElba(m): 4:22am
When the money is suppose to be increasing it is decreasing. Very useless country!
1 Like
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by KangaIye: 4:23am
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by ibkgab001: 4:24am
Change the change
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by KangaIye: 4:26am
Tolexander:
Definitely we will adjust and get used to the new anchor
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by shegzan(m): 4:28am
na wa oo... na until this man drop this thing last last!!
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by KangaIye: 4:28am
dmostcheerful:
That's not true, every man is replaceable, thousands of humans out there who are capable of doing it far better than Frank.
2 Likes
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by Coldfeets: 4:28am
dmostcheerful:
I, personally, will not miss the nigga.
The show needed a new face.
Seeing Frank all the time made the show quite boring.
But all the same, frank or no Frank, it's none of my business.
1 Like
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by OkpekeBeauty: 4:32am
hmm. Nice idea. Jesus said, "Dont put new wine in old wineskin, it will burst"
Meanwhile, these are NATURAL WAYS TO MAKE YOUR BUTT ROUNDER AND BIGGER
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by petishegzy(m): 4:35am
Eeyahh..We are in d New Era...Era of Change
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by BroZuma: 4:39am
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by mofeoluwadassah: 4:44am
lobatan.....wAwU!
|Re: Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host by SirImole(m): 4:50am
Bad move, he's already synonymous with who wants to be a millionaire.
(0) (Reply)
Pastor Don Jazzy Debunks Rumour Of Wande Coal Leaving Mo'hits With Biblical Reference / Dagirn Movie Producer, Ope Banwo To Do Charly Boy Biopic; Seals Deal With Charly Boy+ Pictures / Check Out Picture Of Musician Patra
Viewing this topic: efilefun(m), kisibo, interfig, nnachukz(m), Novaworld(m), SirImole(m), BigIyanga, neutrotoba(m), chakadante(m), rmfunky(f), webincomeplus(m), mzlizabelle(f), iamdondanna(m), Iamvictor(m), Afromalaika(m), robonski15(m), chiksy20, MrHyde, saBiggy, edgecution(m), cadre88(m), kayola11(m), lakewealth(m), jinka(m), Joshchi(m), ifeolu002(m), apriko(m), chukychris92(m), flexysam(m), ejihand, eremy, godsone70, bewla(m), frankg0, ayoku777(m), RichiB(m), lotannam, sunnyelevates, Benignasweety(f), doyinbaby(f), josh005(m), clemyy(m), ezex(m), engrdosmen01(m), jo997, hephedollarpoh(f), luvlyoracle(m), AVISENNA, marcelin(m), babarazy, slimmaintenance(m), Donclaracuzo, Lordseyad(m), oz4real83(m), merit455(m) and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21