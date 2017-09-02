Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Frank Edoho Dropped As Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host (2518 Views)

Between Frank Edoho And Twitter User Who Called Him A Wife Beater / Frank Edoho Blasts A Guy On Twitter Over Paul Scholes / Frank Edoho's Wife Sandra Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Hawaii (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



During the week, it was announced that popular family game show, Who Wants To Be A Million would be back on air with a new sponsor, Airopay.



Saturday Beats reliably gathered that after 13 years of hosting the show, popular broadcaster, Frank Edoho, would be dropped and replaced by someone yet to be unveiled.



An organiser of the show told Saturday Beats that they did not have any problem with Edoho, so it was an amicable agreement.



“The only difference about the show is that the star prize money has reduced from N10m to N5m. Also, it is very likely that we are not going to use Frank Edoho as our anchor. We are not dropping him because we had any issue with him. I think he feels it is time to go and find other endeavours.



“For now, our viewers would only be able to play on the MTN platform till we are able to sort out ways whereby they can play from any network provider and that would be resolved very soon. We are under no obligation to play on the MTN platform alone. Airopay is thrilled to partner with Ultima Limited, whose passion and dedication to quality and world class productions are well known, by sponsoring the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Nigeria game show. Airopay is honoured by this partnership. Airopay and Ultima are convinced that the synergy between Airopay and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire game show will be mutually beneficial,”

http://punchng.com/frank-edoho-dropped-as-wwtbam-host/



Cc

Lalasticlala

Mynd44 Nonye Ben-Nwankwo and Ademola OloniluaCcLalasticlalaMynd44

for real?

Jesus! Maka y now?

Hopefully they can get it to the height that it used to be, btw just #5m in quite small, tbh celebrities who don't know jack get endorsements in hundreds of millions Frank will surely be sorely missed but honestly, a lot has changed since WWTBAM's inception, the questions are way easier than they used to beHopefully they can get it to the height that it used to be, btw just #5m in quite small, tbh celebrities who don't know jack get endorsements in hundreds of millions 2 Likes

They can't afford him lol... 4 Likes

who cares 1 Like 1 Share

“The only difference about the show is that the star prize money has reduced from N10m to N5m. Also, it is very likely that we are not going to use Frank Edoho as our anchor. We are not dropping him because we had any issue with him. I think he feels it is time to go and find other endeavours. I think Airopay is not that financially buoyant to meet up with Frank Edoho's wage demand. Probably the reason for dropping him.



It will be somehow odd seeing a new face anchoring the gameshow. But with time, we "may" adjust, depending on how entertaining the new anchor will be. I think Airopay is not that financially buoyant to meet up with Frank Edoho's wage demand. Probably the reason for dropping him.It will be somehow odd seeing a new face anchoring the gameshow. But with time, we "may" adjust, depending on how entertaining the new anchor will be. 4 Likes

That show was ment for that man.

I don't think anyone can do it better than him.

We will miss him 3 Likes

It's time he bowed out.

Its nice f them dropping him, he will now concentrate on mayweathering his new wife, dats his new job.

That fan he argued with this week must be smiling now.



Wish Frank the best 5 Likes

Long over due

Frank is leaving the stage when the ovation is loudest. Congratulations to Aroplay and Ultima Productions

OK..

Maybe they couldn't afford to pay him







And he didn't want to compromise 2 Likes

it will be weird to see someone else on that seat

They will surely miss him.

When the money is suppose to be increasing it is decreasing. Very useless country! 1 Like

Change the change

Tolexander:

I think Airopay is not that financially buoyant to meet up with Frank Edoho's wage demand. Probably the reason for dropping him.



It will be somehow odd seeing a new face anchoring the gameshow. But with time, we "may" adjust, depending on how entertaining the new anchor will be.







Definitely we will adjust and get used to the new anchor Definitely we will adjust and get used to the new anchor

na wa oo... na until this man drop this thing last last!!

dmostcheerful:

That show was ment for that man.

I don't think anyone can do it better than him.

We will miss him









That's not true, every man is replaceable, thousands of humans out there who are capable of doing it far better than Frank. That's not true, every man is replaceable, thousands of humans out there who are capable of doing it far better than Frank. 2 Likes

dmostcheerful:

That show was mrnt for that man.

I don't think anyone can do it better than him.

We will miss him

I, personally, will not miss the nigga.



The show needed a new face.



Seeing Frank all the time made the show quite boring.



But all the same, frank or no Frank, it's none of my business. I, personally, will not miss the nigga.The show needed a new face.Seeing Frank all the time made the show quite boring.But all the same, frank or no Frank, it's none of my business. 1 Like







Meanwhile, these are NATURAL WAYS TO MAKE YOUR BUTT ROUNDER AND BIGGER hmm. Nice idea. Jesus said, "Dont put new wine in old wineskin, it will burst"Meanwhile, these are

Eeyahh..We are in d New Era...Era of Change

lobatan.....wAwU!