|Work-life Balance: Its A Holiday, Leave Work At Work by nenergy(m): 3:12am
Its a holiday, yet many carried work home and aren't enjoying the break at all.
We need to learn how to balance work and life.
Work–life balance involves proper prioritizing between "work" (career and ambition) and "lifestyle" ( health , pleasure ,
leisure , family and spiritual development/meditation ).
This is a comedy skit made by yours truly to help you understand Work-Life Balance. Enjoy!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=AX3eB8d-GJMh
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AX3eB8d-GJM
|Re: Work-life Balance: Its A Holiday, Leave Work At Work by Rtopzy(f): 3:32am
You are right bro.
|Re: Work-life Balance: Its A Holiday, Leave Work At Work by misterh(m): 7:05am
Absolutely.
|Re: Work-life Balance: Its A Holiday, Leave Work At Work by mcfynest(m): 7:06am
I work from home... What do i do
|Re: Work-life Balance: Its A Holiday, Leave Work At Work by Oluwaseyi456(m): 7:07am
Which way
|Re: Work-life Balance: Its A Holiday, Leave Work At Work by heykims(m): 7:08am
No mb to watch
How much mb will it cost to watch sef?
|Re: Work-life Balance: Its A Holiday, Leave Work At Work by Kizyte(m): 7:08am
OK, but due to high cost of internet data in Nigeria, I can't watch video.
We don suppose pass dis level.
My shout out to Zoo soldiers who only thing they know is to bully innocent civilians.
God Bless U.S soldiers!
God punish Zoo soldiers!
|Re: Work-life Balance: Its A Holiday, Leave Work At Work by Atiku2019: 7:09am
|Re: Work-life Balance: Its A Holiday, Leave Work At Work by Acidosis(m): 7:09am
I'm in my house, working
comman beat me
|Re: Work-life Balance: Its A Holiday, Leave Work At Work by Evaberry(f): 7:11am
..
it's you that will work and make money for them if they don't work abi
|Re: Work-life Balance: Its A Holiday, Leave Work At Work by MhizzAJ(f): 7:11am
U r correct
|Re: Work-life Balance: Its A Holiday, Leave Work At Work by tolaniizzyy: 7:12am
|Re: Work-life Balance: Its A Holiday, Leave Work At Work by thesolutions: 7:13am
Work daily is inevitable. It's something you can't do without.
To enforce a no work day, God had to give man the sabaoth to keep him away from work. It was a taboo to work on that day.
But now, you are free to live your life the way you want. You can't question God for health disorder or diseases in the world.
|Re: Work-life Balance: Its A Holiday, Leave Work At Work by 2undexy(m): 7:14am
same as working at night. damn! you are meant to sleep at night not work....that's why I would never consider a Doc or nurse for a wife.
|Re: Work-life Balance: Its A Holiday, Leave Work At Work by HenryDion: 7:14am
2undexy:
People with great dreams don't sleep at night. In fact, that's their perfect work hour. All I will say is, always know when to draw the line.
|Re: Work-life Balance: Its A Holiday, Leave Work At Work by omenziate(m): 7:15am
Work life balance is a myth.
|Re: Work-life Balance: Its A Holiday, Leave Work At Work by buJu234: 7:22am
Work life balance in lagos bro.. sounds impossible especially for starters
