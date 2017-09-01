₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,782 members, 3,763,890 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 September 2017 at 10:01 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" (14949 Views)
My Big Boobs Incited A Car Accident In Lagos -- Mitchel Ozakpolor / Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" / Michy Shatta, Whose Saggy Boobs Caused A Stir On Red Carpet Claps Back At Trolls (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by VastfinderBlog(m): 6:56am
Busty actress, Mitchel Ozakpolor, has narrated how a lustful car owner rammed into another car while starring at her boobs indiscriminately, in Lagos.
Sharing this shocking experience with HVP, the actress said, on that fateful day, she was walking down the road as there was heavy traffic around Surulere area of Lagos.
Upon sighting her, the car owner in question lost control of himself as he kept starring at her boobs until his car rammed into another car.
Immediately, the two drivers alighted from their cars and started throwing shade at each other as she walked passed them. Mitchel said the incident wasn’t the only embarrassing moments she has had as a busty actress.
She recalled that on several occasions, she had avoided standing at bus stops because of men starring at her boobs. “It happens all the time, they keep starring at my boobs.
And that’s why I tried to avoid standing at bus stops. I know I have huge boobs that men cannot take their eyes off my boobs,” she enthused.
SOURCE: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/my-boobs-caused-accident-in-lagos.html
1 Like
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by ZeroUnity: 6:58am
This is highly starrable...
8 Likes
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by uzoclinton(m): 7:06am
Oya clap for yourself
5 Likes
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by ShayGirl(f): 7:15am
Wow! She's trying with that load..
Wondering how she manages without bra
11 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by Tamarapetty(f): 7:16am
on that fateful day, did u dress decently?
12 Likes
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:22am
I pity the next generation
3 Likes
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by nogoodadvice(m): 7:22am
ShayGirl:
I won't talk sha
1 Like
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by ShayGirl(f): 7:31am
nogoodadvice:
hmmmm..U had better not say anything
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by nogoodadvice(m): 7:37am
ShayGirl:
Lol....let's talk private
Whatsapp or bbm
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by decatalyst(m): 7:47am
Boobs that has become a "load" is dah one a good boobs?
To waka road nah wahala, to climb stairs nah war and to sleep nah triple ishh.
Moderate everything is key jare
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by internationalman(m): 7:50am
If all men were like me, with these ur shapeless boobs u would remain unmarried..
Rubbish
11 Likes
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by Evablizin(f): 7:57am
Good for him,he was "starring" and completely lost control of "steering" just because of boobi
1 Like
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by Raydos(m): 8:27am
All these igbos no dey get brain at all
6 Likes
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by TINALETC3(f): 8:51am
I no say I no get, bt if I happen to carry dis type of laod naturally, I wl commit suicide. I hate big yansh and boobs
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by sunnysunny69(m): 8:51am
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by mikool007(m): 8:52am
How come all the girls with big boobs have the same story
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by zamwazi(m): 8:53am
Okokobioko!!!! This one no nid rent bouncing castle for children party na...she's the castle
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by jeromeoke: 8:53am
Raydos:dick head
12 Likes
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by WebSurfer(m): 8:53am
We dont blame you
Blame on the stupid men who lost thier senses on useless breast
2 Likes
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by purplekayc(m): 8:53am
ShayGirl:nah wah for you oo
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by omoadeleye(m): 8:53am
bress is too relieve pressure but yours is too cause devastation and chaos to màn, na God go take you
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by Sniper12: 8:53am
I once had an accident staring at an olosho in my estate. Very possible. Had to part with 3k to pple who helped me lift the car tyre from gutter
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by SenatePresdo(m): 8:53am
if she comes around me, i would make her look unattractive.
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by thornapple(f): 8:54am
Hahahaha.
Killer busts. Good for that fellow. Hope he spends a fortune fixing his car. Next time he'll learn to concentrate on the road and keep to the wife he has at home.
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by Toks2008(m): 8:54am
I'm a tits lover but too much of everything is bad...eyi poju habba!
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by kalananta(m): 8:54am
TINALETC3:
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by Partnerbiz3: 8:54am
Chai
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by ShawttySoFyne(f): 8:54am
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by Larryfest(m): 8:54am
Why nairaland dey give people wey no get brain free advert and publicity like dis naa...who be dis big breasted bimbo again
1 Like
|Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by wristbangle(m): 8:55am
Tamarapetty:
Lol what do u expect? Ladies with endowed bosom tend to dress provocative to their counterparts with average or small bosoms
Between Westlife And Backstreet Boys Who R The Best? / #BBNaija: Miyonse Insults Tboss After Being Evicted From Big Brother Naija Show / 2face Brother Hi Fab Wedding: And Tubaba Was Present
Viewing this topic: yosmen, Pastis, Topiipii(m), pheeqor(m), busayo2020, beautyzee, Carrottop(m), Sciencs(m), jaxxy(m), Masta2, Truthman(m), Toyinawo, Harwoyeez(m), Popoola1960, ShayGirl(f), kehinde2436(m), stevecantrell, kelvo585, bizgynbala(m), voniha(m), Adetee17(m), Suntemi(m), vicfuntop(f), EKOBIZ, HawttChoco(f), Tweetysparkles(f), obadiah11(m), donjahsy, chasom, pword, tpapi, ruffDiamond, osasuehi(m), tobsvent, mosegifted, GBOYEBABA, Smony, damilareadeniyi, Chrisfamous5(m), ITANAMI(m), anthonydunamis, meerkat(m), Chukabiz1961(m), Korinnesta(m), anjowaka510(m), Djyucee1, iycebube, jonathanOz, OluOlaLekan(m), ONYII4TRUT, adriftonmemories(m), polosky, gal10(f), origima, Memphis357(m), jonaRanking11111(m), datron2944, yuppyz(m), tonykel1(m), godblessuyirich(f), fawwaz555(m), chikeBen, Lexusgs430, Alexdon200089(m), Investnow2017, harzheez(m), stealvyn(m), miltonchux(m), bran1, joelegacy(m), nnanwokedi, Freiden(m), scofieldsimba(m), Godson333, antontech(m), Solokuz(m), stronger, Ambassadorseyi, osenidvdg(m), gentlegg(m), onuku, kingchuba, Okoya(f), dammilotun(m), Dgunnerz(m) and 131 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20