Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by VastfinderBlog(m): 6:56am
Busty actress, Mitchel Ozakpolor, has narrated how a lustful car owner rammed into another car while starring at her boobs indiscriminately, in Lagos.

Sharing this shocking experience with HVP, the actress said, on that fateful day, she was walking down the road as there was heavy traffic around Surulere area of Lagos.

Upon sighting her, the car owner in question lost control of himself as he kept starring at her boobs until his car rammed into another car.

Immediately, the two drivers alighted from their cars and started throwing shade at each other as she walked passed them. Mitchel said the incident wasn’t the only embarrassing moments she has had as a busty actress.

She recalled that on several occasions, she had avoided standing at bus stops because of men starring at her boobs. “It happens all the time, they keep starring at my boobs.

And that’s why I tried to avoid standing at bus stops. I know I have huge boobs that men cannot take their eyes off my boobs,” she enthused.

SOURCE: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/my-boobs-caused-accident-in-lagos.html

Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by ZeroUnity: 6:58am
This is highly starrable...

Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by uzoclinton(m): 7:06am
Oya clap for yourself

Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by ShayGirl(f): 7:15am
Wow! She's trying with that load..
Wondering how she manages without bra sad

Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by Tamarapetty(f): 7:16am
on that fateful day, did u dress decently?

Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:22am
I pity the next generation

Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by nogoodadvice(m): 7:22am
ShayGirl:
Wow! She's trying with that load..
Wondering how she manages without bra sad




I won't talk sha grin

Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by ShayGirl(f): 7:31am
nogoodadvice:





I won't talk sha grin


grin grin hmmmm..U had better not say anything
Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by nogoodadvice(m): 7:37am
ShayGirl:



grin grin hmmmm..U had better not say anything


Lol....let's talk private
Whatsapp or bbm
Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by decatalyst(m): 7:47am
Boobs that has become a "load" is dah one a good boobs? undecided


To waka road nah wahala, to climb stairs nah war and to sleep nah triple ishh.

Moderate everything is key jare undecided

Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by internationalman(m): 7:50am
If all men were like me, with these ur shapeless boobs u would remain unmarried..
Rubbish

Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by Evablizin(f): 7:57am
shocked


Good for him,he was "starring" and completely lost control of "steering" just because of boobi

Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by Raydos(m): 8:27am
All these igbos no dey get brain at all

Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by TINALETC3(f): 8:51am
undecided I no say I no get, bt if I happen to carry dis type of laod naturally, I wl commit suicide. I hate big yansh and boobs sad
Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by sunnysunny69(m): 8:51am
grin
Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by mikool007(m): 8:52am
How come all the girls with big boobs have the same story
Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by zamwazi(m): 8:53am
Okokobioko!!!! This one no nid rent bouncing castle for children party na...she's the castle grin
Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by jeromeoke: 8:53am
Raydos:
All these igbos no dey get brain at all
dick head

Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by WebSurfer(m): 8:53am
We dont blame you


Blame on the stupid men who lost thier senses on useless breast

Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by purplekayc(m): 8:53am
ShayGirl:
Wow! She's trying with that load..
Wondering how she manages without bra sad
nah wah for you oo tongue
Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by omoadeleye(m): 8:53am
bress is too relieve pressure but yours is too cause devastation and chaos to màn, na God go take you
Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by Sniper12: 8:53am
I once had an accident staring at an olosho in my estate. Very possible. Had to part with 3k to pple who helped me lift the car tyre from gutter
Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by SenatePresdo(m): 8:53am
if she comes around me, i would make her look unattractive.
Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by thornapple(f): 8:54am
Hahahaha.
Killer busts. Good for that fellow. Hope he spends a fortune fixing his car. Next time he'll learn to concentrate on the road and keep to the wife he has at home.
Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by Toks2008(m): 8:54am
I'm a tits lover but too much of everything is bad...eyi poju habba!
Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by kalananta(m): 8:54am
TINALETC3:
undecided I no say I no get, bt if I happen to carry dis type of laod naturally, I wl commit suicide. I hate big yansh and boobs sad

grin grin
Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by Partnerbiz3: 8:54am
Chai
Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by ShawttySoFyne(f): 8:54am

Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by Larryfest(m): 8:54am
Why nairaland dey give people wey no get brain free advert and publicity like dis naa...who be dis big breasted bimbo again

Re: Mitchell Mimi Ozakpolor: "My Boobs Caused An Accident In Lagos" by wristbangle(m): 8:55am
Tamarapetty:
on that fateful day, did u dress decently?

Lol what do u expect? Ladies with endowed bosom tend to dress provocative to their counterparts with average or small bosoms

