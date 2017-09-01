₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria's Win Over Cameroon by Yomzzyblog: 8:49am
Olga Diyachenko, wife of Nigeria footballer John Mikel Obi has celebrated her hubby after Nigeria's Emphatic win over Cameroon.
The Russian lady who has become a Nigerian since her relationship with Mikel started could not hide her joy after the match which saw her boyfriend scoring one of the four goals that made the Super Eagles victorious.
In a post on her page, the mother of two girls shared the photo above of herself and Mikel whom she calls Pooh.
She wrote;
“I am proud of you my Pooh1 always and forever.”
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by Tolexander: 8:52am
Nice!
Imagine someone who is just matrimonially attached to Nigeria being proud of his hubby's nation.
Yet, someone of Nigerian decent, having the opportunity to travel abroad will come online and be yabbing the country and everything in it, claiming he isn't a Nigerian anymore
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by madridguy(m): 8:54am
Noted.
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by Tolexander: 8:55am
Yomzzyblog:Pooh?
If this woman knows what we call pooh, here in Nigeria, she will never call Mikel Obi that name again.
Seems she doesn't visit nairaland wella to know the meaning of the word.
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by Yeligray(m): 9:13am
Mikel, mikel indeed you are Nigerian cuz we only like the freshest things
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by joxxy01(m): 9:48am
This their love strong
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by mazimee(m): 10:33am
He scored, that was something for celebration.
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by NwaObinkita: 12:47pm
What's the essence of her congratulations when she will eventually dump Mikel.
Even a fool knows Mikel was just her worthless sperm donor
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by skyruner: 12:47pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by Obi404: 12:47pm
Ok, I like her.
In other news!!
TBoss Shares New Sultry Photos
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by kaycyor: 12:47pm
No be her wey talk say she no know which nationality them go give her Mikel twins..
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by Narldon(f): 12:48pm
Ok
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by muller101(m): 12:48pm
So Mikel na poo
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by Evaberry(f): 12:48pm
Has she ever been to Nigeria
lost Igbo children
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by Pvin: 12:48pm
Are they married to be addressed as Wife? Lol pooh! Maybe she wanted to write boo
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by adeniyi3971(m): 12:49pm
Been expecting this since
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by Greenbuoy(m): 12:49pm
I just admire how this lady and her boo are operating! It's obvious that both are sensible and responsible. Also, it's not hard to tell that they totally understand each other and are truly in love.
I believe they will go on to be lovers till death. I wish them good health and an infinitely happy home.
Meanwhile...
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by GreenMavro: 12:49pm
Breaking News:
FIFA cancels Nigeria-Cameroun match where Nigeria scored 4:0 against Cameroun.
Reason: Cameroun protested that it was two nation that played them.
How can Biafra and Nigeria play against one country ���
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by directorXixXICK(m): 12:49pm
Does she mean pooh? As in pooh pooh...
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by luvinhubby(m): 12:49pm
Tolexander:
She said her 'pooh', not her 'nation'.
The bae is celebrating her boo and not Naija.
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by manasehboi: 12:50pm
joxxy01:
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by oneeast: 12:50pm
Omambala born Mikel Obi doing the black race proud.
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by websiteafford: 12:50pm
This is cool.
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by emmyspark007(m): 12:50pm
Tolexander:No vex bro but shut up
POO and POOH no be thesame ting na
Yes poo na faeces whereas pooh na for winnie the pooh wey be fictional character
PS: Olga know say poo na shyte
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by dulaman: 12:51pm
Q
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by MustiizRaja(m): 12:52pm
NwaObinkita:oshey AMADIOHA. how u knw
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by justsayemma(m): 12:52pm
Tolexander:bro u have said it all.if people did not stand and made those foreign country great, they wouldnt have been there enjoying themselves. i was trained to make the best out of what i have, not crying and throwing insults.
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by IgedeBushBoy(m): 12:52pm
Pvin:Mikel be like...
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by Koolking(m): 12:53pm
Yomzzyblog:
Is pooh not supposed to be poo, defecate?
...and Mikel is proud of this being pet named 'poo'
By the way, what concerns me?
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by PUSH1(m): 12:53pm
I love this
Looking for a white bae
|Re: Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon by enemyofprogress: 12:53pm
Did she camed to Nigeria with him?I hope she broughted their childrens home with her?
