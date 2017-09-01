Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon (14933 Views)

Olga Diyachenko, wife of Nigeria footballer John Mikel Obi has celebrated her hubby after Nigeria's Emphatic win over Cameroon.



The Russian lady who has become a Nigerian since her relationship with Mikel started could not hide her joy after the match which saw her boyfriend scoring one of the four goals that made the Super Eagles victorious.



In a post on her page, the mother of two girls shared the photo above of herself and Mikel whom she calls Pooh.



She wrote;



“I am proud of you my Pooh1 always and forever.”







Nice!



Imagine someone who is just matrimonially attached to Nigeria being proud of his hubby's nation.



Yet, someone of Nigerian decent, having the opportunity to travel abroad will come online and be yabbing the country and everything in it, claiming he isn't a Nigerian anymore 63 Likes 4 Shares

Noted.

Pooh?



If this woman knows what we call pooh, here in Nigeria, she will never call Mikel Obi that name again.

Seems she doesn't visit nairaland wella to know the meaning of the word. Pooh?If this woman knows what we call pooh, here in Nigeria, she will never call Mikel Obi that name again.Seems she doesn't visit nairaland wella to know the meaning of the word. 14 Likes 1 Share

Mikel, mikel indeed you are Nigerian cuz we only like the freshest things 1 Like

This their love strong

He scored, that was something for celebration. 1 Like





What's the essence of her congratulations when she will eventually dump Mikel.



Even a fool knows Mikel was just her worthless sperm donor What's the essence of her congratulations when she will eventually dump Mikel.Even a fool knows Mikel was just her worthless sperm donor

No be her wey talk say she no know which nationality them go give her Mikel twins..

Ok

So Mikel na poo

Has she ever been to Nigeria





lost Igbo children 1 Like

Are they married to be addressed as Wife? Lol pooh! Maybe she wanted to write boo 2 Likes

Been expecting this since

I just admire how this lady and her boo are operating! It's obvious that both are sensible and responsible. Also, it's not hard to tell that they totally understand each other and are truly in love.



I believe they will go on to be lovers till death. I wish them good health and an infinitely happy home.



Meanwhile... 5 Likes

Breaking News:



FIFA cancels Nigeria-Cameroun match where Nigeria scored 4:0 against Cameroun.



Reason: Cameroun protested that it was two nation that played them.



How can Biafra and Nigeria play against one country ��� 13 Likes

Does she mean pooh? As in pooh pooh...

Tolexander:

Nice!



Imagine someone who is just matrimonially attached to Nigeria being proud of his hubby's nation.



Yet, someone of Nigerian decent, having the opportunity to travel abroad will come online and be yabbing the country and everything in it, claiming he isn't a Nigerian anymore

She said her 'pooh', not her 'nation'.



The bae is celebrating her boo and not Naija. She said her 'pooh', not her 'nation'.The bae is celebrating her boo and not Naija. 5 Likes

joxxy01:

This their love strong

Omambala born Mikel Obi doing the black race proud.

This is cool.

Tolexander:

Pooh?



If this woman knows what we call pooh, here in Nigeria, she will never call Mikel Obi that name again.

Seems she doesn't visit nairaland wella to know the meaning of the word. No vex bro but shut up



POO and POOH no be thesame ting na



Yes poo na faeces whereas pooh na for winnie the pooh wey be fictional character



PS: Olga know say poo na shyte No vex brobut shut upPOO and POOH no be thesame ting naYes poo na faeces whereas pooh na for winnie the pooh wey be fictional characterPS: Olga know say poo na shyte 4 Likes

Q 8 Likes

NwaObinkita:



What's the essence of her congratulations when she will eventually dump Mikel.

Even a fool knows Mikel was just her sperm donor oshey AMADIOHA. how u knw oshey AMADIOHA. how u knw

Tolexander:

Nice!



Imagine someone who is just matrimonially attached to Nigeria being proud of his hubby's nation.



Yet, someone of Nigerian decent, having the opportunity to travel abroad will come online and be yabbing the country and everything in it, claiming he isn't a Nigerian anymore bro u have said it all.if people did not stand and made those foreign country great, they wouldnt have been there enjoying themselves. i was trained to make the best out of what i have, not crying and throwing insults. bro u have said it all.if people did not stand and made those foreign country great, they wouldnt have been there enjoying themselves. i was trained to make the best out of what i have, not crying and throwing insults.

Pvin:

Are they married to be addressed as Wife? Lol pooh! Maybe she wanted to write boo Mikel be like... Mikel be like... 1 Like

Yomzzyblog:





She wrote;



“I am proud of you my Pooh1 always and forever.”









Is pooh not supposed to be poo, defecate?



...and Mikel is proud of this being pet named 'poo'



By the way, what concerns me? Is pooh not supposed to be poo, defecate?...and Mikel is proud of this being pet named 'poo'By the way, what concerns me?

I love this

Looking for a white bae