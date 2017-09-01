₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by OneHead: 9:41am
Just 4 days after a bus got burnt after failing to control its steering due to brake failure, Another bus found itself inside the Ubu Osigbu stream, According to the injured driver, Coming down the hill en-route Ukpor from Nnewi, he tried to slow down by pedalling his brake but to his disappointment, It failed. There were two cars coming before me from the sharp bend and i tried to control the full loaded bus into safety on my vacant left side, but the speed coming down the hill veered me into the water.
A commercial motorcyclist who almost collided with the bus said the driver lost control, veered of his lane and plunged into the river, probably due to brake failure.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fo7yzdxRulc
When naaijan visited the victims at the hospitals where they are receiving medical attention, There was a wide spread rumor of one already dead though nurses in the hospital still shiver in uncertainty.
As at the time of this report, The Nigerian police have rushed to the area as more belongings of the victims are being recovered from the water.
More pictures
http://www.naaija.com/2017/09/ukpor-1-rumoured-dead-scores-injure-car-crash-water/
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by madridguy(m): 9:46am
Wish them speedy recovery.
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by MrRichy(m): 9:59am
I know that road....
full of sharp corners, and a scary hill..
speedy recovery to the injured
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by websiteafford: 1:16pm
huh
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Badgers14: 1:17pm
I hope no life was lost..
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by MhizzAJ(f): 1:17pm
Eeyah
the road s bad
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by COOLDK(m): 1:17pm
Oluwa ooooooooooo
See first aid There was a country!
Speedy recovery to the injured
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by paiz(m): 1:17pm
This year will never see your end but you shall see the end of this year.
.
.
Hit the like button to claim it
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Guruboi(m): 1:17pm
Sorry to the victims...
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by HenryDion: 1:17pm
Ohhh god.. This is too bad. Anyway, wishing them a speedy recovery.
Check my signature
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Sirambassador(m): 1:17pm
Too bad.... Quick recovery though
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by siakhris(m): 1:18pm
Anambra always in d news for the wrong reasons.
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by cosmatika(m): 1:19pm
May devil & his agents nva see our blood and dat of our family and loved ones to drink dis EMBER months in Jesus name, Amen.
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by obinna222: 1:19pm
MrRichy:
That's road requires extra caution both during decent and ascent.
I pass that road often.
Wish them a speedy recovery.
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by softMarket(m): 1:20pm
moral lesson
Do not over speed in sharp bends!
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Sijo01(f): 1:21pm
Thank God no life was lost. Wish the injured speedy recovery.
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by modelmike7(m): 1:21pm
Too bad. Be safe y'all
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by EniHolar(f): 1:21pm
softMarket:
Did u read the post at all?
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by laurel03: 1:22pm
siakhris:when anambra turn to kenya?...
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by jrusky(m): 1:27pm
Anambra again
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Zico5(m): 1:29pm
I don't know why the rate of accidents in south east is on the rise and prominent these days. And the accidents normally involve many people. I think the region needs special fasting and prayer cos this is not normal. They should seek for forgiveness of sins and God mercy. Its my observation o before they turn it to tribal war.
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by siakhris(m): 1:30pm
Calling u stupid right now will be an insult to stupid people...stay your lane Biko.
laurel03:
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by murphyibiam15(m): 1:32pm
ever since Nnamdi kanu stepped his foot into anambra na so bad news everyday
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Deflorence: 1:33pm
God please heal our land. Quick recovery to the victims, Amen
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Adaowerri111: 1:33pm
Chemist man don reach there already, anambra and bizness
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by NobleRomm(m): 1:36pm
lord have mercy and always protect your children.
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by fixedwinning600: 1:39pm
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Nukualofa: 1:46pm
MrRichy:That was where i had accident back in 2003. Btw abu m nwafor Ukpor. We do swim in that river always
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by Nukualofa: 1:49pm
Zico5:Your state Ogun experienced death yesterday in their Eid prayer ground which means no where is safe in SW
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by MrRichy(m): 2:05pm
Nukualofa:
thank God for your life.... I have also swam in that river...
|Re: Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) by bewla(m): 2:09pm
ق
