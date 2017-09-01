Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Commercial Bus Veers Into Ubu Osigbu Stream In Anambra (Photos, Video) (6626 Views)

A commercial motorcyclist who almost collided with the bus said the driver lost control, veered of his lane and plunged into the river, probably due to brake failure.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fo7yzdxRulc



When naaijan visited the victims at the hospitals where they are receiving medical attention, There was a wide spread rumor of one already dead though nurses in the hospital still shiver in uncertainty.





As at the time of this report, The Nigerian police have rushed to the area as more belongings of the victims are being recovered from the water.



More pictures

Wish them speedy recovery. 3 Likes

I know that road....



full of sharp corners, and a scary hill..





speedy recovery to the injured 4 Likes

huh 1 Like

I hope no life was lost.. 1 Like

Eeyah



the road s bad





See first aid There was a country!



Sorry to the victims...





Too bad.... Quick recovery though

Anambra always in d news for the wrong reasons. 1 Like

May devil & his agents nva see our blood and dat of our family and loved ones to drink dis EMBER months in Jesus name, Amen. 1 Like

That's road requires extra caution both during decent and ascent.



I pass that road often.



moral lesson



Do not over speed in sharp bends!

Thank God no life was lost. Wish the injured speedy recovery.

Too bad. Be safe y'all

Did u read the post at all? Did u read the post at all? 1 Like

Anambra again

I don't know why the rate of accidents in south east is on the rise and prominent these days. And the accidents normally involve many people. I think the region needs special fasting and prayer cos this is not normal. They should seek for forgiveness of sins and God mercy. Its my observation o before they turn it to tribal war.





Calling u stupid right now will be an insult to stupid people...stay your lane Biko.





ever since Nnamdi kanu stepped his foot into anambra na so bad news everyday

God please heal our land. Quick recovery to the victims, Amen

Chemist man don reach there already, anambra and bizness

lord have mercy and always protect your children.

