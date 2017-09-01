Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) (6169 Views)

The boy who was crushed and his head smashed open is still laying dead at the catastrophic point as at the time of filing this report.



According to multiple online reports, the incident has caused a tension in the area as residents are looking for the driver to "mete justice" on him.



Security operatives have secured the truck and are on ground to prevent chaos.



People should drive with care





That place looks more like a park than a road





How did this occur 1 Like

Oh my God

Bullshit!!











Accident do happen, just because the driver is hausa they want to change things into something different.







R.I.P to the poor boy

. The fact that it was an Hausa driver, the fate that would be meted out on him will be cruel. I pray they do not catch him



Aba is a tensed up area. I do mind the way I behave or talk when I'm in Aba. The fact that it was an Hausa driver, the fate that would be meted out on him will be cruel. I pray they do not catch him







Allah won't like this.





Allah won't like this. I wonder why muslims are just base on riding big cars and smoking or begging. Thats their favourite job.

Lord have mercy

Exactly how about nine people were crushed to death here in Benin city few weeks ago.

The driver ran away and his vehicle was burnt beyond recognition by some irate youth

Rip young boy, may your soul find rest. 1 Like

Blessed father, see us through this EMBER MONTH.

RIP to the dead

WHAT A TRAGEDY, BAD ROAD IS TO BLAME,

Sad story. So sad. Rip

? Chai God why? Chai

Very simple equation to balance.....



If...........Hausa + Truck = Dead Biafran



Then...... Biafrans + Stones= Dead Hausa



Q.E.D....

Truck and tanker drivers are not only reckless but wicked. They drive as though they own the road. If you'd had an encounter with these demons on the highway, you'd agree with me that there is need to curtail their excesses. The painful part is when they cause accident or death, they are never hurt and they just flee.



Rest well Boy. Hope you enjoy the afterlife. 3 Likes

Too bad!



Laws and standards have failed

Oh my God rip so sympathetic

We seems not to value life in this country. These things need would have been prevented

why do they waste time to mete out justice ... this might be one of their 1st Oct quite notice plan... I no trust this mallams from landlocked oil barren desert anymore , they can do undo to achieve their caliphate in east... RIP

RIP to the dead. thank God the Hausa man ran. bia which side of aba

This is part of the islamization agenda using dangote trucks to kill Igbos, but one single factory he can't build here

R.I.P little one