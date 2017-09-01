₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Angelanest: 10:20am
There is pandemonium currently in Aba, Abia state after a young boy was crushed to death by a truck. The truck was said to have been driven by a Hausa man who left his vehicle and ran away after people started gathering to see what had happened.
The boy who was crushed and his head smashed open is still laying dead at the catastrophic point as at the time of filing this report.
According to multiple online reports, the incident has caused a tension in the area as residents are looking for the driver to "mete justice" on him.
Security operatives have secured the truck and are on ground to prevent chaos.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/truck-crushes-boy-to-death-at-urata-aba.html
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Angelanest: 10:21am
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by OjukwuWarBird: 10:22am
People should drive with care
That place looks more like a park than a road
How did this occur
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:22am
Oh my God
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by fk001: 10:23am
Bullshit!!
Accident do happen, just because the driver is hausa they want to change things into something different.
R.I.P to the poor boy
.
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Tolexander: 10:25am
fk001:The fact that it was an Hausa driver, the fate that would be meted out on him will be cruel. I pray they do not catch him
Aba is a tensed up area. I do mind the way I behave or talk when I'm in Aba.
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by ekensi01(m): 10:27am
Under the influence of Sallah Rams.
Allah won't like this.
I wonder why muslims are just base on riding big cars and smoking or begging. Thats their favourite job.
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by tomstories: 10:28am
Lord have mercy
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by owaeghianye(m): 10:28am
Exactly how about nine people were crushed to death here in Benin city few weeks ago.
The driver ran away and his vehicle was burnt beyond recognition by some irate youth
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by haryorbarmie83(m): 10:29am
Rip young boy, may your soul find rest.
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Kylekent59: 10:29am
Blessed father, see us through this EMBER MONTH.
RIP to the dead
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Joshuasaintiago: 10:29am
WHAT A TRAGEDY, BAD ROAD IS TO BLAME,
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by modelmike7(m): 10:30am
Sad story. So sad. Rip
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by favourmic(m): 10:30am
God why? Chai
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by ZKOSOSO(m): 10:31am
Very simple equation to balance.....
If...........Hausa + Truck = Dead Biafran
Then...... Biafrans + Stones= Dead Hausa
Q.E.D....
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by kingxsamz(m): 10:32am
ekensi01:
such a daft fellow u are
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by nerodenero: 10:33am
Truck and tanker drivers are not only reckless but wicked. They drive as though they own the road. If you'd had an encounter with these demons on the highway, you'd agree with me that there is need to curtail their excesses. The painful part is when they cause accident or death, they are never hurt and they just flee.
Rest well Boy. Hope you enjoy the afterlife.
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by musa7m(m): 10:33am
ekensi01:I wonder why Nigeria jews (ipob) like to push drugs or do blood money...
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Benekruku(m): 10:33am
Too bad!
Laws and standards have failed
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by tunjijones(m): 10:33am
haryorbarmie83:
Find you mean?
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:34am
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by ememlinus: 10:34am
Oh my God rip so sympathetic
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by ademoladeji(m): 10:34am
We seems not to value life in this country. These things need would have been prevented
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by AFONJAPIG(m): 10:35am
why do they waste time to mete out justice ... this might be one of their 1st Oct quite notice plan... I no trust this mallams from landlocked oil barren desert anymore , they can do undo to achieve their caliphate in east... RIP
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by asodane: 10:36am
RIP to the dead. thank God the Hausa man ran. bia which side of aba
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by okerekeikpo: 10:36am
This is part of the islamization agenda using dangote trucks to kill Igbos, but one single factory he can't build here
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by Houseofglam7: 10:37am
R.I.P little one
|Re: Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos) by enemyofprogress: 10:39am
Habooki 1-0 Biafra
