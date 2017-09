Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Escapes Being Implicated In A Credit Card Fraud In The U.S. (6030 Views)

The dmw boss and "If" crooner "davido" has escaped being implicated in a credit card fraud in America as the singer was delayed in the airport for some hours after he is being implicated in a credit card fraud in U.s.



This makes davido to cancel his show that supposed to take place in Colorado Yesterday night.



You don't mean it?



Thank God for your life

Who cares















nextttt

Lol @ they almost dammykraned me 2 Likes





Dammy krane be like: Almost dammy kraned you?!Dammy krane be like: 20 Likes 1 Share

If they had caught u ehn, your own disgrace would even end your career 1 Like

wizkid go just be like 11 Likes

Davido sure knows how to stay in the limelight..... always on the news. There's hardly a day his news doesn't hit FP on NL. #OBO 1 Like

Na God save you. All this Oyinbo police no de play. Once u are found wanting, they don't hesitate to put you in your place. You can only get away with such crimes in Nigeria.

THANK God for your life Lil bro. 1 Like

Improve your use of English.





Still trying to revive Krane's career. Let's keep our fingers crossed.

Low key G-boi

Don't they know he has 30 Billion in his akant ? 1 Like

because him father money,, if not I for say him be thief too 2 Likes

LOL

Ode...Dammy Kraned

and so?

should I na sell buns?

Even though it happens that he was implicated, we Nigerians know Davido is bigger than that 1 Like

All of them na scammers

English yaf sufa

Do guyz forgot daht Florence will soon fall on us 2 Likes 1 Share

Tortoise 1 Like

First Dammy Krane, now Davido. There's something fishy going on tho.

Foolish kid davido na baddyosha apprentice

they Dammy kraned me

just like the way Unilorin lectural and subdean of enginerring slapped the sug president



in order case he subdeaned him 1 Like

When krane sang that condom sir song I knew his music career go soon end





Davido Wizkid for use your matter collect another Grammy award