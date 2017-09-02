₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by Okwuy09(m): 3:23pm
A man have been killed by the fulani herdsman at Ologbo community in Edo state Nigeria. After he planed to steal their cow
According to the reporter: Herdsmen has unleased their terror in Ologbo community in Edo state. This man was killed this morning by Fulani Herdsmen.. We are now slaves to The Northerners?
This man planed to go steal Cow and butcher for sale being that the fulanis are celebrating salah that fulanis don't kill humans during salah celebrations.
http://www.mavelnews.com/fulani-herdsmen-…edo-state-photos/
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by Josephjnr(m): 3:23pm
So bad.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 3:25pm
O saw the news on Itv O saw the news on Itv
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 3:29pm
some people get mind sha,he wan go still their cow....i will say he gets what he ask for
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by ekensi01(m): 3:33pm
Buhari is incomplete without the herdmen.
I can't tell how you understand the above statement.
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by lomprico(m): 4:22pm
In as much as I condemn n hate these mad fulani killings and attacks, a thief was just killed, no hard feelings.
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by ritababe(f): 4:24pm
thief.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by Obi404: 7:07pm
wicked pple everywhere
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by tamskings: 7:08pm
Josephjnr:
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by Habane(m): 7:08pm
Serves him right.
But we shouldn't take laws into our hands.
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by elog(m): 7:08pm
Wtf
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 7:08pm
The
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by nkwuocha1: 7:08pm
Useless country!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by YourTerror: 7:08pm
Okwuy09:
The blogger reporting this news sef. Odikwa egwu.
Only you reported that he planned to steal their cow.... Only You is also asking if we are now slaves to Northerners. Is it when he succeeds in stealing their cow that we will become Kings in Nigeria?
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by bonylaxxy: 7:09pm
Rest in peace.
No peace for the evil Herdsmen
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by Wobegist: 7:09pm
This thing is becoming too much ooo... They should Succumb
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by whirlwind7(m): 7:09pm
Our nomadic brothers seem to have recently developed a hard on for the rural folks in Edo state. This bandit grossly misjudged the herdsmen. Whatever made him feel they can't butcher people on salah day?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by KunkAcid: 7:10pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by momentusjay(f): 7:10pm
Why on earth did he tried stealing from Adams favourite tenants, now see the outcome. both the killer and the killed are guilty i.e if the tory pure. (how are we to know as dead body no fit talk)
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by PLANETOFBETS1: 7:10pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 7:11pm
Sallah ram....
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by ChangetheChange: 7:11pm
Buhari why?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by Keneking: 7:11pm
We need to hear from second side before judging
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by koxi: 7:11pm
Hmm...
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by Sniper12: 7:12pm
No diff to jungle justice.na thief
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by favourmic(m): 7:12pm
Buhari is back let the killing continue useless people
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by superpauL: 7:13pm
With the look on his face I can deduce he died a happy man...
.
.
.
.God punish buhari
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by PerfectEsquire(m): 7:13pm
end of the road, but really pathetic for the young man
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by kitone: 7:13pm
Okwuy09:
So all the herdsmen now are Fulani sometimes people just want to sell news. Is it only Fulani that are herdsmen?we need ti be more objective
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by zionmade1: 7:15pm
it might have been a thief killed, but a person who killed that guy must also be very dangerous to the community. la police la arrest that fulani la bend ie as long as its fulani, the killer is safe.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) by McGg(m): 7:16pm
.I hail the leadership of this country because absolutely power have been taken from the people
Imagine my Yoruba brothers who should have stand in solidarity with the Igbo to voice out this wickedness but what do we get?
The knife that's is sharp has no head/handle while the blunt has a head/handle
THESE EVENTS IS WHAT YOU GET IN AN ANIMAL FARM WHERE NOMADS ARE LEADERS
