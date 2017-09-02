Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man In Ologbo, Edo State (Graphic Photos) (4717 Views)

According to the reporter: Herdsmen has unleased their terror in Ologbo community in Edo state. This man was killed this morning by Fulani Herdsmen.. We are now slaves to The Northerners?



This man planed to go steal Cow and butcher for sale being that the fulanis are celebrating salah that fulanis don't kill humans during salah celebrations.





So bad.

some people get mind sha,he wan go still their cow....i will say he gets what he ask for 3 Likes

Buhari is incomplete without the herdmen.



I can't tell how you understand the above statement. 2 Likes

In as much as I condemn n hate these mad fulani killings and attacks, a thief was just killed, no hard feelings. 2 Likes

wicked pple everywhere



So bad.

Serves him right.

But we shouldn't take laws into our hands. 1 Like

The blogger reporting this news sef. Odikwa egwu.



The blogger reporting this news sef. Odikwa egwu.

Only you reported that he planned to steal their cow.... Only You is also asking if we are now slaves to Northerners. Is it when he succeeds in stealing their cow that we will become Kings in Nigeria?

No peace for the evil Herdsmen

This thing is becoming too much ooo... They should Succumb

Our nomadic brothers seem to have recently developed a hard on for the rural folks in Edo state. This bandit grossly misjudged the herdsmen. Whatever made him feel they can't butcher people on salah day? 2 Likes 1 Share

Why on earth did he tried stealing from Adams favourite tenants, now see the outcome. both the killer and the killed are guilty i.e if the tory pure. (how are we to know as dead body no fit talk) 1 Like

Buhari why?

call ur fellow dogs and babooon blood sucking brothers to order







We need to hear from second side before judging 3 Likes

No diff to jungle justice.na thief

Buhari is back let the killing continue useless people

With the look on his face I can deduce he died a happy man...

.God punish buhari

end of the road, but really pathetic for the young man

So all the herdsmen now are Fulani sometimes people just want to sell news. Is it only Fulani that are herdsmen?we need ti be more objective So all the herdsmen now are Fulani sometimes people just want to sell news. Is it only Fulani that are herdsmen?we need ti be more objective 2 Likes 1 Share

it might have been a thief killed, but a person who killed that guy must also be very dangerous to the community. la police la arrest that fulani la bend ie as long as its fulani, the killer is safe.