|Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by TunnyOgunnowo(m): 6:30pm
DMW act Mayorkun has defended Small Doctor over his viral masturbating video. Mayorkun said people should stop stigmatizing Small Doctor over the incident as he is only human. Mayorkun, in an interview with HipTV, said the incident could have happened to anyone and so Small Doctor should not be criticized.
He said. 'I think it can happen to anybody because we all have different nature. Most people tend to show what they've got to other people. I don't know who hacked his Snapchat, it's not a nice thing but we are all human beings so I don't think people should add a stigma to it.
Mayorkun also continued saying 'It could have been me, it could have been someone else but people should not attack Small Doctor.
Source: http://www.absolutehearts.com/2017/09/people-should-not-attack-small-doctor.html
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by Evaberry(f): 7:01pm
I wonder when mayorkun WIll learn to keep quiet
10 Likes
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by shunletsam(m): 7:55pm
birds of the same feathers
1 Like
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by Obi404: 8:35pm
We know that
In other news!
TBoss Shares New Sultry Photos
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by EnEnPeecee: 8:35pm
defending decadence. fool
3 Likes
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by ayxmania: 8:35pm
Hmmm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:35pm
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by otitokoroleti: 8:35pm
Cannabis don destroy these small boys. I could remember how my physics teacher do warn us about drugs during my secondary school days despite the fact that the man do take alcohol.
How on earth will a sane man masturbate & still video himself not to talk of posting it on social media?
3 Likes
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by Oluwaseyi00(m): 8:36pm
Booked
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by SOLMICHAEL(m): 8:36pm
Birds of a feather!!
4 Likes
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by AdonaiRoofing(m): 8:36pm
Such could happen to anybody,..these days one needs to be careful
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by Mdrill(m): 8:36pm
.
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by JaffyJoe(m): 8:36pm
This guy sef. Small Doctor didn't admit the tape was his . He could still spin it whichever way with audacious denial but this loud mouth dude ran his mouth already.
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by Eddy2cute(m): 8:37pm
abeg what happened to small doctor?
2 Likes
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by esanabiodun: 8:37pm
Let he who is without sin be the first to cast a stone......
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by Aden777(m): 8:37pm
It can never be me when beautiful232 is here.
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by MOSICATED5(m): 8:37pm
I disagree it can only be useless person that will make a video of himself wanking off
1 Like
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by Proudlyngwa(m): 8:38pm
Rubbish defense
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by Lexusgs430: 8:38pm
So he is also among the vaseline crew gang ?
1 Like
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by Mdrill(m): 8:38pm
What was the video doing on his phone in the first place?
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by profmiganigal: 8:38pm
yorubas are just animals......look at what he is saying.....pig supporting their fellow pigs......I don't know why I hate Yoruba's this much after hearing their deeds during 1967 war.........back stabbers
1 Like
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by bedspread: 8:38pm
DEMON POSSESSED YOUNG BOYS
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by Richydos(m): 8:39pm
M not even surprise that he's blabbing like a slowpoke... his mouth can not even cover his teeth let alone him keeping quiet..... Radarada
2 Likes
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by mayorjosh(m): 8:39pm
Mayorkun is a Dullard. Everyone is responsible for his/her actions. Especially in this age little kids have access to all these things
profmiganigal:I dont know why you just decided to be tribalistic. Its not even a political issue. If you have nothing to say just shut the fuc.k up
3 Likes
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by bonylaxxy: 8:39pm
Na the same canoe dey paddle them
1 Like
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by chimhigher(m): 8:39pm
who ask u foolish boi
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by Emeskhalifa(m): 8:39pm
Awon Vaseline crew.
Why won't he defend him
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by MrCuteking(m): 8:40pm
I dey tell you. Vaseline crew, exposed.
1 Like
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by bewla(m): 8:41pm
t
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by girlhaley(f): 8:42pm
Richydos:
Wicked
2 Likes
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by Praissey: 8:44pm
Yeah, it could have been YOU.
|Re: Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" by 1Sharon(f): 8:44pm
