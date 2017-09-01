Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mayorkun Defends Small Doctor Over Nude Video: "It Could've Been Anybody" (5555 Views)

He said. 'I think it can happen to anybody because we all have different nature. Most people tend to show what they've got to other people. I don't know who hacked his Snapchat, it's not a nice thing but we are all human beings so I don't think people should add a stigma to it.



Mayorkun also continued saying 'It could have been me, it could have been someone else but people should not attack Small Doctor.



I wonder when mayorkun WIll learn to keep quiet 10 Likes

birds of the same feathers 1 Like





We know that



In other news!



defending decadence. fool 3 Likes

Hmmm 1 Like 1 Share

Cannabis don destroy these small boys. I could remember how my physics teacher do warn us about drugs during my secondary school days despite the fact that the man do take alcohol.

How on earth will a sane man masturbate & still video himself not to talk of posting it on social media? 3 Likes

Booked

Birds of a feather!! 4 Likes

Such could happen to anybody,..these days one needs to be careful



abeg what happened to small doctor? 2 Likes

Let he who is without sin be the first to cast a stone......

It can never be me when beautiful232 is here.

I disagree it can only be useless person that will make a video of himself wanking off 1 Like

Rubbish defense

So he is also among the vaseline crew gang ? 1 Like

What was the video doing on his phone in the first place?

yorubas are just animals......look at what he is saying.....pig supporting their fellow pigs......I don't know why I hate Yoruba's this much after hearing their deeds during 1967 war.........back stabbers 1 Like

DEMON POSSESSED YOUNG BOYS

M not even surprise that he's blabbing like a slowpoke... his mouth can not even cover his teeth let alone him keeping quiet..... Radarada 2 Likes

profmiganigal:

yorubas are just animals......look at what he is saying.....pig supporting their fellow pigs......I don't know why I hate Yoruba's this much after hearing their deeds during 1967 war.........back stabbers I dont know why you just decided to be tribalistic. Its not even a political issue. If you have nothing to say just shut the fuc.k up Mayorkun is a Dullard. Everyone is responsible for his/her actions. Especially in this age little kids have access to all these thingsI dont know why you just decided to be tribalistic. Its not even a political issue. If you have nothing to say just shut the fuc.k up 3 Likes

Na the same canoe dey paddle them 1 Like

foolish boi who ask ufoolish boi

Awon Vaseline crew.

Why won't he defend him

I dey tell you. Vaseline crew, exposed. 1 Like

t

Richydos:

M not even surprise that he's blabbing like a slowpoke... his mouth can not even cover his teeth let alone him keeping quiet..... Radarada

Wicked Wicked 2 Likes