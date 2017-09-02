SATE:

I have always wondered, since we quench our thirst, what do we use for hunger? SATE is the perfect word for you. It refers to the act of satisfying one's apetite.





AGELAST:

We all have that friend that never laughs. They're called agelasts.





SCHADENFREUDE:

Growing up, I always thought a Sadist is one who takes pleasure from another person's failure, till I came across SCHADENFREUDE. This is actually someone who derives joy from another person's misfortune.





TACENDA:

These are things that are kept private and not to be made public, like family secrets that are better left unsaid.





PHILTRUM

This is a vertical groove in the middle area of the upper lip







HANDEDNESS:

This Is a genetic factor as some people tend to use either their left hand/right hand more naturally. This is known as handedness.





NIBLING:

Just like cousin, nibling is a gender-neutral name for either your Niece or Nephew.





UNKINDESS OF RAVENS/ MURDER OF CROWS :

As strange as the above sounds, it actually refers to a group of the mentioned. RAVENS/OWLS.





LABROSE:

As Africans, one of our characteristics is being gifted with thick lips.









