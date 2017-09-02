₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by VargasVee(m): 7:29pm
SATE:
I have always wondered, since we quench our thirst, what do we use for hunger? SATE is the perfect word for you. It refers to the act of satisfying one's apetite.
AGELAST:
We all have that friend that never laughs. They're called agelasts.
SCHADENFREUDE:
Growing up, I always thought a Sadist is one who takes pleasure from another person's failure, till I came across SCHADENFREUDE. This is actually someone who derives joy from another person's misfortune.
TACENDA:
These are things that are kept private and not to be made public, like family secrets that are better left unsaid.
PHILTRUM
This is a vertical groove in the middle area of the upper lip
HANDEDNESS:
This Is a genetic factor as some people tend to use either their left hand/right hand more naturally. This is known as handedness.
NIBLING:
Just like cousin, nibling is a gender-neutral name for either your Niece or Nephew.
UNKINDESS OF RAVENS/ MURDER OF CROWS :
As strange as the above sounds, it actually refers to a group of the mentioned. RAVENS/OWLS.
LABROSE:
As Africans, one of our characteristics is being gifted with thick lips.
Lalasticlala, have you seen them?
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by adesammy1(m): 7:52pm
Nice one....abeg how do I use Sate in a sentence?
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by Olamybabs(m): 7:57pm
adesammy1:I eat to sate my hunger... Lol
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by Pato23(m): 8:09pm
Beautiful....... Fp please.
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by Richiez(m): 8:28pm
Pato23:
Nice write-up...it sure will
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by hysteresis: 8:37pm
nice writeup...
so just like I could say:
a fleet of cars
a flock of sheep
a school of fish
I could also say
A murder of Crows
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by naijalions: 9:02pm
There are more you don't kw and I will nt tell u!
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by starlingbawa(m): 9:02pm
Thanks for the insight!
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by havillaplus: 9:02pm
I know some of those words exist
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by Benjom(m): 9:03pm
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by Franco93: 9:04pm
Send this words to Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, he needs it more.
We know how to cue out English for the listener to understand:
We can use BELLEFULL instead of SATE
SADIST instead of SCHADENFREUDE
CONFIDENTIAL instead of TACENDA
COUSIN instead of NIBLING
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by hemartins(m): 9:04pm
Leaning everyday but some of these words aren't new.
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by haryorbarmie83(m): 9:04pm
Peren. In between ones ass
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by ayamprecious: 9:05pm
2nd time something reasonable Z posted here
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by oluseyiforjesus(m): 9:05pm
LAB-ROSE?
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by viviangist: 9:06pm
.. This is just Funny ..
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by MhizzAJ(f): 9:06pm
nice piece
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by shugaplum(f): 9:06pm
Wat/who is a sadist??
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by rayblings(m): 9:06pm
Talk to the hand the face doesn't understand
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by osaslord500(m): 9:06pm
I'm impressed
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by Celestyn8213: 9:06pm
thank God I yaf learn new words
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by AreaFada2: 9:07pm
VargasVee:
Better say things people without knowledge of classics, philology & anatomy do not know.
Those words are Greec-Roman or Germanic and therefore not unknown to many. Out of use like tacenda is not really a biggie is unknown to some.
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by Ogbaruoigwe1(m): 9:07pm
Good one
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by Celestyn8213: 9:08pm
thank God I yaf learnt new words
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by Jagermeister(m): 9:09pm
haryorbarmie83:
Punk! Ashewo 10kobo
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by dinocy(m): 9:09pm
nice but this words will just make you look like an oversabi
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by WeWin(m): 9:10pm
Wow.. We learn everyday. Thanks for sharing this piece.
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by Thobiy(m): 9:10pm
This word "CATCH22"
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by Lordave: 9:11pm
Parliament of owls, rather.
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by kasa4321: 9:12pm
Cool learnt alot
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by VickyRotex(f): 9:12pm
|Re: Amazing Words You Didn't Know Existed by omoadeleye(m): 9:13pm
Bbbe
