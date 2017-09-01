Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS (9090 Views)

God is wonderful. Armed Robbers shot at me two times at Apo under bridge , Abuja this morning by some minutes after 5 am , God stopped the bullets from entering into my body then they resulted to using machete to cut on my head , hand and back. Thank God I am alive.



A man identified as Noble C C Adaelu is filled with thanks to God after reportedly surviving an armed robbery attack at Apo bridge in Abuja. According to the man , the bullets didn't penetrate his body after being shot at twice - hence the robbers decided to use machete to descend on him.

who says God ain't alive





congrats bro 29 Likes

film tricks.!!! Dis man looks funny abit.

Oga, relax. Those guys been no wan kill you. 5 Likes

THANK GOD 1 Like

.. AftA u don cut am for body.. but thank God there's nothing God can't do.... 1 Like

They probably used blank bullets to scare u





Then they resulted to using machete on your body to get you to comply faster. 1 Like

DanseMacabre:

Oga, relax. Those guys been no wan kill you. Doing everything just to discredit his claims.









Indeed God is alive and he's still doing his mighty deeds mysteriously. Doing everything just to discredit his claims.Indeed God is alive and he's still doing his mighty deeds mysteriously. 30 Likes 1 Share

The baba weh do am strong 1 Like





The almighty "God" saved you from bullets but failed to save you from being "macheted"



Loooool,The almighty "God" saved you from bullets but failed to save you from being "macheted" 4 Likes

Even in ABUJA?

Glory to God... *speaking in tongues*

When the Lord shows himself, miracles happen.



Isaiah 54:16 Behold, I have created the smith that bloweth the coals in the fire, and that bringeth forth an instrument for his work; and I have created the waster to destroy. 54:17 No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and their righteousness is of me, saith the LORD.



This is what satan imitates and calls odeshi. 1 Like

correcttt:

Loooool,



The almighty "God" saved you from bullets but failed to save you from being "macheted"







dainformant:

Mumuni!!!! Effect of recoil velocity or blank firing Mumuni!!!! Effect of recoil velocity or blank firing 1 Like

GOD is not dead 1 Like

Im still at the the middle of believing if true guns and bullets were used or if not some diabolical powers sustaining him... he might not be aware too

Spiritual bullet proof

I'm happy for him WowSpiritual bullet proofI'm happy for him

Church Thanksgiving tomorrow is a must!

hegelian:

Mumuni!!!! Effect of recoil velocity or blank firing Twice Twice

So "God" stopped the bullet, but couldn't stop the machete abi? Better thank God for sparing your life or you 1 Like

May God protect Us 1 Like

rabdeluxe:

The Moment When You Are Born With Ayeta!!! Dafuqs that? Dafuqs that?

Keep doubting fools, until you will be in a situation where you will need the help of the Almighty God to save you and then at that point you would want everyone to believe your story....









No wonder you are a Fool 1 Like 1 Share

Dont ignore his claims.



The same thing has happened to me before,though i was not macheted.



Immediately they shot me at point blank range twice and nothing happened to me,



I ben johnsoned/hussain bolted sharp sharp!



Glory to God! 1 Like

dpete1:

who says God ain't alive

congrats bro

God doesn't stop bullets. God doesn't stop bullets.