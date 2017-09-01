₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by dainformant(m): 7:35pm
A man identified as Noble C C Adaelu is filled with thanks to God after reportedly surviving an armed robbery attack at Apo bridge in Abuja. According to the man , the bullets didn't penetrate his body after being shot at twice - hence the robbers decided to use machete to descend on him. Read his words below;
God is wonderful. Armed Robbers shot at me two times at Apo under bridge , Abuja this morning by some minutes after 5 am , God stopped the bullets from entering into my body then they resulted to using machete to cut on my head , hand and back. Thank God I am alive.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/god-stopped-bullets-entering-body-man-attacked-armed-robbers-photos.html
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by rabdeluxe(m): 7:37pm
The Moment When You Are Born With Ayeta!!!
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by dpete1(f): 7:38pm
who says God ain't alive
congrats bro
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by younglleo(m): 7:43pm
film tricks.!!! Dis man looks funny abit.
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by DanseMacabre(m): 7:44pm
Oga, relax. Those guys been no wan kill you.
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by paiz(m): 7:47pm
THANK GOD
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by abelprice(m): 7:49pm
AftA u don cut am for body.. but thank God there's nothing God can't do.. ..
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by Evaberry(f): 7:50pm
They probably used blank bullets to scare u
Then they resulted to using machete on your body to get you to comply faster.
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by Agimor(m): 7:58pm
DanseMacabre:Doing everything just to discredit his claims.
Indeed God is alive and he's still doing his mighty deeds mysteriously.
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by lelvin(m): 8:23pm
The baba weh do am strong
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by correcttt(m): 8:32pm
Loooool,
The almighty "God" saved you from bullets but failed to save you from being "macheted"
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by Nutase(f): 8:33pm
Even in ABUJA?
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by donnie(m): 8:39pm
Glory to God... *speaking in tongues*
When the Lord shows himself, miracles happen.
Isaiah 54:16 Behold, I have created the smith that bloweth the coals in the fire, and that bringeth forth an instrument for his work; and I have created the waster to destroy. 54:17 No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and their righteousness is of me, saith the LORD.
This is what satan imitates and calls odeshi.
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by hopefulLandlord: 8:45pm
correcttt:
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by hegelian: 10:08pm
dainformant:Mumuni!!!! Effect of recoil velocity or blank firing
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by Nif3(m): 10:10pm
Lols....okay
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by King4Roller: 10:10pm
GOD is not dead
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by Tanjay: 10:11pm
OK thank God
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by WebSurfer(m): 10:11pm
Im still at the the middle of believing if true guns and bullets were used or if not some diabolical powers sustaining him... he might not be aware too
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by Evablizin(f): 10:12pm
Wow
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by badoi(m): 10:12pm
Wow
Spiritual bullet proof
I'm happy for him
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by auntysimbiat(f): 10:12pm
Hmm
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by 3kay945(m): 10:13pm
Church Thanksgiving tomorrow is a must!
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by eagleeye2: 10:13pm
hegelian:Twice
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by IgedeBushBoy(m): 10:14pm
So "God" stopped the bullet, but couldn't stop the machete abi? Better thank God for sparing your life or you
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by meelerh(f): 10:15pm
May God protect Us
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by ChykeBivins(m): 10:15pm
rabdeluxe:Dafuqs that?
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by lightblazingnow(m): 10:17pm
Keep doubting fools, until you will be in a situation where you will need the help of the Almighty God to save you and then at that point you would want everyone to believe your story....
No wonder you are a Fool
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by Icemany: 10:17pm
Dont ignore his claims.
The same thing has happened to me before,though i was not macheted.
Immediately they shot me at point blank range twice and nothing happened to me,
I ben johnsoned/hussain bolted sharp sharp!
Glory to God!
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by claremont(m): 10:18pm
dpete1:
God doesn't stop bullets.
|Re: "God Stopped Bullets From Entering My Body"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.PICS by LolaCole1: 10:19pm
Now is "speaking in tongues" consciously really necessary
donnie:
