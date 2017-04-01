₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by YomzzyDBlogger: 8:23pm
Sunday Oliseh, makes history as the only coach in Fortuna Sittard to win 6 consecutive Home games
Sunday Oliseh resigned as coach of Super Eagles in February 2016.
He has since picked up the job of a coach at Dutch Eerste Divisie side, Fortuna Sittard.
He was appointed as their coach in December 2016.
In a tweet he posted today, Oliseh said he has made history in the club as the only coach to have won 6 consecutive Home games.
See his tweet below;
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by Tolexander: 8:27pm
Winning 6 consecutive home games and he is celebrating!
Many Nigerian club coaches have done more than that. Home game is the surest to be won.
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by SeniorZato(m): 10:13pm
What did you just say
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by Nutase(f): 10:14pm
That must be there own otondo united fc
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by FemiEddy(m): 10:14pm
Tolexander:Anything happens in football bro, Home game ain't that sure anymore , he tried, he should just keep it up
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by Franco93: 10:14pm
The work of Coaches and choir masters are similar and the same.
If choristers crack their voices and sing so well, it's the choir master that swing only his hands that takes all the praises.
Also, if players apply their skills and play so well, it's the coach who sat on the couch shouting upandan that takes all the praises.
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by Clone2020(m): 10:14pm
Our National hero. When Nigerians travel abroad they excel because foreigners know how to exploit our talent, reward our greatness and support our effort.
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by Badonasty(m): 10:14pm
YomzzyDBlogger:
Good
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by timilehin007(m): 10:14pm
praise God ...I know as typical Nigerian and Africa his family will hold special thanksgiving service in their various churches tomorrow for this achievement
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by babyfaceafrica: 10:14pm
Very good player and coach,just eccentric and immature..God. Bless you
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by lexyman(m): 10:15pm
the guy is making waves in europe , he should just stay there , he almost scattered the super eagles we re all enjoying now
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by King4Roller: 10:15pm
No be say i go begin add you for ticket you go come begin serve okro.
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by Emzyme(m): 10:15pm
Nyc1
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by salabscholar01(m): 10:15pm
ok
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by 7inches: 10:15pm
Mumu man dat came and scattered S.E team
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by olaskul(m): 10:15pm
Clap for him...
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by meelerh(f): 10:15pm
Congrats
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by Emzyme(m): 10:15pm
King4Roller:Chai
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by Fearlez: 10:17pm
Tolexander:only in Nigerian league.
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by auntysimbiat(f): 10:17pm
Cool
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by timsTNA: 10:17pm
babyfaceafrica:
Making wave in Europe?? Lmfao
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by zeusdgrt(m): 10:17pm
See this otu wen dey blame witchcraft for failure to win naija games.agbaya oliseh
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by luckynzo(m): 10:17pm
Good one. Congratulations Oliseh
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by luckynzo(m): 10:19pm
King4Roller:Na that day they go lose for home
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by Rick9(m): 10:19pm
Nice
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by ofuonyebi: 10:21pm
Oliseh failed woefully as Super Eagles Coach and resigned to avoid further embarrassment..
Why did he NOT simply apply for a third division side here in 9ja like the Dutch team he is now coaching?
Anyway, he has learnt his lessons in a bitter way that, a little boy does NOT imitate a man like the 'Big Boss"
by biting more that what he can chew!
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by MrHighSea: 10:25pm
Hmm
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by babyfaceafrica: 10:25pm
timsTNA:everything is time
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by FTrebirth: 10:25pm
Tolexander:that's why nigerian league is a joke, home team hardly loses. this bullshit doesn't happen in other countries.
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by Livefreeordieha(m): 10:29pm
King4Roller:ahahahha..collect jare...ғorgeт тнe oĸro...�
|Re: Oliseh Becomes First Fortuna Sittard Coach To Win 6 Straight Home Games by GurusVevo(m): 10:29pm
