Sunday Oliseh, makes history as the only coach in Fortuna Sittard to win 6 consecutive Home games







Sunday Oliseh resigned as coach of Super Eagles in February 2016.



He has since picked up the job of a coach at Dutch Eerste Divisie side, Fortuna Sittard.



He was appointed as their coach in December 2016.



In a tweet he posted today, Oliseh said he has made history in the club as the only coach to have won 6 consecutive Home games.



See his tweet below;







Winning 6 consecutive home games and he is celebrating!



Many Nigerian club coaches have done more than that. Home game is the surest to be won. 21 Likes

What did you just say

That must be there own otondo united fc 5 Likes

Tolexander:

Winning 6 consecutive home games and he is celebrating!



Many Nigerian club coaches have done more than that. Home game is the surest to be won. Anything happens in football bro, Home game ain't that sure anymore , he tried, he should just keep it up Anything happens in football bro, Home game ain't that sure anymore , he tried, he should just keep it up 13 Likes 2 Shares

The work of Coaches and choir masters are similar and the same.



If choristers crack their voices and sing so well, it's the choir master that swing only his hands that takes all the praises.

Also, if players apply their skills and play so well, it's the coach who sat on the couch shouting upandan that takes all the praises.

Our National hero. When Nigerians travel abroad they excel because foreigners know how to exploit our talent, reward our greatness and support our effort. 10 Likes 1 Share

praise God ...I know as typical Nigerian and Africa his family will hold special thanksgiving service in their various churches tomorrow for this achievement

Very good player and coach,just eccentric and immature..God. Bless you

the guy is making waves in europe , he should just stay there , he almost scattered the super eagles we re all enjoying now 1 Like 1 Share

No be say i go begin add you for ticket you go come begin serve okro. 4 Likes

Mumu man dat came and scattered S.E team 1 Like

Clap for him...

Congrats

King4Roller:

No be say i go begin add you for ticket you go come begin serve okro. Chai Chai

Tolexander:

Winning 6 consecutive home games and he is celebrating!



Many Nigerian club coaches have done more than that. Home game is the surest to be won. only in Nigerian league. only in Nigerian league. 2 Likes 1 Share

babyfaceafrica:

Very good player and coach,just eccentric and immature..God. Bless you



Making wave in Europe?? Lmfao Making wave in Europe?? Lmfao 1 Like

See this otu wen dey blame witchcraft for failure to win naija games.agbaya oliseh 1 Like

Good one. Congratulations Oliseh

King4Roller:

No be say i go begin add you for ticket you go come begin serve okro. Na that day they go lose for home Na that day they go lose for home

Oliseh failed woefully as Super Eagles Coach and resigned to avoid further embarrassment..



Why did he NOT simply apply for a third division side here in 9ja like the Dutch team he is now coaching?



Anyway, he has learnt his lessons in a bitter way that, a little boy does NOT imitate a man like the 'Big Boss"



by biting more that what he can chew!

timsTNA:







Making wave in Europe?? Lmfao everything is time everything is time

Tolexander:

Winning 6 consecutive home games and he is celebrating!



Many Nigerian club coaches have done more than that. Home game is the surest to be won. that's why nigerian league is a joke, home team hardly loses. this bullshit doesn't happen in other countries. that's why nigerian league is a joke, home team hardly loses. this bullshit doesn't happen in other countries. 1 Like