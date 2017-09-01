₦airaland Forum

Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Jeus(m): 8:41pm
This picture of a lady's wedding dress is trending online.

Ladies, Will you rock the dress? Yay or Nay.


NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/ladies-will-you-rock-this-wedding-dress.html

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Babsmike(m): 8:43pm
Haa.... Endtime wedding gown

14 Likes

Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Tabelachizza(f): 8:43pm
Maybe undecided undecided undecided
Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by mofeoluwadassah: 8:43pm
nay nay

2 Likes

Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by FemiEddy(m): 8:44pm
Will she be able to dance well in this? undecided
And what is the essence of the slide show in the middle of her chest? She wants to rape our eye , right grin

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Fadiga24(m): 8:45pm
Is she trying to impress her husband or seduce the men at the wedding?

36 Likes 1 Share

Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Cholls(m): 8:45pm
my sister Tabelachizza come here o
Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Tolexander: 8:45pm
Seems we are begininng to go back to the garden of Eden era where Adam and Eve were joined together in unclothedness.

5 Likes

Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Mynd44: 8:55pm
The dress is beautiful. She also has a lovely shape to compliment the dress. The designer got it right, captured her shape and create a lovely piece of art to go with her body.

12 Likes

Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Evablizin(f): 8:59pm
Fadiga24:
Is she trying to impress her husband or seduce the men at the wedding?

Good Question

4 Likes

Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Evablizin(f): 9:04pm
Down is a yes cheesy

But up is a no no for me sad
Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by MhizzAJ(f): 9:28pm
Too much cleavage
The dress s beautiful though
She could ve covered it a bit

1 Like

Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Homeboiy(m): 9:30pm
lekwa nu Ara oo

chai, I pity her guests
Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by VoltageDivida(m): 9:50pm
After serving her hot cleavage in this manner, I don't think they still need to serve food in the reception.

15 Likes

Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Yomislip: 10:23pm
Her boobs dey trend
Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Franco93: 10:24pm
Maybe, she was met at the club.
Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by auntysimbiat(f): 10:24pm
Cool
Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by fuckerstard: 10:25pm
Mynd44:
The dress is beautiful. She also has a lovely shape to compliment the dress. The designer got it right, captured her shape and create a lovely piece of art to go with her body.


Uhmm see our MOD

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by OCTAVO: 10:25pm
Wowww shocked
Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Happibest22: 10:25pm
Who she epp
Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by itiswellandwell: 10:25pm
Nice. Its parts of the TAKE AWAY for guests.


Check my signature for your full capacity 12000mah powerbank.
Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by MustiizRaja(m): 10:25pm
Mynd44:
The dress is beautiful. She also has a lovely shape to compliment the dress. The designer got it right, captured her shape and create a lovely piece of art to go with her body.


oshey awon eyan designer

1 Like

Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by WeWin(m): 10:25pm
Nice one.

Are You Into Football Betting? Join My Facebook Group For Free Unfailing 3.00 Daily Tips. I Recorded Another Win Today! grin

Join Via Link On My Signature.
Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by muller101(m): 10:26pm
Trying to seduce the pastor Adam see what u caused. U should have died with all ur ribs intact.

1 Like

Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by deepwater(f): 10:27pm
In this kind of wedding nobody will complain of not being served jollof rice, actually every eyes got served here undecided

1 Like

Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by youngerikina40: 10:27pm
Bae u no mind i go lyk to sample u

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by heckymaicon(m): 10:27pm
DOPE LIKE THAT


I love boobs
Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by tiamiyukunle69(m): 10:27pm
This Na temptation
Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Badonasty(m): 10:27pm
Jeus:
This picture of a lady's wedding dress is trending online.

Ladies, Will you rock the dress? Yay or Nay.


NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/ladies-will-you-rock-this-wedding-dress.html


Good

(0) (1) (Reply)

