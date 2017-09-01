Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending (12108 Views)

A Bride's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress Got People Talking (Photo) / Lady Wore This Cleavage-Baring Outfit To An Event (photo) / Girls Blasted For Exposing Cleavage In Hijab [PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Ladies, Will you rock the dress? Yay or Nay.





NEWS VIA: This picture of a lady's wedding dress is trending online.Ladies, Will you rock the dress? Yay or Nay.NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/ladies-will-you-rock-this-wedding-dress.html 2 Likes 1 Share

Haa.... Endtime wedding gown 14 Likes

Maybe

nay nay 2 Likes



And what is the essence of the slide show in the middle of her chest? She wants to rape our eye , right Will she be able to dance well in this?And what is the essence of the slide show in the middle of her chest? She wants to rape our eye , right 9 Likes 1 Share

Is she trying to impress her husband or seduce the men at the wedding? 36 Likes 1 Share

my sister Tabelachizza come here o

Seems we are begininng to go back to the garden of Eden era where Adam and Eve were joined together in unclothedness. 5 Likes

The dress is beautiful. She also has a lovely shape to compliment the dress. The designer got it right, captured her shape and create a lovely piece of art to go with her body. 12 Likes

Fadiga24:

Is she trying to impress her husband or seduce the men at the wedding?

Good Question Good Question 4 Likes





But up is a no no for me Down is a yesBut up is a no no for me

Too much cleavage

The dress s beautiful though

She could ve covered it a bit 1 Like

lekwa nu Ara oo



chai, I pity her guests

After serving her hot cleavage in this manner, I don't think they still need to serve food in the reception. 15 Likes

Her boobs dey trend

Maybe, she was met at the club.

Cool

Mynd44:

The dress is beautiful. She also has a lovely shape to compliment the dress. The designer got it right, captured her shape and create a lovely piece of art to go with her body.





Uhmm see our MOD Uhmm see our MOD 12 Likes 1 Share

Wowww

Who she epp

Nice. Its parts of the TAKE AWAY for guests.





Check my signature for your full capacity 12000mah powerbank.

Mynd44:

The dress is beautiful. She also has a lovely shape to compliment the dress. The designer got it right, captured her shape and create a lovely piece of art to go with her body.





oshey awon eyan designer oshey awon eyan designer 1 Like





Are You Into Football Betting? Join My Facebook Group For Free Unfailing 3.00 Daily Tips. I Recorded Another Win Today!



Join Via Link On My Signature. Nice one.Join Via Link On My Signature.

Trying to seduce the pastor Adam see what u caused. U should have died with all ur ribs intact. 1 Like

In this kind of wedding nobody will complain of not being served jollof rice, actually every eyes got served here 1 Like

Bae u no mind i go lyk to sample u 2 Likes 1 Share

DOPE LIKE THAT





I love boobs

This Na temptation