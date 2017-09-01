₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Jeus(m): 8:41pm
This picture of a lady's wedding dress is trending online.
Ladies, Will you rock the dress? Yay or Nay.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/ladies-will-you-rock-this-wedding-dress.html
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Babsmike(m): 8:43pm
Haa.... Endtime wedding gown
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Tabelachizza(f): 8:43pm
Maybe
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by mofeoluwadassah: 8:43pm
nay nay
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by FemiEddy(m): 8:44pm
Will she be able to dance well in this?
And what is the essence of the slide show in the middle of her chest? She wants to rape our eye , right
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Fadiga24(m): 8:45pm
Is she trying to impress her husband or seduce the men at the wedding?
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Cholls(m): 8:45pm
my sister Tabelachizza come here o
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Tolexander: 8:45pm
Seems we are begininng to go back to the garden of Eden era where Adam and Eve were joined together in unclothedness.
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Mynd44: 8:55pm
The dress is beautiful. She also has a lovely shape to compliment the dress. The designer got it right, captured her shape and create a lovely piece of art to go with her body.
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Evablizin(f): 8:59pm
Fadiga24:
Good Question
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Evablizin(f): 9:04pm
Down is a yes
But up is a no no for me
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by MhizzAJ(f): 9:28pm
Too much cleavage
The dress s beautiful though
She could ve covered it a bit
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Homeboiy(m): 9:30pm
lekwa nu Ara oo
chai, I pity her guests
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by VoltageDivida(m): 9:50pm
After serving her hot cleavage in this manner, I don't think they still need to serve food in the reception.
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Yomislip: 10:23pm
Her boobs dey trend
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Franco93: 10:24pm
Maybe, she was met at the club.
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by auntysimbiat(f): 10:24pm
Cool
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by fuckerstard: 10:25pm
Mynd44:
Uhmm see our MOD
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by OCTAVO: 10:25pm
Wowww
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Happibest22: 10:25pm
Who she epp
Nice. Its parts of the TAKE AWAY for guests.
Nice. Its parts of the TAKE AWAY for guests.
Check my signature for your full capacity 12000mah powerbank.
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by MustiizRaja(m): 10:25pm
Mynd44:
oshey awon eyan designer
Nice one.
Nice one.
Are You Into Football Betting? Join My Facebook Group For Free Unfailing 3.00 Daily Tips. I Recorded Another Win Today!
Join Via Link On My Signature.
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by muller101(m): 10:26pm
Trying to seduce the pastor Adam see what u caused. U should have died with all ur ribs intact.
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by deepwater(f): 10:27pm
In this kind of wedding nobody will complain of not being served jollof rice, actually every eyes got served here
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by youngerikina40: 10:27pm
Bae u no mind i go lyk to sample u
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by heckymaicon(m): 10:27pm
DOPE LIKE THAT
I love boobs
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by tiamiyukunle69(m): 10:27pm
This Na temptation
|Re: Beautiful Bride Rocks Cleavage-Baring Wedding Dress & Her Photos Are Trending by Badonasty(m): 10:27pm
Jeus:
Good
