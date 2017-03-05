

punishment and the final destination for unbelievers. It is described in Scripture using various terms such as eternal fire, outer darkness, a place of weeping and torment, the lake of fire, the second death, unquenchable fire. The terrifying reality of hell is that it will be a place of complete, unending separation from God.















BIBLICAL TERMS FOR HELL



The Hebrew word Sheol occurs 65 times in the Old Testament.

It is translated "hell," "the grave," "death," "destruction," and "the pit." Sheol identifies the general abode of the dead, a place where life no longer exists.









An Example of Sheol:



Psalm 49:13–14

This is the path of those who have foolish confidence; yet after them people approve of their boasts. Selah. Like sheep they are appointed for Sheol; death shall be their shepherd, and the upright shall rule over them in the morning. Their form shall be consumed in Sheol, with no place to dwell. (ESV)







Hades is the Greek term translated "hell" in the New Testament. Hades is similar to Sheol. It is described as a prison with gates, bars, and locks, and its location is downward.











An Example of Hades:



Acts 2:27–31

'For you will not abandon my soul to Hades, or let your Holy One see corruption. You have made known to me the paths of life; you will make me full of gladness with your presence.' "Brothers, I may say to you with confidence about the patriarch David that he both died and was buried, and his tomb is with us to this day. Being therefore a prophet, and knowing that God had sworn with an oath to him that he would set one of his descendants on his throne, he foresaw and spoke about the resurrection of the Christ, that he was not abandoned to Hades, nor did his flesh see corruption." (ESV)







The Greek word Gehenna is translated "hell" or "the fires of hell," and expresses the place of punishment for sinners. It is usually associated with the final judgment and depicted as being an eternal, unquenchable fire.













Examples of Gehenna:

Matthew 10:28

And do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. But rather fear Him who is able to destroy both soul and body in hell. (NKJV)

Matthew 25:41

"Then He will also say to those on the left hand, 'Depart from Me, you cursed, into the everlasting fire prepared for the devil and his angels ...' " (NKJV)

Another Greek term used to indicate hell or the "lower regions" is Tartarus . Like Gehenna, Tartarus also designates the place of eternal punishment.













An Example of Tartarus:

2 Peter 2:4

For if God did not spare angels when they sinned, but cast them into hell and committed them to chains of gloomy darkness to be kept until the judgment ... (ESV)

With so many references to Hell in the Bible, any serious Christian must come to terms with the doctrine. The passages are grouped in sections below to help us understand what the Bible has to say about hell.













PUNISHMENT IN HELL IS ETERNAL

Isaiah 66:24

"And they will go out and look upon the dead bodies of those who rebelled against me; their worm will not die, nor will their fire be quenched, and they will be loathsome to all mankind." (NIV)

Daniel 12:2

Many of those whose bodies lie dead and buried will rise up, some to everlasting life and some to shame and everlasting disgrace. (NLT)

Matthew 25:46

"Then they will go away to eternal punishment, but the righteous to

eternal life ." (NIV)

Mark 9:43

If your hand causes you to sin, cut it off. It's better to enter eternal life with only one hand than to go into the unquenchable fires of hell with two hands. (NLT)

Jude 7

And don't forget Sodom and Gomorrah and their neighboring towns, which were filled with

immorality and every kind of sexual perversion. Those cities were destroyed by fire and serve as a warning of the eternal fire of God's judgment. (NLT)

Revelation 14:11

"And the smoke of their torment ascends forever and ever; and they have no rest day or night, who worship the beast and his image, and whoever receives the mark of his name." (NKJV)















HELL IS A PLACE OF SEPARATION FROM GOD

2 Thessalonians 1:9

They will be punished with eternal destruction, forever separated from the Lord and from his glorious power. (NLT)













HELL IS A PLACE OF FIRE

Matthew 3:12

"His winnowing fan is in His hand, and He will thoroughly clean out His threshing floor, and gather His wheat into the barn; but He will burn up the chaff with unquenchable fire." (NKJV)

Matthew 13:41–42

The Son of Man will send his angels, and they will remove from his Kingdom everything that causes sin and all who do evil. And the angels will throw them into the fiery furnace, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. (NLT)

Matthew 13:50





... throwing the wicked into the fiery furnace, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. (NLT)





Revelation 20:15

And anyone whose name was not found recorded in the Book of Life was thrown into the lake of fire. (NLT)













Thoughtful Faith for Your Life

Sign up to receive study aids and practical answers to help you grow spiritually and pursue an authentic, purposeful Christian life.











HELL IS FOR THE WICKED

Psalm 9:17

The wicked shall return to Sheol, all the nations that forget God. (ESV)

THE WISE WILL AVOID HELL

Proverbs 15:24

The way of life winds upward for the wise, that he may turn away from hell below. (NKJV)











WE CAN ENDEAVOR TO SAVE OTHERS FROM HELL

Proverbs 23:14

Physical discipline may well save them from death. (NLT)

Jude 23

Rescue others by snatching them from the flames of judgment. Show mercy to still others, but do so with great caution, hating the sins that contaminate their lives. (NLT)











THE BEAST, FALSE PROPHET, DEVIL, AND DEMONS WILL BE THROWN INTO HELL



Matthew 25:41

"Then the King will turn to those on the left and say, 'Away with you, you cursed ones, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his demons.' " (NLT)









Revelation 19:20

And the beast was captured, and with him the false prophet who did mighty miracles on behalf of the beast—miracles that deceived all who had accepted the mark of the beast and who worshiped his statue. Both the beast and his false prophet were thrown alive into the fiery lake of burning sulfur. (NLT)









Revelation 20:10

... and the devil who had deceived them was thrown into the lake of fire and sulfur where the beast and the false prophet were, and they will be tormented day and night forever and ever. (ESV)











HELL HAS NO POWER OVER THE CHURCH

Matthew 16:18

Now I say to you that you are Peter (which means 'rock'), and upon this rock I will build my church , and all the powers of hell will not conquer it. (NLT)









Revelation 20:6

Blessed and holy is he who has part in the first resurrection. Over such the second death has no power, but they shall be priests of God and of Christ, and shall reign with Him a thousand years. (NKJV)















https://www.thoughtco.com/what-does-the-bible-say-about-hell-701959 Hell in the Bible is a place of futurepunishment and the final destination for unbelievers. It is described in Scripture using various terms such as eternal fire, outer darkness, a place of weeping and torment, the lake of fire, the second death, unquenchable fire. The terrifying reality of hell is that it will be a place of complete, unending separation from God.BIBLICAL TERMS FOR HELLThe Hebrew word Sheol occurs 65 times in the Old Testament.It is translated "hell," "the grave," "death," "destruction," and "the pit." Sheol identifies the general abode of the dead, a place where life no longer exists.An Example of Sheol:Psalm 49:13–14This is the path of those who have foolish confidence; yet after them people approve of their boasts. Selah. Like sheep they are appointed for Sheol; death shall be their shepherd, and the upright shall rule over them in the morning. Their form shall be consumed in Sheol, with no place to dwell. (ESV)Hades is the Greek term translated "hell" in the New Testament. Hades is similar to Sheol. It is described as a prison with gates, bars, and locks, and its location is downward.An Example of Hades:Acts 2:27–31'For you will not abandon my soul to Hades, or let your Holy One see corruption. You have made known to me the paths of life; you will make me full of gladness with your presence.' "Brothers, I may say to you with confidence about the patriarch David that he both died and was buried, and his tomb is with us to this day. Being therefore a prophet, and knowing that God had sworn with an oath to him that he would set one of his descendants on his throne, he foresaw and spoke about the resurrection of the Christ, that he was not abandoned to Hades, nor did his flesh see corruption." (ESV)The Greek word Gehenna is translated "hell" or "the fires of hell," and expresses the place of punishment for sinners. It is usually associated with the final judgment and depicted as being an eternal, unquenchable fire.Examples of Gehenna:Matthew 10:28And do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. But rather fear Him who is able to destroy both soul and body in hell. (NKJV)Matthew 25:41"Then He will also say to those on the left hand, 'Depart from Me, you cursed, into the everlasting fire prepared for the devil and his angels ...' " (NKJV)Another Greek term used to indicate hell or the "lower regions" is Tartarus . Like Gehenna, Tartarus also designates the place of eternal punishment.An Example of Tartarus:2 Peter 2:4For if God did not spare angels when they sinned, but cast them into hell and committed them to chains of gloomy darkness to be kept until the judgment ... (ESV)With so many references to Hell in the Bible, any serious Christian must come to terms with the doctrine. The passages are grouped in sections below to help us understand what the Bible has to say about hell.PUNISHMENT IN HELL IS ETERNALIsaiah 66:24"And they will go out and look upon the dead bodies of those who rebelled against me; their worm will not die, nor will their fire be quenched, and they will be loathsome to all mankind." (NIV)Daniel 12:2Many of those whose bodies lie dead and buried will rise up, some to everlasting life and some to shame and everlasting disgrace. (NLT)Matthew 25:46"Then they will go away to eternal punishment, but the righteous toeternal life ." (NIV)Mark 9:43If your hand causes you to sin, cut it off. It's better to enter eternal life with only one hand than to go into the unquenchable fires of hell with two hands. (NLT)Jude 7And don't forget Sodom and Gomorrah and their neighboring towns, which were filled withimmorality and every kind of sexual perversion. Those cities were destroyed by fire and serve as a warning of the eternal fire of God's judgment. (NLT)Revelation 14:11"And the smoke of their torment ascends forever and ever; and they have no rest day or night, who worship the beast and his image, and whoever receives the mark of his name." (NKJV)HELL IS A PLACE OF SEPARATION FROM GOD2 Thessalonians 1:9They will be punished with eternal destruction, forever separated from the Lord and from his glorious power. (NLT)HELL IS A PLACE OF FIREMatthew 3:12"His winnowing fan is in His hand, and He will thoroughly clean out His threshing floor, and gather His wheat into the barn; but He will burn up the chaff with unquenchable fire." (NKJV)Matthew 13:41–42The Son of Man will send his angels, and they will remove from his Kingdom everything that causes sin and all who do evil. And the angels will throw them into the fiery furnace, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. (NLT)Matthew 13:50... throwing the wicked into the fiery furnace, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. (NLT)Revelation 20:15And anyone whose name was not found recorded in the Book of Life was thrown into the lake of fire. (NLT)Thoughtful Faith for Your LifeSign up to receive study aids and practical answers to help you grow spiritually and pursue an authentic, purposeful Christian life.HELL IS FOR THE WICKEDPsalm 9:17The wicked shall return to Sheol, all the nations that forget God. (ESV)THE WISE WILL AVOID HELLProverbs 15:24The way of life winds upward for the wise, that he may turn away from hell below. (NKJV)WE CAN ENDEAVOR TO SAVE OTHERS FROM HELLProverbs 23:14Physical discipline may well save them from death. (NLT)Jude 23Rescue others by snatching them from the flames of judgment. Show mercy to still others, but do so with great caution, hating the sins that contaminate their lives. (NLT)THE BEAST, FALSE PROPHET, DEVIL, AND DEMONS WILL BE THROWN INTO HELLMatthew 25:41"Then the King will turn to those on the left and say, 'Away with you, you cursed ones, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his demons.' " (NLT)Revelation 19:20And the beast was captured, and with him the false prophet who did mighty miracles on behalf of the beast—miracles that deceived all who had accepted the mark of the beast and who worshiped his statue. Both the beast and his false prophet were thrown alive into the fiery lake of burning sulfur. (NLT)Revelation 20:10... and the devil who had deceived them was thrown into the lake of fire and sulfur where the beast and the false prophet were, and they will be tormented day and night forever and ever. (ESV)HELL HAS NO POWER OVER THE CHURCHMatthew 16:18Now I say to you that you are Peter (which means 'rock'), and upon this rock I will build my church , and all the powers of hell will not conquer it. (NLT)Revelation 20:6Blessed and holy is he who has part in the first resurrection. Over such the second death has no power, but they shall be priests of God and of Christ, and shall reign with Him a thousand years. (NKJV)