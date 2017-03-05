₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,223 members, 3,765,690 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 September 2017 at 10:18 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Facts About Hell In The Bible (1747 Views)
Doubt About Hell? Come In And Ask Your Question: / Is Hell Real? What The Bible Says About Hell / 6 Horrific Facts About Hell That Your Pastor Never Told You (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Facts About Hell In The Bible by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 7:50am
Hell in the Bible is a place of future
punishment and the final destination for unbelievers. It is described in Scripture using various terms such as eternal fire, outer darkness, a place of weeping and torment, the lake of fire, the second death, unquenchable fire. The terrifying reality of hell is that it will be a place of complete, unending separation from God.
BIBLICAL TERMS FOR HELL
The Hebrew word Sheol occurs 65 times in the Old Testament.
It is translated "hell," "the grave," "death," "destruction," and "the pit." Sheol identifies the general abode of the dead, a place where life no longer exists.
An Example of Sheol:
Psalm 49:13–14
This is the path of those who have foolish confidence; yet after them people approve of their boasts. Selah. Like sheep they are appointed for Sheol; death shall be their shepherd, and the upright shall rule over them in the morning. Their form shall be consumed in Sheol, with no place to dwell. (ESV)
Hades is the Greek term translated "hell" in the New Testament. Hades is similar to Sheol. It is described as a prison with gates, bars, and locks, and its location is downward.
An Example of Hades:
Acts 2:27–31
'For you will not abandon my soul to Hades, or let your Holy One see corruption. You have made known to me the paths of life; you will make me full of gladness with your presence.' "Brothers, I may say to you with confidence about the patriarch David that he both died and was buried, and his tomb is with us to this day. Being therefore a prophet, and knowing that God had sworn with an oath to him that he would set one of his descendants on his throne, he foresaw and spoke about the resurrection of the Christ, that he was not abandoned to Hades, nor did his flesh see corruption." (ESV)
The Greek word Gehenna is translated "hell" or "the fires of hell," and expresses the place of punishment for sinners. It is usually associated with the final judgment and depicted as being an eternal, unquenchable fire.
Examples of Gehenna:
Matthew 10:28
And do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. But rather fear Him who is able to destroy both soul and body in hell. (NKJV)
Matthew 25:41
"Then He will also say to those on the left hand, 'Depart from Me, you cursed, into the everlasting fire prepared for the devil and his angels ...' " (NKJV)
Another Greek term used to indicate hell or the "lower regions" is Tartarus . Like Gehenna, Tartarus also designates the place of eternal punishment.
An Example of Tartarus:
2 Peter 2:4
For if God did not spare angels when they sinned, but cast them into hell and committed them to chains of gloomy darkness to be kept until the judgment ... (ESV)
With so many references to Hell in the Bible, any serious Christian must come to terms with the doctrine. The passages are grouped in sections below to help us understand what the Bible has to say about hell.
PUNISHMENT IN HELL IS ETERNAL
Isaiah 66:24
"And they will go out and look upon the dead bodies of those who rebelled against me; their worm will not die, nor will their fire be quenched, and they will be loathsome to all mankind." (NIV)
Daniel 12:2
Many of those whose bodies lie dead and buried will rise up, some to everlasting life and some to shame and everlasting disgrace. (NLT)
Matthew 25:46
"Then they will go away to eternal punishment, but the righteous to
eternal life ." (NIV)
Mark 9:43
If your hand causes you to sin, cut it off. It's better to enter eternal life with only one hand than to go into the unquenchable fires of hell with two hands. (NLT)
Jude 7
And don't forget Sodom and Gomorrah and their neighboring towns, which were filled with
immorality and every kind of sexual perversion. Those cities were destroyed by fire and serve as a warning of the eternal fire of God's judgment. (NLT)
Revelation 14:11
"And the smoke of their torment ascends forever and ever; and they have no rest day or night, who worship the beast and his image, and whoever receives the mark of his name." (NKJV)
HELL IS A PLACE OF SEPARATION FROM GOD
2 Thessalonians 1:9
They will be punished with eternal destruction, forever separated from the Lord and from his glorious power. (NLT)
HELL IS A PLACE OF FIRE
Matthew 3:12
"His winnowing fan is in His hand, and He will thoroughly clean out His threshing floor, and gather His wheat into the barn; but He will burn up the chaff with unquenchable fire." (NKJV)
Matthew 13:41–42
The Son of Man will send his angels, and they will remove from his Kingdom everything that causes sin and all who do evil. And the angels will throw them into the fiery furnace, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. (NLT)
Matthew 13:50
... throwing the wicked into the fiery furnace, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. (NLT)
Revelation 20:15
And anyone whose name was not found recorded in the Book of Life was thrown into the lake of fire. (NLT)
Thoughtful Faith for Your Life
Sign up to receive study aids and practical answers to help you grow spiritually and pursue an authentic, purposeful Christian life.
HELL IS FOR THE WICKED
Psalm 9:17
The wicked shall return to Sheol, all the nations that forget God. (ESV)
THE WISE WILL AVOID HELL
Proverbs 15:24
The way of life winds upward for the wise, that he may turn away from hell below. (NKJV)
WE CAN ENDEAVOR TO SAVE OTHERS FROM HELL
Proverbs 23:14
Physical discipline may well save them from death. (NLT)
Jude 23
Rescue others by snatching them from the flames of judgment. Show mercy to still others, but do so with great caution, hating the sins that contaminate their lives. (NLT)
THE BEAST, FALSE PROPHET, DEVIL, AND DEMONS WILL BE THROWN INTO HELL
Matthew 25:41
"Then the King will turn to those on the left and say, 'Away with you, you cursed ones, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his demons.' " (NLT)
Revelation 19:20
And the beast was captured, and with him the false prophet who did mighty miracles on behalf of the beast—miracles that deceived all who had accepted the mark of the beast and who worshiped his statue. Both the beast and his false prophet were thrown alive into the fiery lake of burning sulfur. (NLT)
Revelation 20:10
... and the devil who had deceived them was thrown into the lake of fire and sulfur where the beast and the false prophet were, and they will be tormented day and night forever and ever. (ESV)
HELL HAS NO POWER OVER THE CHURCH
Matthew 16:18
Now I say to you that you are Peter (which means 'rock'), and upon this rock I will build my church , and all the powers of hell will not conquer it. (NLT)
Revelation 20:6
Blessed and holy is he who has part in the first resurrection. Over such the second death has no power, but they shall be priests of God and of Christ, and shall reign with Him a thousand years. (NKJV)
https://www.thoughtco.com/what-does-the-bible-say-about-hell-701959
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by hopefulLandlord: 7:52am
Christian heaven does not make any sense too
The Bible doesn't say much about what heaven is supposed to be like. Most of the claims about heaven are exaggerations of the Bible. The Bible says the Gates are made of pearl. What are the gates for? Are they made just as an excuse to irritate clams? Are the gates supposed to keep someone out or to keep souls from escaping?
The sales pitch for heaven is that there is only happiness and no sorrow. But it also says that many people's loved ones won't be there. Since they can't feel sorrow about that, are they ecstatic that their loved ones are being tortured forever? Either your memories are removed or your human empathy is removed. Is it really you that is left over once some parts of you have been removed?
If life matters to me now, it will always have mattered to me, even when I am gone. Death cannot change that.
Your best hope is to be locked in a gold cage with your memories of having an actual life being erased just so you can kiss ass for eternity.
Life is pleasant, death is serene. The transition might be troublesome but we all have to go through it. You shouldn't fear death so much. Heaven and hell are imaginary. You should reject the indoctrination. Life is much better that way.
To quote a friend: "Heaven's supposed to be this really great place, right? So how come a third of the angels got pissed off??"
5 Likes
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by Ololanla: 7:55am
Heaven is real, Hell is real.
1 Like
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by brandonobi(m): 8:18am
hopefulLandlord:isn't it?
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by hopefulLandlord: 8:20am
Ololanla:
have you been there before? if no, how then do you know?
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by brandonobi(m): 8:21am
hopefulLandlord:no wahala
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by MhizzAJ(f): 8:30am
okay
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by geoworldedu: 8:33am
We ar observing
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by menxer(m): 8:36am
People that saw and prophesy about hell only had a "bad trip."
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by Amberon11: 9:37am
Lol
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by Eventoned: 9:38am
Hello everyone, please checkout my new gospel song and tell me what you think
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3cDCcwGHvc
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by Sniper12: 9:40am
Since souls or spirits dont have nervous systems. How wud dey feel pain in the so called hell hahahahaha. Gospel artist ayefele cannot feel pain anymore cos of this damaged spine. How wud our soul/spirit feel pain in hell dem. Smh
1 Like
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by ifegadinma: 9:40am
menxer:Can there ever be a "Good Trip" to Hell?
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by realmindz: 9:41am
una go hear am today
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by Uyi168(m): 9:41am
U forgot the most important one,which is,it only exist in peoples mind..
1 Like
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by Benekruku(m): 9:42am
Fact
What makes it a Fact?
A Middle-East storybook?
Facts re tested and proven. No fact was ever fictitious !
Hell my foot!
1 Like
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by ActionsShure: 9:42am
Nobody has ever been to heaven to tell us what it looks like
I mean ginger us
Buh its always hell in reality
Always hell everytime
Dah african woman thst hear dat said she died and went to heaven then went to hell bla bla bla.
Na always hell everytime.
Why not heaven
Kai
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by realmindz: 9:43am
meanwhile, enjoy these videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWAUhadJzTk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uNtBkOXItqw
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by ohosi4real(m): 9:44am
Am waiting for d last day
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by Franco93: 9:44am
I don't think there's any sin on this earth that worth going to HELL for eternity.
Moreover, sin is relatively based on human laws.
A military can kill people and it's legit but when civilian kill one person he thinks he has committed sin.
A Chinese man can marry her sister and it's legit but when a Nigerian marries from his family, it's taboo and sin
1 Like
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by dadebayo1(m): 9:45am
Why is the christian thread always open but the moslem thread will require for one to take an oath before posting anything...?
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by sokera: 9:46am
That means Nigeria is Hell
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by bamasite(m): 9:47am
LOL
YOU MIGHT WONDER WHY I AM LAUGHING ON A THREAD ABOUT HELL RIGHT? NO AM NOT MAD.
The truth is that am puzzled by a reality that demands a thorough investigation. But most importantly, it is the conclusion I have reached that makes more sense to me.
1. Both Christianity and Islam preach hell for evil doers
2. We are experiencing a daily surge in the plethora of worship centres and sermons......From the Tv and radio at home, to morning calls and commercial vehicle preachers, the list is endless
3. When you experience the scorching heat of the sun on a typical hot day, you begin to wonder:"IF THE SUN FROM MILLIONS OF LIGHT YEARS AWAY CAN BE THIS HOT, WHAT WILL HELL BE LIKE"
4. Now to the baffling part of the analysis: Despite the increase in the sermons, (I know you will say many of the sermons are diluted and focused on prosperity, however, there is an overall increase and awareness about hell from all areas of our lives - social media, mass media, internet, individuals, organizations, churches, etc), the rate of crime, fornication, and all other sins are on an exponential increase
5. THE CONCLUSION IS THAT THE CONCEPT/THREAT OF HELL AND ETERNAL PUNISHMENT IS NOT ENOUGH DETERRENT TO SIN. THE ONLY DETERRENT TO SIN IS PERSONAL CONVICTION/SELF DISCIPLINE. THAT IS WHY FOR THE SOCIETY TO BE BETTER, WE NEED TO WORK ON OUR ETHICAL AND MORAL STANDARDS/CODES........PREACHING HELL IS NOT ENOUGH
SEE THE SECRET TO A SILKY SMOOTH FACE
ADEWUMIMichael:
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by marooh(m): 9:48am
All I know is that! Good will always be good...likewise bad
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by tosyne2much(m): 9:48am
This post will never interest people
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by Esepayan(m): 9:49am
Na white man write bible all na folktale
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by saraki2019(m): 9:49am
dadebayo1:do u need licence to dump poo in a dustbin?
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by TheEminentLaity: 9:49am
Lunatics and their ridiculous stories
1 Like
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by wittyt98(m): 9:51am
HELL.... The poo from the book of belief and fiction to enslave and control man with. Lol
1 Like
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by maximunimpact(m): 9:51am
there is hell, but there's no hell fire literally .......
|Re: Facts About Hell In The Bible by onyenze123(m): 9:53am
Christianity and hell, tufiakwa
Who Were The "Giants" In The Days Of Noah? / Shocking Revelations About Nollywood, Catholic, Music Etc / The Making Of The Collapsed Church Building In Uyo (photos)
Viewing this topic: shegzhkn, excelmerry, mdnazy(m), Sweetliver(m), miltonchux(m), religionisbad(m), SHISUI(m), Akaujaa(m), Jaydee4u, kollysnut(m), wickyyolo, echibuogwu(m), nevilbot, Thermodynamics(m), peterincredible, amakufrancis(m), Oise1989(m), waleco2008, kolaxed98(m), NeutralJUDGE(m), Nofuckgiven, DEADALIVE, sooperrescue(m), MrScribe, kofnas, Reeberry, bamasite(m), sierralleone197(m) and 46 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22