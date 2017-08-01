Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Is Eternity In Hellfire A Fair Punishment For Sin? (1079 Views)

When a person commits a crime, the punishment is based upon both the severity of the crime and the person whom the crime is against.





I know that because God is just, people will suffer according to there deeds, and some will suffer longer than others. But how can you say that a just God would allow me who who stole a goat suffer the same fate as Boko Haram's Shakau who is responsible for thousands deaths?

Why should I suffer eternally for a sin I probably committed for a few weeks or years?

And how can a just God cause men to suffer torture FOREVER?

Will HE in His mercies shut his heart against those who in agony have been crying for thousands of years in hellfire asking for mercy and forgiveness??



The picture of God painted thought the doctrine of hellfire seems to contradict the merciful and loving God taught in the bible.



WHAT IS YOUR OPINION? 2 Likes

Hell always sounded like a cynical marketing ploy designed to make people afraid to leave or displease the particular sect. And it seemed to really kill empathy - 'god says they burn, they burn' doesn't make me think of someone being full of love and compassion and all that.



Eternal punishment for finite transgressions always seemed abusive to me. How can someone look at the idea of a being who would condemn people to that and call it love?



Even when I was a Christian Hell was just too weird for me to accept. Infinite punishment for finite offenses is an eye for an eye on steroids. Punishing people for disobeying nit-picky rules makes God an abusive parent. One reason often given for punishment is to teach the offender not to offend again, but if punishment is eternal then how can the offender benefit from this teaching? Jesus is supposed to be into forgiveness but forgiveness shouldn't involve eternal suffering. Hell isn’t redemptive, it isn’t leading to repentance, it’s simply pain for pain’s sake.



I love this quote: “Heaven and hell seem out of proportion to me: the actions of men do not deserve so much.”



and of course I get the rationalisation of hell by Christians saying its moral accountability and saying bad people go to hell;

that's nonsense and they know it!!!



If Yahweh is real and omniscient, that means he already decided that we're going to hell before he even created us. But if this omniscient deity allows for deathbed conversions, then it doesn't matter what kind of life you lead. You could be a brutal dictator who massacred tens of millions of people, yet still get into heaven if you tell Jesus you're sorry. Your victims could all go to hell for eternity if they never repented. That's how bleeped up Christian morality is.



Maybe Christians can answer a few questions for me. The Bible says that there is ONLY ONE way to get into Heaven: by accepting salvation through Jesus.



So it follows that the Christians who ran the Nazi death camps can get into heaven. But their 6 million Jewish victims must burn for all eternity in the pits of Hell. I've talked to many Christians about this and they just pretty much accept it.



My questions are:



1. How f***ed up do you have to be to believe Nazis can go to Heaven but their 6 million Jewish victims must burn? That's just sick. But Christians believe it. What the f*** is wrong with you people?



2. Why would ANYONE willingly worship a god that would act like that? Is it just a fear thing (better known as cowardice)? And



3. Even if you get into Heaven what makes you think you'll be safe with a psycho god like that running the place? What's to stop your god getting a wild hair up his ass one day and sending Christians to a place so bad it makes Hell look like an ice cream parlor? He used to like the Jews too. Or so the story claims. What makes you think you're safe? 6 Likes

I know he's a merciful God 1 Like

Hell is not forever, neither is it for eternity. (Rev 20:14)

If you are already aware of the punishment for a crime before you still go ahead to commit it, on what basis then would you argue that the punishment is unfair? 5 Likes

twosquare:

Hell is not forever, neither is it for eternity. (Rev 20:14) Revelation 14:11 And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.



Mark 9:43 And if thy hand offend thee, cut it off: it is better for thee to enter into life maimed, than having two hands to go into hell, into the fire that never shall be quenched: Revelation 14:11 And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.

I know he's a merciful God

sure He's merciful to us all our duration on earth, but our love for sin keep increasing daily, Jesus said, watch and pray lest we fall, and also, we are not ready to do the will of God, if you ask an average Christian to quote 10 verses in the entire Bible, its hard work, David said I delight in thy meditation, in another point, he said thy laws are my meditation. You see that many of us don't know what the church is about, later some athiest will say they were once christians

Revelation 14:11 And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.



Mark 9:43 And if thy hand offend thee, cut it off: it is better for thee to enter into life maimed, than having two hands to go into hell, into the fire that never shall be quenched: Revelation judgment is Lake of Fire. The verse that you quoted talks about the Lake of fire... Mark talks about hell fire... That it can't be quenched means what it is... It can't be stopped doesn't mean it is for eternity. Revelation 20 shows the end of this prison called hell. Only God will stop it when He introduces His own punishment. Revelation judgment is Lake of Fire. The verse that you quoted talks about the Lake of fire... Mark talks about hell fire... That it can't be quenched means what it is... It can't be stopped doesn't mean it is for eternity. Revelation 20 shows the end of this prison called hell. Only God will stop it when He introduces His own punishment.

Same question can be asked, is eternity with God and eternal bliss a fair reward for doing good? Even if for a short duration?



Why not then stop sinning? Do you think he it didn't pain him to give you his only son to die in your behalf? And yet, he has not brought judgements to the world yet and has given you the time to repent.



Sadly, many throughout their life time never care to take the provision. So, isn't it just that he punishes those who refuse to take up the provision? Same question can be asked, is eternity with God and eternal bliss a fair reward for doing good? Even if for a short duration?Why not then stop sinning? Do you think he it didn't pain him to give you his only son to die in your behalf? And yet, he has not brought judgements to the world yet and has given you the time to repent.Sadly, many throughout their life time never care to take the provision. So, isn't it just that he punishes those who refuse to take up the provision? 2 Likes

It is not fire that is real punishment for sin but eternal exclusion from God. God was in the fire with those three young men and they didn't burn. God is light and without him is darkness, the darkness of hell is therefore absence of God, absence of light. Is eternal exclusion from God a fair punishment? Yes for those who rejected God while they lived. You can't have possession of what you already denied existed by words or deeds. 1 Like

Fair or not,he is unquestionable. Sometimes I imagine if being god is a political portfolio someone is voted in or out,Jehovah and Allah for no win any election again. They(if the exist) have failed us and we need new spiritual leaders (gods). Hahahaha. 1 Like

Nothing is fair in this world

There's no more punishment for sin, at least not the sin you think.

The punishment or condemnation or hell is for not believing the gospel: that Christ died for sin, was buried, raised up on the third day for our justication and aacended into heaven.

God is neither a Christain, Pagan, Jew, Buddhist, a Muslim nor Scientologist.

Who is God? There are well over 4600 religion in the world , and they all hold or lay claim to One supreme being, who created the Heavens and the Earth, made man in His own image and likeness and breath upon man.

I have taking time to read about well over 2000 religion and it's all confusing.

In all, I only came to One conclusion, and that is the supremacy of Religion.

Just like the Muslim terrorist are currently waging wars for what they believe in, Christain once did same all over Europe and Africa in the name of Christianity and the God they believed in. So why fight for a God who can fight for him self?

Ain't we all hypocrites?

Desmond Tutu in his book " God is not a Christain " gave an apt elucidation on why he verily believes God is not a Christain , and I don't believe God had religion either. The only religion God respects is humanity.

Would I become less kind if I stop religious affinity ad serve man kind?

I don't think so.

There is only one battle, and that is the battle between the well over 4500 religion for the soul of man.

Would love Chritains and fratanize with them if you were born a core northern Muslim? I don't think so.

Serve humanity cos at the end of the day, that's what really matters. 4 Likes

To my human brain, it's not fair enough.

God is not human.



God is merciful.

Though God warns before taking action.

God is Merciful and In My opinion actions made against his children warrants Hell Fire repentance is the key.

The concept of an eternal hell makes no sense at all



Hell always sounded like a cynical marketing ploy designed to make people afraid to leave or displease the particular sect. And it seemed to really kill empathy - 'god says they burn, they burn' doesn't make me think of someone being full of love and compassion and all that.



Eternal punishment for finite transgressions always seemed abusive to me. How can someone look at the idea of a being who would condemn people to that and call it love?



Even when I was a Christian Hell was just too weird for me to accept. Infinite punishment for finite offenses is an eye for an eye on steroids. Punishing people for disobeying nit-picky rules makes God an abusive parent. One reason often given for punishment is to teach the offender not to offend again, but if punishment is eternal then how can the offender benefit from this teaching? Jesus is supposed to be into forgiveness but forgiveness shouldn't involve eternal suffering. Hell isn’t redemptive, it isn’t leading to repentance, it’s simply pain for pain’s sake.



I love this quote: “Heaven and hell seem out of proportion to me: the actions of men do not deserve so much.”



If his God is omniscient, that means he already decided that they're going to hell before he even created them. But if this omniscient deity allows for deathbed conversions, then it doesn't matter what kind of life you lead. You could be a brutal dictator who massacred tens of millions of people, yet still get into heaven if you tell Jesus you're sorry. Your victims could all go to hell for eternity if they never repented. That's how bleeped up Christian morality is.



I want to know - exactly where is this "Hell"? It sounds like the best party ever. All the best artists, musicians, actors, authors, poets, humanitarians and intellectuals are there! How do I get tickets?

Nothing is fair in this world

If you are already aware of the punishment for a crime before you still go ahead to commit it, on what basis then would you argue that the punishment is unfair? like your are pure and don't commit and sin abi even if you know it is a sin? like your are pure and don't commit and sin abi even if you know it is a sin?

Same question can be asked, is eternity with God and eternal bliss a fair reward for doing good? Even if for a short duration?



Why not then stop sinning? Do you think he it didn't pain him to give you his only son to die in your behalf? And yet, he has not brought judgements to the world yet and has given you the time to repent.



Sadly, many throughout their life time never care to take the provision. So, isn't it just that he punishes those who refuse to take up the provision?





As an imperfect man, can you be truly free from sin?



In our thoughts, deeds and words, we do fall short of the grace either intentionally or otherwise.



no man born of woman can be truly free of sin in this wicked world As an imperfect man, can you be truly free from sin?In our thoughts, deeds and words, we do fall short of the grace either intentionally or otherwise.no man born of woman can be truly free of sin in this wicked world

Infinite punishment for finite offenses is an eye for an eye on steroids.



this really got me thinking. . i think it is just a story made up by men to scare them. much like how we fabricated stories of evil forest that are now the high brow areas of our respective cities. this really got me thinking. . i think it is just a story made up by men to scare them. much like how we fabricated stories of evil forest that are now the high brow areas of our respective cities.

In God's sight,all sins are equal.

It is not fire that is real punishment for sin but eternal exclusion from God. God was in the fire with those three young men and they didn't burn. God is light and without him is darkness, the darkness of hell is therefore absence of God, absence of light. Is eternal exclusion from God a fair punishment? Yes for those who rejected God while they lived. You can't have possession of what you already denied existed by words or deeds.





Why have you chosen to twist the words of God as written in the Bible? Why have you chosen to twist the words of God as written in the Bible?





Unfortunately, there's a rising cases of either pernicious misapprehension or misrepresentation (or both) of scriptures in Christianity. Regardless of religion, I always encourage people to focus on principles not doctrines. The former are applicable to life, the later is solely to grow in intelligence.



The issue of hell is more of doctrine than principle. Having said that there is no guarantee one would stay for eternity in hell, this is because God is both just and merciful, the just God will have pay for your sins in hell but the merciful God will also tamper justice with mercy by ensuring you are out of hell after relatively paying for your sins. Unfortunately, there's a rising cases of either pernicious misapprehension or misrepresentation (or both) of scriptures in Christianity. Regardless of religion, I always encourage people to focus on principles not doctrines. The former are applicable to life, the later is solely to grow in intelligence.The issue of hell is more of doctrine than principle. Having said that there is no guarantee one would stay for eternity in hell, this is because God is both just and merciful, the just God will have pay for your sins in hell but the merciful God will also tamper justice with mercy by ensuring you are out of hell after relatively paying for your sins.