|#bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by 40ng: 1:51pm
@VivianGist
As shared on Instagram with Caption ...
Laugh So Hard Your Your Chin Aches. Laugh So Loud Your Eyes Close.
@wmconcept Did it.
Source : http://www.viviangist.com.ng/bbnaija-bassey-muscle-picture
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by ken19(m): 1:56pm
oboy
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by Evaberry(f): 1:56pm
Licking my lips
Mehn
I have to admit I do have some wild fantasies about this dude.
I constantly use his image to masturbate.
slowly imagining him ramming into me
*Grabs my cucumber*
am coming
29 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by eezeribe(m): 2:11pm
He looks like Inyanya... SDM (short,dark and muscular)...
9 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by pyyxxaro: 2:18pm
Evaberry:
Continue licking your lips
When he finish with you
Naa ur yansh u go de leak
60 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by mofeoluwadassah: 3:30pm
pyyxxaro:cant stop laughing o
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by ellahzy(f): 3:50pm
**singing**
too much teeth too much veins 2X
too much teeth too much veins ooo too much veins too much teeth
**in Ycee's voice**
19 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by RIPEnglish: 4:24pm
wow, i will very soon has these kind of muscle very soon later. I am just got tired along the way and i stoppage.
3 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by vizkiz: 4:24pm
This guy gives just dey oppress those of us whey no get packs.
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by Tunndeh(m): 4:24pm
Ok
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by Divay22(f): 4:25pm
Too much teeth too much sauce
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by fidebaby: 4:25pm
he looks good
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by richidinho(m): 4:25pm
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by KayDEAN: 4:25pm
pyyxxaro:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by Ayoswit(f): 4:25pm
K
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by Nif3(m): 4:25pm
Hehehe....hide your wives
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by darlenese(f): 4:26pm
who muscles epp
3 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by muller101(m): 4:26pm
Is this one a slay daddy?
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by Monaco2(m): 4:26pm
Wetin come make am flex "rise" he muscle
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by obaival(m): 4:26pm
&den
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by goldenfresh: 4:27pm
Come and eat rice.
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by Goddygee(m): 4:28pm
Obviously iyanya is his role model
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by darlenese(f): 4:28pm
ellahzy:.
hahahahahaahaha
2 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by somez(m): 4:28pm
What for aunty? You want kiss muscle ni?
Evaberry:
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by Jdesilentkiller(m): 4:29pm
I have a silent six packs
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by solid3(m): 4:30pm
Too much of everything is bad.
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by Kenetumori: 4:30pm
Person wen don chop Belle full Naim dey Laff
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by Sanemind(m): 4:31pm
RIPEnglish:ur English can murder someborri
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by Haphard(m): 4:31pm
Too veiny .
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by TolaniLuv: 4:31pm
40ng:
I like the feeling when I go walk to a club or a bar and the skinny guys start feeling insecure .. you can tell.. weak ass!! Who muscle epp... lol.. to build muscle can tell a lot about a guy. and his personality.. for a fact I am sure he's not lazy and will protect his family...
MuscleGang
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: #bbnaija : Bassey Shows Off His Muscle In New Picture by EnEnPeecee: 4:33pm
e be like apku.
@ post.
He may get muscle but may not have the sterminal to fight. I can floor him in a fight after beating him blue black
