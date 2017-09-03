₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by FlirtyKaren(f): 2:05pm
Three days after a shocked Annie Idibia exposed on social media a Nigerian lady who wore a very skimpy bum short to a nightclub, her actor colleague Ik Ogbonna's wife, Sonia has taken to the same Snapchat to blast Nigerians who won't mind their business.
Sonia is angry that some people take videos of other people and upload same on social media without their permission. Read her rant on Instagram below:
Snapchat yourself,your fav tv shows,music,shopping malls all day if you like and if you have time (filters are fun yah) but this habit of freely taking videos of other people (whether known or unknown to you) WITHOUT their permission is very disturbing and definitely impolite.
Let people be, you won't die if you decide to generously let others enjoy their own privacy even when in public places.
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by Xcelinteriors(f): 2:09pm
Sonia is right. It is not good to take anyone's picture or record video without their consent. Live and let everyone live
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by Partnerbiz3: 2:13pm
nawao
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by pyyxxaro: 2:21pm
Let the quarel begin
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by fuckerstard: 2:26pm
Hehe ghen ghen
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by OrestesDante: 2:27pm
pyyxxaro:
It has begun already.
Idiba be like: Someone cannot play with you again
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by AuroraB(f): 2:30pm
People play too much
Cc: Annie
Maybe, your husband shouldn't allow you come to his club again. It's hazardous .
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by Tamarapetty(f): 2:32pm
she wanna claim holier than thou
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by BroZuma: 2:59pm
How does that change the price of Small Stout at Club Rumours?
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by colossus91(m): 3:04pm
Tamarapetty:in tubaba's voice holy holy
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by mofeoluwadassah: 3:23pm
them monitoring spirit full everywhere
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by safarigirl(f): 3:28pm
Somebody tag Annie to that.
Annie wey snap picture with towel and her panties down thinks she can criticise people.
She better go and hold her husband that is liking porn videos on Twitter before he gives the chic she was snapchatting belle
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by rossyc(f): 4:24pm
She is right..Live and let's live.
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by Houseofglam7: 4:25pm
Annie neva commot plank for her eye, she wan remove speck for person own.
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by RIPEnglish: 4:38pm
That Annie that had no shameful, after she go and marriage a 2face that already has wife and childrens before.
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by emmabest2000(m): 4:39pm
Some people just need ...
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by stcool(m): 4:39pm
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by free2ryhme: 4:40pm
FlirtyKaren:
Club girl dey expose club girl
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by Kenetumori: 4:40pm
She didn't have the balls to tag Annie... Oh, she doesn't have balls I almost forgot
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by Keneking: 4:41pm
Birds of a feather flock together
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by free2ryhme: 4:41pm
FlirtyKaren:
No mind Annie idibia
Na small pickin dey worry her
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by PissedOffWeed(m): 4:41pm
And WTF fu*king Fuc* fuckin* concerns us we NLanders ??
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by KayDEAN: 4:41pm
But she didn't mention name na
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by richidinho(m): 4:41pm
Look at this house wife
Let her enjoy her privacy in a club? Abasi mbok!!!
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by Raymondreigns(m): 4:41pm
she's fine Dan Annie why she nr go rant!! :Pshe's fine Dan Annie why she nr go rant!!
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by sukkot: 4:42pm
she right tho. nigerians are rude. just the other day i was about to slap the taste out of this naija gehs mouth for videoing me with her phone without consent
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by Bigsteveg(m): 4:44pm
Xcelinteriors:More so it happened in the husband club, I wonder if she didn't think her action might affect the husband business.
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by apesinola001(m): 4:44pm
No be my problem
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by Homeboiy(m): 4:45pm
Annie make I ho find ur old pictures come
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by apesinola001(m): 4:45pm
Wetin consign me
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by apesinola001(m): 4:45pm
Abeg next news pls
|Re: Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short by joeeee240(m): 4:47pm
ANNIE IDIBIA IS A STUPID PERSON. PEOPLE DO THIS CRAP EVERYWHERE IN THE WORLD. THEY ARE ALL FÚCKTARDS
