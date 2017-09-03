Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sonia Slams Annie Idibia After She Exposed Lady In Bum Short (18428 Views)

Tboss Steps Out In Bum Shorts / Georgina Onuoha Flaunts Body In Bum Short / Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha Dazzles In Bum Short (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Sonia is angry that some people take videos of other people and upload same on social media without their permission. Read her rant on Instagram below:



Snapchat yourself,your fav tv shows,music,shopping malls all day if you like and if you have time (filters are fun yah) but this habit of freely taking videos of other people (whether known or unknown to you) WITHOUT their permission is very disturbing and definitely impolite.



Let people be, you won't die if you decide to generously let others enjoy their own privacy even when in public places.



http://www.lailasblog.com/ik-ogbonnas-wife-sonia-slams-annie-idibia-exposed-skimpy-bum-short-lady-wore-club/ Three days after a shocked Annie Idibia exposed on social media a Nigerian lady who wore a very skimpy bum short to a nightclub, her actor colleague Ik Ogbonna's wife, Sonia has taken to the same Snapchat to blast Nigerians who won't mind their business.Sonia is angry that some people take videos of other people and upload same on social media without their permission. Read her rant on Instagram below:Snapchat yourself,your fav tv shows,music,shopping malls all day if you like and if you have time (filters are fun yah) but this habit of freely taking videos of other people (whether known or unknown to you) WITHOUT their permission is very disturbing and definitely impolite.Let people be, you won't die if you decide to generously let others enjoy their own privacy even when in public places. 16 Likes 3 Shares

Sonia is right. It is not good to take anyone's picture or record video without their consent. Live and let everyone live 79 Likes 4 Shares

nawao

Let the quarel begin 1 Like

Hehe ghen ghen 2 Likes

pyyxxaro:

Let the quarel begin

It has begun already.



Idiba be like: Someone cannot play with you again It has begun already.Idiba be like: Someone cannot play with you again 1 Like



Cc: Annie





Maybe, your husband shouldn't allow you come to his club again. It's hazardous . People play too muchCc: AnnieMaybe, your husband shouldn't allow you come to his club again. It's hazardous 6 Likes

she wanna claim holier than thou she wanna claim holier than thou 3 Likes

How does that change the price of Small Stout at Club Rumours? 7 Likes

Tamarapetty:

she wanna claim holier than thou in tubaba's voice holy holy in tubaba's voice holy holy 2 Likes

them monitoring spirit full everywhere

Somebody tag Annie to that.



Annie wey snap picture with towel and her panties down thinks she can criticise people.



She better go and hold her husband that is liking porn videos on Twitter before he gives the chic she was snapchatting belle 25 Likes

She is right..Live and let's live. 3 Likes

Annie neva commot plank for her eye, she wan remove speck for person own. 4 Likes

That Annie that had no shameful, after she go and marriage a 2face that already has wife and childrens before.

Some people just need ... 1 Like 1 Share

FlirtyKaren:

Three days after a shocked Annie Idibia exposed on social media a Nigerian lady who wore a very skimpy bum short to a nightclub, her actor colleague Ik Ogbonna's wife, Sonia has taken to the same Snapchat to blast Nigerians who won't mind their business.



Sonia is angry that some people take videos of other people and upload same on social media without their permission. Read her rant on Instagram below:



Snapchat yourself,your fav tv shows,music,shopping malls all day if you like and if you have time (filters are fun yah) but this habit of freely taking videos of other people (whether known or unknown to you) WITHOUT their permission is very disturbing and definitely impolite.



Let people be, you won't die if you decide to generously let others enjoy their own privacy even when in public places.



http://www.lailasblog.com/ik-ogbonnas-wife-sonia-slams-annie-idibia-exposed-skimpy-bum-short-lady-wore-club/





Club girl dey expose club girl Club girl dey expose club girl 4 Likes

She didn't have the balls to tag Annie... Oh, she doesn't have balls I almost forgot 2 Likes

Birds of a feather flock together 1 Like

FlirtyKaren:

Three days after a shocked Annie Idibia exposed on social media a Nigerian lady who wore a very skimpy bum short to a nightclub, her actor colleague Ik Ogbonna's wife, Sonia has taken to the same Snapchat to blast Nigerians who won't mind their business.



Sonia is angry that some people take videos of other people and upload same on social media without their permission. Read her rant on Instagram below:



Snapchat yourself,your fav tv shows,music,shopping malls all day if you like and if you have time (filters are fun yah) but this habit of freely taking videos of other people (whether known or unknown to you) WITHOUT their permission is very disturbing and definitely impolite.



Let people be, you won't die if you decide to generously let others enjoy their own privacy even when in public places.



http://www.lailasblog.com/ik-ogbonnas-wife-sonia-slams-annie-idibia-exposed-skimpy-bum-short-lady-wore-club/





No mind Annie idibia



Na small pickin dey worry her No mind Annie idibiaNa small pickin dey worry her 2 Likes

?? And WTF fu*king Fuc* fuckin* concerns us we NLanders??

But she didn't mention name na 1 Like

Look at this house wife



Let her enjoy her privacy in a club? Abasi mbok!!!

she's fine Dan Annie why she nr go rant!! :Pshe's fine Dan Annie why she nr go rant!!

she right tho. nigerians are rude. just the other day i was about to slap the taste out of this naija gehs mouth for videoing me with her phone without consent 2 Likes

Xcelinteriors:

Sonia is right. It is not good to take anyone's picture or record video without their consent. Live and let everyone live More so it happened in the husband club, I wonder if she didn't think her action might affect the husband business. More so it happened in the husband club, I wonder if she didn't think her action might affect the husband business. 4 Likes

No be my problem 1 Like

Annie make I ho find ur old pictures come 2 Likes

Wetin consign me

Abeg next news pls