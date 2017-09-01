₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by JamieNaij(m): 2:21pm
Nigerian Billionaire, Femi Otedola's children, DJ Cuppy and Temi Otedola hanged out with their handsome cousin, Prince Otedola at popular theme park, Six Flags Great Adventure in New York.
They all posed for a photo after a Roller Coaster Ride.
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by abelprice(m): 2:30pm
Op stop intimidating.. ayo Jay is also dere... nice 1... ...... ayo Jay jst b lyk clown dere...
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by Tamarapetty(f): 4:08pm
temi's dress tho
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by rossyc(f): 4:20pm
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by emeijeh(m): 5:30pm
I see an Inter Milan fan ready to release hot slap, and as for the lady bending down, you know what next
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by apesinola001(m): 5:30pm
Nice pic
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by klem93(m): 5:31pm
So Otedola have an arole
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by NaijaOrNothing: 5:31pm
Rich people hangout with rich people.
Miscreants hangout with mazi
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by ojejo: 5:31pm
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by amebovillage(m): 5:31pm
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by joeeee240(m): 5:31pm
abelprice:
What is an ayo Jay?
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by Sunofgod(m): 5:31pm
See 'Toto'....
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by Tashaamania(f): 5:31pm
I always love love DJ cuppy's blonde
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by chigoziem10: 5:31pm
Just wondering how this yarn made it to the front page
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by whoubmrdust: 5:32pm
Na the girl wey that guy de die for
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by soberdrunk(m): 5:32pm
See children way nor get problem, their pension plan is 'air tight', he nor be like some of us way never sure whether nah 'herbal drugs' or 'pools' we go still divert enter in old age.....
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by apesinola001(m): 5:32pm
Money speaking speaking
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by teacherbim(f): 5:32pm
Awon omo baba olowo looking so fresh,baba God pls my Hussle
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by Debra911(f): 5:33pm
I go make am
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by teacherbim(f): 5:34pm
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by domnipac: 5:34pm
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by okwyee(m): 5:34pm
lol, That person at the back though
she be depper life Member?
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by izzykingsley(m): 5:34pm
Is this newz?
walking out of thread
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by dayleke(m): 5:34pm
"Hanged" out?
You mean "Hung" out?
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by besticality: 5:35pm
Money bags
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by Wapkoshcom(m): 5:35pm
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by Holyfield1(m): 5:35pm
I'm surprised no one is talking about Ayo Jay
cox that's the only celebrity in that picture
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by shevy878: 5:37pm
dj cuppy! I like ha styl
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by XVIER(m): 5:37pm
Vanity upon...
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by rjek: 5:38pm
|Re: DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo by shevy878: 5:38pm
NaijaOrNothing:you go just kill urself.
