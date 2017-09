Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / DJ Cuppy, Temi Otedola, Prince Otedola Peng In New Photo (6140 Views)

Bbnaija: Marvis Looks Peng In Make Up Photos, Fans Call Out Efe / Dj Cuppy And Brother, Prince Otedola Step Out In All White Swag [PICS] / DJ Cuppy & Temi On Otedola’s Yacht (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





They all posed for a photo after a Roller Coaster Ride.





NEWS VIA: Nigerian Billionaire, Femi Otedola's children, DJ Cuppy and Temi Otedola hanged out with their handsome cousin, Prince Otedola at popular theme park, Six Flags Great Adventure in New York.They all posed for a photo after a Roller Coaster Ride.NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/dj-cuppy-temi-otedola-prince-otedola.html 2 Likes 1 Share

...... ayo Jay jst b lyk clown dere... Op stop intimidating.. ayo Jay is also dere... nice 1......... ayo Jay jst b lyk clown dere... 4 Likes 1 Share

temi's dress tho 1 Like

ok

I see an Inter Milan fan ready to release hot slap, and as for the lady bending down, you know what next





1 Like

Nice pic

So Otedola have an arole



Miscreants hangout with mazi

Rich people hangout with rich people.Miscreants hangout with mazi 6 Likes

Ok

Ok

abelprice:

Op stop intimidating.. ayo Jay is also dere... nice 1... ...... ayo Jay jst b lyk clown dere...

What is an ayo Jay? What is an ayo Jay? 2 Likes 1 Share

See 'Toto'....

I always love love DJ cuppy's blonde

Just wondering how this yarn made it to the front page

Na the girl wey that guy de die for

See children way nor get problem, their pension plan is 'air tight', he nor be like some of us way never sure whether nah 'herbal drugs' or 'pools' we go still divert enter in old age..... 7 Likes

Money speaking speaking

Awon omo baba olowo looking so fresh,baba God pls my Hussle

I go make am 1 Like

.

Lovely



she be depper life Member? lol, That person at the back thoughshe be depper life Member?

Is this newz?

walking out of thread

"Hanged" out?



You mean "Hung" out?

Money bags

J 1 Like





cox that's the only celebrity in that picture



I'm surprised no one is talking about Ayo Jaycox that's the only celebrity in that picture 1 Like

dj cuppy! I like ha styl

Vanity upon...



http://www.eduterate.com/drop-school-need-student/ See reasons why you should drop out of school as a student